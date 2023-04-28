Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings and Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HARRISBURG, Pa., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) ("Mid Penn"), the parent company of Mid Penn Bank (the "Bank") and MPB Financial Services, LLC, today reported net income available to common shareholders ("earnings") for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 of $11.2 million, or $0.71 and $0.70 per common share basic and diluted, respectively.



"As our shareholders analyze our first quarter performance, they will find that we grew our loans at an 11.2% (annualized) pace and our deposits at a 10.7% (annualized) pace. Those growth rates would be considered exceptional in any quarter. However, with the failures of Silicon Valley Bank of California, Signature Bank of New York, and the near collapse and continued uncertainty surrounding First Republic Bank of San Francisco—as well as inconsistent rhetoric out of Washington as to which depositors would be covered and who would pay the tab for that coverage—the banking industry was turned upside down almost overnight. The contagion of those three troubled institutions affected just about every other bank in the country in the quality of operating performance and the performance of each company’s stock in the market. That was no different for Mid Penn,” said President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi.

Mr. Ritrievi added, "Throughout March, our calling team devoted significant time and energy drawing clear distinctions between the risk profile and management of those failed and troubled banks and Mid Penn. Direct customer contact and a six-part video series helped us communicate a strong message to our customers. That message is simple: Mid Penn is safe, sound, strong and resilient and we are confident that our customers' deposits are secure with us. That message resonated very well and catapulted us to even better balance sheet growth metrics for the quarter. I am so very proud of our entire team for the work they put in and the results of that effort."

"Our overall performance in the quarter was solid, but we know we can do even better. Our focus throughout the remainder of 2023 will be on continued quality growth in loans and deposits, a laser focus on expense control and a laser focus on asset quality. Nothing new there," Mr. Ritrievi concluded.

With the success of the first quarter, the Board announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock which was declared at its meeting on April 26, 2023, payable on May 22, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023.

Key Highlights of the First Quarter of 2023

Current liquidity, including borrowing capacity, enhanced to nearly $1.36 billion or 187% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits, or approximately 35% of total deposits.



Deposits grew $99.8 million, or 10.7% (annualized), from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Estimated uninsured deposits represented 26.1% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, and 18.7% of total deposits after adjusting for insured/collateralized public funds and contractual deposits.



Loan growth was 11.2% (annualized) during the three months ended March 31, 2023 from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-owner occupied office commercial real estate exposure represents less than 8% of total loan balances and is primarily limited to suburban offices.

Total accumulated other comprehensive loss was 4.5% of tangible shareholders' equity (1) at March 31, 2023.

at March 31, 2023. Tax equivalent net interest margin changed to 3.49% from 3.80% in the prior quarter and 3.21% in the first quarter of 2022.

Resilient profitability: Earnings of $11.2 million; Return on average assets was 1.01%; Return on average equity of 8.91% and return on average tangible common equity (1) of 11.97% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

of 11.97% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Book value per common share was $32.15 for the first quarter, compared to $32.24 for the fourth quarter of 2022, while tangible book value per share(1) was $24.52 at March 31, 2023, compared to $24.59, at December 31, 2022.



Net Interest Income and Average Balance Sheet

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net interest income was $36.0 million compared to net interest income of $38.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $34.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 3.49% compared to 3.80% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.21% for the first quarter of 2022, a 31 basis point(s) ("bp(s)") decrease and a 28 bp increase, respectively, compared to the prior quarter and the same period in 2022. The linked quarter decrease was primarily the result of a 73 bp increase in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a 26 bp increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the linked quarter was primarily the result of higher deposit pricing to attract and retain new and existing customers. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets was primarily driven by the increase of the yield on loans by 26 bps, to 5.24% during the first quarter of 2023.

The yield on interest-earning assets increased 135 bps in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, driven by a 74 bp increase on the yield of investment securities and a 65 bp increase of loan yields. Total average assets were $4.5 billion for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase of $139.7 million, or 3.2%, compared to total average assets of $4.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $176.0 million, or 3.7%, compared to $4.7 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Total average loans were $3.6 billion for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase of $160.1 million, or 4.7%, compared to total average loans of $3.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of $451.9 million, or 14.6%, compared to total average loans of $3.1 billion for the first quarter of 2022.

