Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings (Unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the March 31, 2023 presentation

/EIN News/ -- FENTON, Mich., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly net income results of $3,844 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, “Our first quarter performance reflects the success of our strategic growth plan, the hard work of our associates, and the value we provide our communities. We continue to focus on navigating a complex operating environment associated with recent bank failures, higher interest rates and increased economic uncertainty. During the quarter, earnings increased 26.1% to $0.87 per share, benefiting from recent asset growth, a stable net interest margin, and robust asset quality. In addition, record loans, assets, and deposits at March 31, 2023, demonstrates that our model is adaptable, resilient, and positioned to deliver solid financial results in the future.”

Mr. Justice continued, “As we celebrate our 125th anniversary later this year, we are focused on continuing our legacy that was built on serving our local communities and providing leading financial resources to our business and retail customers. The Bank’s success over the past 125 years is a testament to our conservative operating philosophy, robust balance sheet, excellent asset quality, and stable liquidity position. Our commitment to follow these operating values will continue to be the foundation of our success in 2023 and beyond.”

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three months ended March 31, 2023. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)

The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 18,679 $ 17,782 $ 15,726 $ 13,411 $ 12,301 Interest expense 5,335 3,645 1,738 785 599 Net interest income 13,344 14,137 13,988 12,626 11,702 Provision for loan losses 236 847 1,231 525 502 Noninterest income 2,328 1,949 2,395 2,794 2,808 Noninterest expenses 10,633 9,781 10,143 10,560 10,167 Federal income tax expense 959 1,094 1,000 859 757 Net income $ 3,844 $ 4,364 $ 4,009 $ 3,476 $ 3,084 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.87 $ 0.99 $ 0.91 $ 0.79 $ 0.69 Dividends $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Tangible book value(1) $ 26.64 $ 26.22 $ 25.22 $ 24.53 $ 24.97 Quoted market value High $ 24.10 $ 23.40 $ 25.20 $ 27.85 $ 29.25 Low $ 21.10 $ 21.60 $ 23.00 $ 24.40 $ 27.10 Close(1) $ 21.31 $ 22.20 $ 23.00 $ 25.00 $ 27.90 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.92 % 1.06 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.86 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 12.32 % 14.01 % 12.96 % 11.55 % 10.53 % Return on average tangible shareholders’ equity 13.34 % 15.21 % 14.10 % 12.60 % 11.49 % Efficiency ratio 67.85 % 60.80 % 61.91 % 68.48 % 70.07 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.75 % 4.57 % 4.27 % 3.96 % 3.70 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.02 % 1.42 % 0.75 % 0.38 % 0.29 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.40 % 3.63 % 3.79 % 3.73 % 3.52 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 122,995 $ 125,049 $ 129,886 $ 136,725 $ 151,579 Gross loans $ 1,457,173 $ 1,436,166 $ 1,350,851 $ 1,232,892 $ 1,139,351 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,220 $ 13,000 $ 12,200 $ 11,000 $ 11,000 Total assets $ 1,749,073 $ 1,688,863 $ 1,588,592 $ 1,471,454 $ 1,435,485 Total deposits $ 1,353,918 $ 1,332,883 $ 1,345,209 $ 1,231,543 $ 1,252,892 Borrowed funds $ 259,050 $ 222,350 $ 116,600 $ 111,000 $ 52,000 Total shareholders’ equity $ 128,247 $ 126,087 $ 121,630 $ 118,566 $ 121,346 Net loans to total deposits 106.50 % 106.77 % 99.51 % 99.22 % 90.06 % Common shares outstanding 4,453,951 4,439,725 4,434,937 4,429,357 4,459,544 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,687,175 $ 1,637,191 $ 1,558,040 $ 1,449,874 $ 1,448,545 Earning assets $ 1,595,605 $ 1,544,880 $ 1,464,233 $ 1,360,658 $ 1,348,647 Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,072,417 $ 1,016,876 $ 917,888 $ 826,708 $ 831,200 Total shareholders’ equity $ 126,495 $ 123,567 $ 122,695 $ 120,659 $ 118,759 Total tangible shareholders’ equity $ 116,834 $ 113,810 $ 112,829 $ 110,686 $ 108,862 Earned common shares outstanding 4,421,584 4,413,710 4,408,399 4,417,447 4,451,607 Unvested stock grants 29,007 24,460 24,460 24,460 27,466 Total common shares outstanding 4,450,591 4,438,170 4,432,859 4,441,907 4,479,073 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.20 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.19 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 1.04 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.97 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans (1) 1.04 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.97 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans — % — % — % 0.04 % — % Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans 0.02 % 0.06 % 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.05 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.08 % 10.87 % 10.96 % 11.36 % 12.07 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.02 % 9.95 % 10.07 % 10.50 % 11.13 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.04 % 8.96 % 9.04 % 9.39 % 9.94 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.47 % 8.58 % 8.91 % 9.30 % 9.07 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended (unaudited):

