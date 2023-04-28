NowVertical Group Announces Filing of Audited 2022 Annual Financial Statements

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company”), the Vertical Intelligence (“VI”) company, today announced the filing of its 2022 audited financial statements (the “Financial Statements”) and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis (the “MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Financial Statements and MD&A are available on its website and on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical Group is a Vertical Intelligence (VI) software and services provider that delivers vertically-specific data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications into private and public verticals globally. NOW's proprietary solutions sit at the foundation of the modern enterprise by transforming AI investments into VI, enabling its customers to minimize their risk, accelerate the time to value, and reduce costs. NOW is rapidly growing organically and through targeted acquisitions. For more information about NOW, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer
e: daren@nowvertical.com
t: (212) 302-0868

or

Glen Nelson, Investor Relations
e: glen@nowvertical.com
t: (403) 763-9797