Total average deposits were $3.8 billion for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase of $55.7 million compared to total average deposits in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $216.1 million, or 5.4%, compared to total average deposits of $4.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits was 1.29% for the first quarter of 2023, representing a 53 bp and 106 bp increase from the fourth quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. The increases are a result of the rising rate environment and Mid Penn increasing deposit rates to retain existing and attract new deposit customers.

Asset Quality

On January 1, 2023, Mid Penn adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (ASC Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, which replaces the incurred loss methodology, and is referred to as CECL. The measurement of expected credit losses under CECL is applicable to financial assets measured at amortized cost, including loans and HTM debt securities. It also applies to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures such as loan commitments, standby letters of credit, financial guarantees, and other similar instruments.

Mid Penn adopted CECL using the modified retrospective method for all financial assets measured at amortized cost, net of investments in leases and OBS credit exposures. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023 are presented under CECL, while prior period results are reported in accordance with the previously applicable incurred loss methodology. Mid Penn recorded an overall increase of $15.0 million to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on January 1, 2023 as a result of the adoption of CECL. Included in the $15.0 million increase to the ACL was $3.1 million for certain OBS credit exposures that are recognized in other liabilities. Retained earnings decreased $11.5 million and deferred tax assets increased by $3.1 million.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $490 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $35 thousand and $10 thousand compared to both the provision for credit losses of $525 thousand and $500 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and for the three months ended March 31, 2022, respectively.

Total nonperforming assets were $14.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to nonperforming assets of $8.6 million and $8.1 million at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily related to two relationships. One of the relationships has subsequently been paid off in full in April 2023. The second relationship is collateralized in excess of the outstanding loan balances based on a current appraisal of the collateral.

The ACL on loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.87% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.54% at December 31, 2022 and 0.49% at March 31, 2022. The increase in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the impact of the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity decreased $1.3 million, or 0.26%, from $512.1 million as of December 31, 2022 to $510.8 million as of March 31, 2023. Mid Penn declared $3.2 million in dividends during the first quarter of 2023. Regulatory capital ratios for both Mid Penn and its banking subsidiary indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered "well capitalized" at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, noninterest income totaled $4.3 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 35.6%, compared to noninterest income of $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily a result of decreases in other income, which included a branch sale in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, noninterest income decreased $1.4 million, or 24.8%, compared to noninterest income of $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by lower mortgage hedging income and other income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $26.1 million, an increase of $601 thousand, or 2.4%, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to noninterest expense of $25.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily the result of higher salaries and employee benefits which typically run higher in the first quarter due to payroll taxes resetting and slightly higher medical expenses in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, bank shares taxes were higher in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 due to credits that were received during the fourth quarter of 2022, lowering the expense.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023 increased $325 thousand, or 1.3%, from $25.7 million to $26.1 million primarily as a result of an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense as open positions throughout Mid Penn were filled during 2022.

The efficiency ratio(1) was 63.16% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 54.59% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 62.12% in the first quarter of 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio during the first quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was the result of lower net interest and noninterest income and higher noninterest expenses, while the change compared to the first quarter of 2022 was the result of lower noninterest income and higher noninterest expenses, partially offset by higher net interest income.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

On December 20, 2022, Mid Penn announced its entry into an agreement and plan of merger with Brunswick Bancorp ("Brunswick"). The acquisition will result in a meaningful expansion for Mid Penn into the attractive central New Jersey market. Mid Penn will acquire Brunswick in a combination cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $53.9 million (based on Mid Penn's closing stock price of $30.95 for the trading day ending December 19, 2022). On April 25, 2023, Mid Penn and Brunswick issued a joint press release announcing the receipt of all bank regulatory and shareholder approvals required to consummate the merger of Brunswick into Mid Penn. The transaction is expected to close in May 2023.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. The statements are valid only as of the date hereof and Mid Penn disclaims any obligation to update this information.

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continues," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy" or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on securities held in Mid Penn’s portfolio; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Mid Penn and Mid Penn Bank individually or collectively, including tax legislation; results of the regulatory examination and supervision process and oversight, including changes in monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or regulatory agencies; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; the availability of financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support Mid Penn and Mid Penn Bank’s future businesses; material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with Mid Penn’s initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between Mid Penn and Brunswick; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Mid Penn or Brunswick; delays in completing the transaction; the failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Mid Penn and Brunswick do business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the ability to complete the transaction and integration of Mid Penn and Brunswick successfully; the dilution caused by Mid Penn’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect the future results of Mid Penn and Brunswick.