3/31/2023 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 18,679 $ 12,301 $ 11,919 $ 11,070 $ 10,437 Interest expense 5,335 599 676 2,145 2,090 Net interest income 13,344 11,702 11,243 8,925 8,347 Provision for loan losses 236 502 212 1,542 213 Noninterest income 2,328 2,808 3,906 4,575 1,522 Noninterest expenses 10,633 10,167 9,083 7,748 6,509 Federal income tax expense 959 757 1,198 858 633 Net income $ 3,844 $ 3,084 $ 4,656 $ 3,352 $ 2,514 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.87 $ 0.69 $ 1.00 $ 0.72 $ 0.54 Dividends $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.07 Tangible book value(1) $ 26.64 $ 24.97 $ 24.75 $ 21.56 $ 18.88 Quoted market value High $ 24.10 $ 29.25 $ 24.75 $ 26.00 $ 21.00 Low $ 21.10 $ 27.10 $ 21.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.05 Close(1) $ 21.31 $ 27.90 $ 23.30 $ 15.50 $ 20.89 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.92 % 0.86 % 1.50 % 1.28 % 1.09 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 12.32 % 10.53 % 15.86 % 13.01 % 11.09 % Return on average tangible shareholders’ equity 13.34 % 11.49 % 16.38 % 13.54 % 11.66 % Efficiency ratio 67.85 % 70.07 % 59.96 % 57.39 % 65.95 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.75 % 3.70 % 4.01 % 4.47 % 4.77 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.02 % 0.29 % 0.37 % 1.28 % 1.40 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.40 % 3.52 % 3.79 % 3.61 % 3.81 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 122,995 $ 151,579 $ 89,772 $ 76,312 $ 82,222 Gross loans $ 1,457,173 $ 1,139,351 $ 1,028,117 $ 865,577 $ 809,863 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,220 $ 11,000 $ 11,100 $ 7,250 $ 4,745 Total assets $ 1,749,073 $ 1,435,485 $ 1,303,175 $ 1,071,181 $ 946,172 Total deposits $ 1,353,918 $ 1,252,892 $ 1,122,508 $ 883,837 $ 789,533 Borrowed funds $ 259,050 $ 52,000 $ 49,000 $ 71,500 $ 59,000 Total shareholders’ equity $ 128,247 $ 121,346 $ 119,360 $ 104,829 $ 92,236 Net loans to total deposits 106.50 % 90.06 % 90.60 % 97.11 % 101.97 % Common shares outstanding 4,453,951 4,459,544 4,673,932 4,675,499 4,647,978 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,687,175 $ 1,448,545 $ 1,259,119 $ 1,049,245 $ 934,078 Earning assets $ 1,595,605 $ 1,348,647 $ 1,206,411 $ 997,089 $ 887,974 Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,072,417 $ 831,200 $ 735,159 $ 672,564 $ 604,973 Total shareholders’ equity $ 126,495 $ 118,759 $ 119,034 $ 103,646 $ 91,964 Total tangible shareholders’ equity $ 116,834 $ 108,862 $ 115,298 $ 99,558 $ 87,430 Earned common shares outstanding 4,421,584 4,451,607 4,664,893 4,659,279 4,635,255 Unvested stock grants 29,007 27,466 21,922 13,481 9,788 Total common shares outstanding 4,450,591 4,479,073 4,686,815 4,672,760 4,645,043 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.79 % 0.10 % 0.11 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.62 % 0.12 % 0.09 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 1.04 % 0.97 % 1.08 % 0.84 % 0.59 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans (1) 1.04 % 0.97 % 1.23 % 0.84 % 0.59 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans — % — % — % 0.01 % (0.01) % Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.18 % 0.03 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.08 % 12.07 % 15.02 % 14.44 % 14.01 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.02 % 11.13 % 13.84 % 13.58 % 13.38 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.04 % 9.94 % 12.34 % 11.92 % 11.55 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.47 % 9.07 % 10.31 % 10.97 % 11.00 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Net income $ 3,844 $ 4,364 $ 4,009 $ 3,476 $ 3,084 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans — (20 ) (20 ) (20 ) (20 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 60 85 85 85 85 Amortization on acquired time deposits — (21 ) (21 ) (21 ) (21 ) Other acquisition related expenses — — — 11 202 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 60 44 44 55 246 Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (9 ) (61 ) (119 ) (48 ) (162 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (9 ) (61 ) (119 ) (48 ) (162 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,895 $ 4,347 $ 3,934 $ 3,483 $ 3,168 Net interest income $ 13,344 $ 14,137 $ 13,988 $ 12,626 $ 11,702 Accretion on purchased loans — (25 ) (25 ) (26 ) (25 ) Prepayment penalties collected (12 ) (77 ) (150 ) (61 ) (205 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits — (27 ) (27 ) (26 ) (27 ) Adjusted net interest income $ 13,332 $ 14,008 $ 13,786 $ 12,513 $ 11,445 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.98 $ 0.89 $ 0.79 $ 0.71 Return on average assets 0.94 % 1.05 % 1.00 % 0.96 % 0.89 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 12.49 % 13.96 % 12.72 % 11.58 % 10.82 % Return on average tangible shareholders’ equity 13.52 % 15.15 % 13.83 % 12.62 % 11.80 % Efficiency ratio 67.41 % 60.62 % 62.02 % 68.19 % 68.78 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.75 % 4.54 % 4.22 % 3.93 % 3.63 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.02 % 1.41 % 0.74 % 0.37 % 0.28 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.40 % 3.60 % 3.74 % 3.70 % 3.44 %





