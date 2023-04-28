MPW LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("Medical Properties Trust" or the "Company") (NYSE: MPW) of a class action securities lawsuit.



The lawsuit on behalf of Medical Properties Trust investors has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Affected investors purchased or otherwise acquired certain Medical Properties Trust, Inc. securities between March 1, 2022 and February 22, 2023 . Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. (“Prospect”), which leases and operates 13 of the Company's facilities, was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties; (2) as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to Medical Properties Trust; (3) “given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery,” the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties; (4) and, as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