For a more detailed description of these and other factors which would affect our results, please see Mid Penn’s filings with the SEC, including those risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Mid Penn on its website or otherwise. Mid Penn assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements at any time, except as required by law.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Ending Balances: Investment securities $ 633,831 $ 637,802 $ 644,766 $ 618,184 $ 508,658 Loans, net of unearned interest 3,611,347 3,495,162 3,303,977 3,163,157 3,106,384 Total assets 4,583,465 4,497,954 4,333,903 4,310,163 4,667,174 Total deposits 3,878,081 3,778,331 3,729,596 3,702,587 3,989,037 Shareholders' equity 510,793 512,099 499,105 495,835 494,161 Average Balances: Investment securities 636,151 640,792 626,447 580,406 462,648 Loans, net of unearned interest 3,555,375 3,395,308 3,237,587 3,129,334 3,103,469 Total assets 4,520,869 4,381,213 4,339,783 4,465,906 4,696,894 Total deposits 3,782,990 3,727,287 3,726,658 3,837,135 3,999,074 Shareholders' equity 510,857 505,769 502,082 495,681 494,019 Three Months Ended Income Statement: Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Net interest income $ 36,049 $ 38,577 $ 39,409 $ 35,433 $ 34,414 Provision for credit losses 490 525 1,550 1,725 500 Noninterest income 4,325 6,714 5,963 5,230 5,750 Noninterest expense 26,070 25,468 24,715 23,915 25,745 Income before provision for income taxes 13,814 19,298 19,107 15,023 13,919 Provision for income taxes 2,587 3,579 3,626 2,771 2,565 Net income available to shareholders 11,227 15,719 15,481 12,252 11,354 Net income excluding non-recurring expenses(1) 11,404 15,951 15,481 12,252 11,614 Per Share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.71 $ 0.99 $ 0.97 $ 0.77 $ 0.71 Diluted earnings per common share 0.70 0.99 0.97 0.77 0.71 Cash dividends declared 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 Book value per common share 32.15 32.24 31.42 31.23 30.96 Tangible book value per common share(1) 24.52 24.59 23.80 23.57 23.31 Asset Quality: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.013 % 0.006 % (0.007 %) (0.001 %) (0.007 %) Non-performing loans to total loans 0.38 0.25 0.23 0.25 0.25 Non-performing asset to total loans and other real estate 0.39 0.25 0.23 0.25 0.26 Non-performing asset to total assets 0.31 0.21 0.18 0.19 0.18 ACL on loans to total loans 0.87 0.54 0.56 0.53 0.49 ACL on loans to nonperforming loans 225.71 220.82 242.23 211.66 190.84 Profitability: Return on average assets 1.01 % 1.42 % 1.42 % 1.10 % 0.98 % Return on average equity 8.91 12.33 12.23 9.91 9.32 Return on average tangible common equity(1) 11.97 16.61 16.55 13.59 12.82 Net interest margin 3.49 3.80 3.92 3.45 3.21 Efficiency ratio(1) 63.16 54.59 53.46 57.57 62.12 Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets)(2) 9.2 % 10.7 % 9.6 % 9.0 % 8.4 % Common Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)(2) 10.8 12.5 11.4 11.5 11.7 Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)(2) 10.8 12.5 11.7 11.8 12.0 Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)(2) 13.1 14.5 13.8 14.1 14.4

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited):

