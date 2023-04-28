WISeKey Reports Full Year 2022 Audited Consolidated Financial Results

Geneva, Switzerland, April 28, 2022 – Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules– WISeKey International Holding Ltd. WKEY ("WISeKey" or the "Company" or the "Group"), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today its audited consolidated financial results for full year (FY) 2022 (period ended December 31, 2022).

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO, noted, "In 2022 WISeKey's main focus was on the Internet of Things (IoT) and the development of its SEALSQ Semiconductors/Post Quantum offering. With SEALSQ, WISeKey aims to maximize the potential of semiconductors and list it on the NASDAQ, further expanding its reach and impact in the industry. With the increasing demand for connected devices, IoT has become a vital component of modern technology. The Company recognizes the importance of IoT and plans to channel its efforts towards developing new and advanced IoT solutions in 2023. This initiative will enable the Company to offer enhanced services to its clients and stay at the forefront of technological advancements."

Despite strong revenue growth, the Company reported losses due to:

(a) Significant investment made during the year in next-generation semiconductors and the launch of SEALSQ's listing process on the NASDAQ. SEALSQ's investment in next-generation semiconductors and AI infrastructure is part of its long-term strategy to stay at the forefront of technological innovation. The Company has made significant investments in these areas in order to develop new products and services that will meet the needs of its customers in the years to come.



(b) The net proceeds from the sale of our 51% ownership WISeKey in ARAGO for $25 million have not yet been received, impacting the Company's financial performance. WISeKey is currently assessing enforcement scenarios to turn its pledge over the arago AI IP into full ownership, allowing WISeKey to integrate the HIRO AI into the WISeKey platform.

WISeKey International Holding used the COVID transitional period in 2022 to define a new strategic direction that will see it operate as a holding company of several distinctive operational companies covering the full spectrum of WISeKey-related technologies. Currently this comprises the Root of Trust and PKI at WISeKey SA, semiconductors and Quantum technology with SEALSQ and WISeKey Semiconductors, Space technology using Picosatellites under WISeSat.Space and Trusted Blockchain NFT with WISe.ART Corp. Each of these subsidiaries contribute in meaningful ways to the overall mission of the WISeKey holding company, while also operating independently with a specific focus on their particular area of R&D and expertise and integrating their respective technologies into the WISeKey platform.

The decision to operate as a holding company of several distinctive operational companies reflects WISeKey International Holding's commitment to provide the most comprehensive and effective cybersecurity platform solutions to its customers. By diversifying its operations, the holding company is better positioned to meet the evolving needs of the cybersecurity market while maintaining a central focus on its core mission of securing the Internet.

Each subsidiary has its own revenue stream and profitability targets, enabling it to focus on its core strengths and market opportunities. Each subsidiary has its own maturity stage, with SEALSQ already in process independently listing on the NASDAQ and the other subsidiaries still on start-up mode. These subsidiaries are aligned with the overall mission of the holding company that keeps majority ownership and provides managed financial services guaranteeing a proper operation while at the same time offers cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to its customers.

Over time, the holding company plans to gradually IPO each independent company as they reach maturity. This approach will provide each subsidiary with the flexibility to operate independently while benefiting from the resources and support of the parent company. It will also create a diversified business structure that is better positioned to succeed in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity market.

Mr. Moreira added, "Our investments in innovation, strong customer demand, and execution excellence put us in a position of strength for the future. We continue to see solid demand for our semiconductors and the next generation post-quantum chips roadmap SEALSQ and are making substantial progress in the implementation of our post-quantum algorithms in Secure Semiconductors MS6001/MS6003. During the last two years, we have made considerable advancements in developing post-quantum resistant algorithms by establishing strategic R&D partnerships with MINES Saint-Etienne Research Institute ("MINES Saint-Etienne"), aiming to help the international community find cryptography algorithms that will resist future quantum computing based cyber-attacks. SEALSQ's on-chip or cloud-based solutions are now also provisioning services with the Matter Root-of-Trust PAA (Product Attestation Authority) which will help our customers save time and money in achieving Matter security compliance."

Mr. Moreira further explained, "WISeKey continues to build momentum by addressing the security needs across blockchain. In 2022, the blockchain business achieved significant new milestones in the supply management business. The supply chain management of critical goods can now be further secured by integrating IoT devices that communicate with picosatellites launched by WISeSat with the Casper blockchain. WISeKey's security chips are being utilized to protect various types of IoT devices, including satellites and their captured images and communications from agriculture and logistics sensors. Leveraging the extensive reach of picosatellites and their ability to connect with low-energy IoT devices, this product combines it with the immutability of data and smart contracting feature of the Casper blockchain to provide unique benefits to the supply chain management industry. Now, logistics processes can be more efficient and transparent, and data on goods in transit, such as environmental conditions and geo-location, can be reliably tracked. Additionally, WISeKey semiconductors securely issue NFTs that authenticate and track objects, much like an embedded ePassport, providing a digital identity used throughout the object's lifetime. This allows objects to become "Trusted Objects" of the Internet and provide verifiable data, enabling supply chain managers to make informed decisions and prevent possible accidents or delays during transit."

Mr. Moreira continued, "Demand for WISeKey's products and services substantially increased. With a 35% increase in revenue, the Group is back on its growth path, supported by investments in R&D aiming to remain at the edge of technology, and investments focused on strengthening our sales force. We anticipate this growth continuing in 2023 with a strong backlog of orders already in place while the significant investments we made to expand our production capacity will allow us to better meet our clients' needs."

