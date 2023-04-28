EasTower Wireless Announces Update to Debt Conversions

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasTower Wireless Inc. (“EasTower” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ESTW.H), announces that the debt conversions announced by the Company on March 20, 2023 were not approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) as a result of the conversion prices being less than $0.01. As a result none of the transactions are proceeding on amended terms other than the following:



Two arm's length service providers have agreed to accept an aggregate of 17,329,657 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.01 per ‎share in satisfaction of an aggregate of US$127,311.62 of indebtedness.





Two former directors of the Company (Ted Boyle and Fred Buzzelli) have agreed to accept an aggregate of 1,864,844 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.01 per share in satisfaction of accrued and unpaid monthly director sitting fees from December 1, 2022 to April 19, 2023, representing an aggregate of US$13,700 of indebtedness.



The foregoing transactions are subject to approval of the directors of the Company and regulatory approval from the Exchange. The shares issuable to the two arm's length service providers will be issued in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and applicable state securities laws, and will be issued as “restricted securities” (as defined in Rule 144 under the U.S. Securities Act). In addition, all of the shares issuable pursuant to the debt conversions will be subject to an Exchange four-month hold period.

For further information

Vlado P. Hreljanovic

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: (561) 549-9070

Email: wireless@eastower.com

Shareholder Communications Contact

Email: investor@eastowerwireless.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