(In thousands, except share data) Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 51,158 $ 53,368 $ 76,018 $ 64,440 $ 54,961 Interest-bearing balances with other financial institutions 4,996 4,405 4,520 4,909 3,187 Federal funds sold 6,017 3,108 14,140 167,437 700,283 Total cash and cash equivalents 62,171 60,881 94,678 236,786 758,431 Investment Securities: Held to maturity, at amortized cost 396,784 399,494 402,142 399,032 363,145 Available for sale, at fair value 236,609 237,878 242,195 218,698 145,039 Equity securities available for sale, at fair value 438 430 428 454 474 Loans held for sale 2,677 2,475 5,997 9,574 7,474 Loans, net of unearned interest 3,611,347 3,514,119 3,322,457 3,180,033 3,121,531 Less: Allowance for credit losses (31,265 ) (18,957 ) (18,480 ) (16,876 ) (15,147 ) Net loans 3,580,082 3,495,162 3,303,977 3,163,157 3,106,384 Premises and equipment, net 34,191 34,471 33,854 33,732 33,612 Operating lease right of use asset 8,414 8,798 8,352 8,326 8,751 Finance lease right of use asset 2,862 2,907 2,952 2,997 3,042 Cash surrender value of life insurance 50,928 50,674 50,419 50,169 49,907 Restricted investment in bank stocks 8,041 8,315 4,595 4,234 7,637 Accrued interest receivable 19,205 18,405 15,861 12,902 11,584 Deferred income taxes 15,548 13,674 16,093 13,780 11,974 Goodwill 114,231 114,231 113,871 113,835 113,835 Core deposit and other intangibles, net 6,916 7,260 7,215 7,729 8,250 Foreclosed assets held for sale 248 43 49 69 125 Other assets 44,120 42,856 31,225 34,689 37,510 Total Assets $ 4,583,465 $ 4,497,954 $ 4,333,903 $ 4,310,163 $ 4,667,174 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 797,038 $ 793,939 $ 863,037 $ 850,180 $ 866,965 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,197,216 2,325,847 2,414,272 2,377,260 2,568,918 Time 883,827 658,545 452,287 475,147 553,154 Total Deposits 3,878,081 3,778,331 3,729,596 3,702,587 3,989,037 Short-term borrowings 88,000 102,647 — — — Long-term debt 4,316 4,409 4,501 4,592 74,681 Subordinated debt and trust preferred securities 56,794 56,941 66,357 73,995 74,134 Operating lease liability 9,270 9,725 10,261 10,324 10,923 Accrued interest payable 5,809 2,303 1,841 1,542 2,067 Other liabilities 30,402 31,499 22,242 21,288 22,171 Total Liabilities 4,072,672 3,985,855 3,834,798 3,814,328 4,173,013 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $1.00 per share; 20.0 million shares authorized 16,098 16,094 16,091 16,081 16,059 Additional paid-in capital 387,332 386,987 386,452 386,128 385,765 Retained earnings 129,617 133,114 120,572 108,265 99,206 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,374 ) (19,216 ) (19,130 ) (9,759 ) (4,946 ) Treasury stock (4,880 ) (4,880 ) (4,880 ) (4,880 ) (1,923 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 510,793 512,099 499,105 495,835 494,161 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,583,465 $ 4,497,954 $ 4,333,903 $ 4,310,163 $ 4,667,174

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited):

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 45,865 $ 42,492 $ 38,484 $ 34,264 $ 35,016 Investment securities: Taxable 3,874 3,784 3,382 2,833 1,953 Tax-exempt 389 390 392 379 336 Other interest-bearing balances 53 36 12 8 13 Federal funds sold 45 40 736 736 314 Total Interest Income 50,226 46,742 43,006 38,220 37,632 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 12,001 6,995 2,836 2,019 2,294 Short-term borrowings 1,490 441 — — — Long-term and subordinated debt 686 729 761 768 924 Total Interest Expense 14,177 8,165 3,597 2,787 3,218 Net Interest Income 36,049 38,577 39,409 35,433 34,414 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 490 525 1,550 1,725 500 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 35,559 38,052 37,859 33,708 33,914 NONINTEREST INCOME Fiduciary and wealth management 1,236 1,085 1,729 1,205 1,052 ATM debit card interchange 1,056 1,099 1,078 1,128 1,057 Service charges on deposits 435 461 483 450 684 Mortgage banking 384 237 536 305 529 Mortgage hedging 20 150 217 538 566 Net gain (loss) on sales of SBA loans — — 152 119 (9 ) Earnings from cash surrender value of life insurance 254 255 250 262 246 Net gain on sales of investment securities — — — — — Other 940 3,427 1,518 1,223 1,625 Total Noninterest Income 4,325 6,714 5,963 5,230 5,750 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 13,844 13,434 13,583 12,340 13,244 Software licensing and utilization 1,946 1,793 1,804 1,821 2,106 Occupancy, net 1,886 1,812 1,634 1,655 1,799 Equipment 1,251 1,249 1,121 1,112 1,011 Shares tax 899 160 920 480 920 Legal and professional fees 800 900 528 694 639 ATM/card processing 493 534 518 571 517 Intangible amortization 344 496 514 521 481 FDIC Assessment 340 243 254 506 591 (Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net — (45 ) (57 ) (15 ) (16 ) Merger and acquisition 224 294 — — — Post-acquisition restructuring — — — — 329 Other 4,043 4,598 3,896 4,230 4,124 Total Noninterest Expense 26,070 25,468 24,715 23,915 25,745 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 13,814 19,298 19,107 15,023 13,919 Provision for income taxes 2,587 3,579 3,626 2,771 2,565 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 11,227 $ 15,719 $ 15,481 $ 12,252 $ 11,354 PER COMMON SHARE DATA: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.71 $ 0.99 $ 0.97 $ 0.77 $ 0.71 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.70 $ 0.99 $ 0.97 $ 0.77 $ 0.71 Cash Dividends Declared $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