"Regarding operational costs, in 2023 we will continue to invest in research and development, following $3.9 million of investments made in 2022. WISeKey, through its Semiconductor division, is investing heavily in its QUAntum resistant Secure ARchitectureS (QUASARS) project targeting the development of its next generation Quantum Resistant chip," concluded Mr. Moreira

WISeKey's FY22 audited consolidated financial results are available at https://www.wisekey.com/company/investors/financial-reports/.

FY 2022 Key Financial Milestones:

The key highlights of the year ended December 31, 2022 were:

2023 KEY GROWTH AREAS

FY 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Carlos Moreira, CEO and Peter Ward, CFO will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results, recent business developments and growth initiatives. A Q&A session will follow the prepared remarks.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL DATA

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) [as reported]

12 months ended December 31, USD'000 2022 2021 2020 Net sales 23,814 17,646 14,779 Cost of sales (13,588) (9,893) (8,578) Depreciation of production assets (132) (301) (736) Gross profit 10,094 7,452 5,465 Other operating income 2,073 183 43 Research & development expenses (3,862) (5,618) (6,012) Selling & marketing expenses (7,275) (9,111) (7,355) General & administrative expenses (11,466) (14,066) (10,673) Total operating expenses (20,530) (28,612) (23,997) Operating loss (10,436) (21,160) (18,532) Non-operating income 3,937 2,509 1,127 Debt conversion expense (827) (325) - Gain on derivative liability - - 44 Interest and amortization of debt discount (168) (1,057) (458) Non-operating expenses (5,551) (3,426) (11,079) Loss before income tax expense (13,045) (23,459) (28,898) Income tax income / (expense) 3,238 (13) (9) Loss from continuing operations, net (9,807) (23,472) (28,907) Discontinued operations: Net sales from discontinued operations 1,805 4,612 - Cost of sales from discontinued operations (978) (2,976) - Total operating and non-operating expenses from discontinued operations (5,274) (2,364) - Income tax recovery from discontinued operations 25 106 - Loss on disposal of a business, net of tax on disposal (15,026) - - Income / (loss) on discontinued operations (19,449) (622) - Net income / (loss) (29,255) (24,094) (28,907) Less: Net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,780) (3,754) (248) Net income / (loss) attributable to WISeKey International Holding AG (27,475) (20,340) (28,659) Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic (0.09) (0.33) (0.68) Diluted (0.09) (0.33) (0.68) Earnings per share from discontinued operations Basic (0.17) (0.01) - Diluted (0.17) (0.01) - Earning per share attributable to WISeKey International Holding AG Basic (0.24) (0.28) (0.67) Diluted (0.24) (0.28) (0.67) Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,434) (1,534) 1,729 Change in unrealized gains related to available-for-sale debt securities - 1,965 5,385 Reclassifications out of the OCI arising during period 1,156 - - Defined benefit pension plans: Net gain (loss) arising during period 2,934 1,572 1,189 Reclassification adjustments (7,350) Other comprehensive income / (loss) 2,656 (5,347) 8,303 Comprehensive income / (loss) (26,599) (29,441) (20,604) Other comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (964) 187 (95) Other comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to WISeKey International Holding AG 3,620 (5,534) 8,398 Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,744) (3,567) (343) Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable

to WISeKey International Holding AG (23,855) (25,874) (20,261)

The notes are an integral part of our consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets [as reported]

As at December 31, As at December 31, USD'000 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 20,706 34,201 Restricted cash, current 108 110 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 2,573 2,979 Notes receivable from employees and related parties 67 68 Inventories 7,510 2,710 Prepaid expenses 831 1,198 Current assets held for sale - 689 Other current assets 1,380 555 Total current assets 33,175 42,510 Noncurrent assets Notes receivable, noncurrent 64 190 Deferred income tax assets 3,295 1 Deferred tax credits 694 848 Property, plant and equipment net of accumulated depreciation 842 573 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 98 105 Finance lease right-of-use assets - 171 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,289 2,941 Goodwill 8,317 8,317 Equity securities, at cost 472 501 Equity securities, at fair value 1 1 Noncurrent assets held for sale - 32,391 Other noncurrent assets 249 256 Total noncurrent assets 16,321 46,295 TOTAL ASSETS 49,496 88,805 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Accounts payable 13,401 14,786 Notes payable 4,196 4,206 Deferred revenue, current 174 92 Current portion of obligations under finance lease liabilities - 55 Current portion of obligations under operating lease liabilities 592 595 Income tax payable 57 11 Current liabilities held for sale - 4,567 Other current liabilities 409 440 Total current liabilities 18,829 24,752 Noncurrent liabilities Bonds, mortgages and other long-term debt 1,850 458 Convertible note payable, noncurrent 1,267 9,049 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 23 100 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 1,727 2,468 Employee benefit plan obligation 1,759 4,769 Other deferred tax liabilities 8 62 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale - 5,712 Other noncurrent liabilities 8 56 Total noncurrent liabilities 6,642 22,674 TOTAL LIABILITIES 25,471 47,426 Commitments and contingent liabilities SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock - Class A 400 400 CHF 0.01 par value Authorized - 50,021,988 and 40,021,988 shares Issued and outstanding - 40,021,988 and 40,021,988 shares Common stock - Class B 5,334 4,685 CHF 0.05 par value Authorized - 177,419,580 and 138,058,468 Issued - 100,294,518 and 88,120,054 Outstanding - 99,837,254 and 80,918,390 Treasury stock, at cost (457,264 and 7,201,664 shares held) (371) (636) Additional paid-in capital 280,597 268,199 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) 5,935 1,407 Accumulated deficit (265,635) (238,160) Total shareholders'equity attributable to WISeKey shareholders 26,260 35,895 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (2,235) 5,484 Total shareholders' equity 24,025 41,379 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 49,496 88,805

The notes are an integral part of our consolidated financial statements.

About WISeKey

WISeKey WKEYWIHN)) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

