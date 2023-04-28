Cargo Express Freight: The Privately Owned, Family-Run Business That's Revolutionizing Logistics

The family-owned company recently expanded their fleet with top-of-the-line vehicles and equipment.

USA - Cargo Express Freight is proud to announce their latest expansion in the logistics industry. The company has recently acquired a fleet of brand-new trucks, trailers, and other equipment, all of which are 2023 units equipped with the latest safety features. This significant investment is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to growth, safety, and compliance.

Cargo Express Freight Corp's dedication to providing top-notch transportation logistics services is further enhanced by their nationwide warehousing network. This allows for limitless capacity to meet the warehousing needs of clients, regardless of their location in the United States. With an asset and alliance carrier network and experienced transportation professionals, Cargo Express Freight Corp can provide a customizable solution for clients that meets and exceeds their expectations.

Services Offered by Cargo Express Freight

Cargo Express Freight is a logistics company that places an emphasis on service, offering comprehensive freight forwarding and supply chain solutions. Their services span across all facets of logistics, making them a one-stop shop for all your transportation needs.

Warehousing and Distribution

By leveraging their nationwide warehousing network, Cargo Express Freight is able to offer limitless capacity to customers located anywhere in the United States. Their team of experienced transportation professionals and alliance carrier network work together to create a customized solution that meets and exceeds each client's unique warehousing needs.

Cargo Express Freight's full-service offerings include short and long-term storage options, pick and pack services, cross-dock and trans-loading services, as well as LTL consolidation and deconsolidation services. As a result, customers can rely on Cargo Express Freight for all of their warehousing and logistics needs.

Transportation

Cargo Express Freight boasts an extensive carrier network that enables them to provide a myriad of transportation services, including LTL, Rail, Reefer FTL, Flatbed, Air, and Ocean shipping. This ensures that all shipments are delivered promptly and reliably. As a member of CEF, customers benefit from the company's assets and extensive experience in transportation, making Cargo Freight Express one of the country's most reliable transportation and logistics services. Additionally, a dedicated team with a single point of contact is available to ensure all customer needs are met. This is why so many shippers and carriers trust Cargo Express Freight.

Cargo Express Freight takes pride in providing their clients with best-in-class customer service. The company has invested heavily in advanced quoting, booking, and tracking technology, ensuring that clients can access real-time information about their shipments. As a privately owned, family-run business, Cargo Express Freight values their client's trust and satisfaction. Therefore, the company offers expedited and guaranteed same-day or next-day service. Moreover, Cargo Express Freight owns their own trucks, which means that clients can expect a high level of consistency and reliability in their shipments.

Why Choose Cargo Express Freight?

One of the unique selling points of Cargo Express Freight is their team's attention to the newest and most up-to-date technology on the market. As a result, all of the company's clients get free access to their online TMS and have the ability to book shipments, track, retrieve PODs, and print out invoices. This streamlined process ensures clients have a hassle-free experience when working with Cargo Express Freight.

Cargo Express Freight specializes in freight transport, offering transport services for both less-than-truckload shipping and full-truckload freight. As a transport company, their transport logistics expertise extends to cargo shipping, warehousing, and ocean service.

Cargo Express Freight's latest investment in their fleet and technology demonstrates their commitment to providing their clients with the best possible logistics solutions. The company's range of services, advanced technology, and customer-centric approach set them apart from other transport companies in the industry. With a focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency, Cargo Express Freight is revolutionizing the logistics industry one shipment at a time.

About Cargo Express Freight

Cargo Express Freight started as a small, California-based operation in 2011. The company has since expanded to serve clients nationwide. They are a privately owned and family-run business with decades of experience in the logistics industry. The company has been consistently delivering high-quality logistics solutions to clients across North America. Their relentless commitment to growth, safety, and customer satisfaction has enabled them to become a trusted partner in the logistics industry.