CONSOLIDATED – AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited):

Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest(1) Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest(1) Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest(1) Yield/

Rate ASSETS: Interest Bearing Balances $ 5,761 $ 53 3.73 % $ 4,671 $ 36 3.06 % $ 91,543 $ 13 0.06 % Investment Securities: Taxable 556,901 3,764 2.74 561,119 3,733 2.64 389,034 1,822 1.90 Tax-Exempt 79,250 493 2.52 79,673 494 2.46 73,614 425 2.34 Total Securities 636,151 4,257 2.71 640,792 4,227 2.62 462,648 2,247 1.97 Federal Funds Sold 3,775 45 4.83 4,749 40 3.34 706,411 314 0.18 Loans, Net of Unearned Interest 3,555,375 45,961 5.24 3,395,308 42,585 4.98 3,103,469 35,123 4.59 Restricted Investment in Bank Stocks 9,542 110 4.68 6,694 51 3.02 8,347 131 6.36 Total Earning Assets 4,210,604 50,426 4.86 4,052,214 46,939 4.60 4,372,418 37,828 3.51 Cash and Due from Banks 51,444 67,284 57,397 Other Assets 258,821 261,715 267,079 Total Assets $ 4,520,869 $ 4,381,213 $ 4,696,894 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Interest-bearing Demand $ 968,951 $ 2,691 1.13 % $ 1,057,649 $ 2,051 0.77 % $ 1,045,678 $ 461 0.18 % Money Market 940,286 4,084 1.76 965,866 2,996 1.23 1,125,094 600 0.22 Savings 330,773 54 0.07 335,928 49 0.06 376,006 58 0.06 Time 749,598 5,172 2.80 527,708 1,899 1.43 592,833 1,175 0.80 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 2,989,608 12,001 1.63 2,887,151 6,995 0.96 3,139,611 2,294 0.30 Short term borrowings 121,898 1,490 4.96 47,262 441 3.70 — — — Long-term debt 4,350 44 4.10 4,441 46 4.11 76,157 284 1.51 Subordinated debt and trust preferred securities 56,875 642 4.58 64,673 683 4.19 74,189 640 3.50 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 3,172,731 14,177 1.81 3,003,527 8,165 1.08 3,289,957 3,218 0.40 Noninterest-bearing Demand 793,382 840,136 859,463 Other Liabilities 43,899 31,781 53,455 Shareholders' Equity 510,857 505,769 494,019 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 4,520,869 $ 4,381,213 $ 4,696,894 Net Interest Income (taxable equivalent basis) $ 36,249 $ 38,774 $ 34,610 Taxable Equivalent Adjustment (200 ) (197 ) (196 ) Net Interest Income $ 36,049 $ 38,577 $ 34,414 Total Yield on Earning Assets 4.86 % 4.60 % 3.51 % Rate on Supporting Liabilities 1.81 1.08 0.40 Average Interest Spread 3.04 3.52 3.11 Net Interest Margin 3.49 3.80 3.21

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited):



(Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans: Beginning balance $ 18,957 $ 18,480 $ 16,876 $ 15,147 $ 14,597 Impact of adopting CECL 11,931 — — — — Loans Charged off Commercial real estate (16 ) (7 ) — — — Commercial and industrial (111 ) — (1 ) — — Construction — — — — — Residential mortgage (4 ) (23 ) (3 ) — — Consumer (19 ) (20 ) (11 ) (9 ) (57 ) Total loans charged off (150 ) (50 ) (15 ) (9 ) (57 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged off Commercial real estate — — 63 — 65 Commercial and industrial — — — — 13 Construction — — — — 24 Residential mortgage 30 — — 3 1 Consumer 7 2 6 10 4 Total recoveries 37 2 69 13 107 Balance before provision 30,775 18,432 16,930 15,151 14,647 Provision for credit losses 490 525 1,550 1,725 500 Balance, end of quarter $ 31,265 $ 18,957 $ 18,480 $ 16,876 $ 15,147 Nonperforming Assets Total nonperforming loans 13,852 8,585 7,629 7,973 7,937 Foreclosed real estate 248 43 49 69 125 Total nonperforming assets 14,100 8,628 7,678 8,042 8,062 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 7 654 633 — 133 Total risk elements $ 14,107 $ 9,282 $ 8,311 $ 8,042 $ 8,195

PPP Summary

(Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 PPP loans, net of deferred fees $ 1,752 $ 2,600 $ 2,800 $ 4,966 $ 34,124 PPP Fees recognized $ 5 $ 29 $ 99 $ 652 $ 2,989

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

Explanatory note: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Mid Penn’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of Mid Penn’s performance. For tangible book value, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing tangible book value. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charges (benefits) are incurred, while taking into consideration any valuation allowances or non-deductible portions of the non-GAAP adjustments. Non-PPP core banking loans are meaningful to investors as they are indicative of portfolio loans and related growth from traditional bank activities and excludes short-term or nonrecurring loans from special programs like the PPP. Core earnings per common share excludes from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, net of income taxes. For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity. The efficiency ratio is often used by management to measure its noninterest expense as a percentage of its revenue. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Mid Penn’s results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Management believes that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding Mid Penn’s ongoing operating results. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that Mid Penn’s future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliation of the non-GAAP to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables below.

Tangible Book Value Per Share

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Shareholders' Equity $ 510,793 $ 512,099 $ 499,105 $ 495,835 $ 494,161 Less: Goodwill 114,231 114,231 113,871 113,835 113,835 Less: Core Deposit and Other Intangibles 6,916 7,260 7,215 7,729 8,250 Tangible Equity $ 389,646 $ 390,608 $ 378,019 $ 374,271 $ 372,076 Common Shares Outstanding 15,890,011 15,886,143 15,882,853 15,878,193 15,960,916 Tangible Book Value per Share $ 24.52 $ 24.59 $ 23.80 $ 23.57 $ 23.31

Non-PPP Core Banking Loans

(Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Loans, net of unearned interest $ 3,611,347 $ 3,514,119 $ 3,322,457 $ 3,180,033 $ 3,121,531 Less: PPP loans, net of deferred fees 1,752 2,600 2,800 4,966 34,124 Non-PPP core banking loans $ 3,609,595 $ 3,511,519 $ 3,319,657 $ 3,175,067 $ 3,087,407

Core Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 11,227 $ 15,719 $ 15,481 $ 12,252 $ 11,354 Plus: Merger and Acquisition Expenses 224 294 — — 329 Less: Tax Effect of Merger and Acquisition Expenses 47 62 — — 69 Net Income Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses $ 11,404 $ 15,951 $ 15,481 $ 12,252 $ 11,614 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 15,886,186 15,883,003 15,877,592 15,934,083 15,957,864 Core Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses $ 0.72 $ 0.99 $ 0.97 $ 0.77 $ 0.73

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Net income available to common shareholders $ 11,227 $ 15,719 $ 15,481 $ 12,252 $ 11,354 Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax 272 392 406 412 380 $ 11,499 $ 16,111 $ 15,887 $ 12,664 $ 11,734 Average shareholders' equity $ 510,857 $ 505,769 $ 502,082 $ 495,681 $ 494,019 Less: Average goodwill 114,231 113,879 113,835 113,835 113,835 Less: Average core deposit and other intangibles 7,129 6,966 7,465 7,983 8,950 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 389,497 $ 384,924 $ 380,782 $ 373,863 $ 371,234 Return on average tangible common equity 11.97 % 16.61 % 16.55 % 13.59 % 12.82 %

Efficiency Ratio

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Noninterest expense $ 26,070 $ 25,468 $ 24,715 $ 23,915 $ 25,745 Less: Merger and acquisition expenses 224 294 — — 329 Less: Intangible amortization 344 496 514 521 481 Less: (Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net — (45 ) (57 ) (15 ) (16 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 25,502 $ 24,723 $ 24,258 $ 23,409 $ 24,951 Net interest income 36,049 38,577 39,409 35,433 34,414 Noninterest income 4,325 6,714 5,963 5,230 5,750 Efficiency ratio denominator $ 40,374 $ 45,291 $ 45,372 $ 40,663 $ 40,164 Efficiency ratio 63.16 % 54.59 % 53.46 % 57.57 % 62.12 %