Year to Date March 31 Variance 2023 2022 Amount % Net income $ 3,844 $ 3,084 $ 760 24.64 % Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans — (20 ) 20 (100.00 )% Amortization of core deposit intangibles 60 85 (25 ) (29.41 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits — (21 ) 21 (100.00 )% Other acquisition related expenses — 202 (202 ) (100.00 )% Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 60 246 (186 ) (75.61 )% Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (9 ) (162 ) 153 (94.44 )% Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (9 ) (162 ) 153 (94.44 )% Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,895 $ 3,168 $ 727 22.95 % Net interest income $ 13,344 $ 11,702 $ 1,642 14.03 % Accretion on purchased loans — (25 ) 25 (100.00 )% Prepayment penalties collected (12 ) (205 ) 193 (94.15 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits — (27 ) 27 (100.00 )% Adjusted net interest income $ 13,332 $ 11,445 $ 1,887 16.49 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.71 $ 0.17 23.94 % Return on average assets 0.94 % 0.89 % 0.05 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 12.49 % 10.82 % 1.67 % Return on average tangible shareholders’ equity 13.52 % 11.80 % 1.72 % Efficiency ratio 67.41 % 68.78 % (1.37 )% Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.75 % 3.63 % 1.12 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.02 % 0.28 % 1.74 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.40 % 3.44 % (0.04 )%

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield /

Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield /

Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,447,375 $ 17,854 5.00 % $ 1,397,113 $ 17,024 4.83 % $ 1,110,755 $ 11,739 4.29 % Taxable investment securities 109,671 435 1.61 % 112,321 443 1.56 % 143,945 440 1.24 % Nontaxable investment securities 14,287 81 2.30 % 14,326 81 2.24 % 16,711 90 2.23 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 14,035 153 4.42 % 12,261 116 3.75 % 73,669 29 0.16 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10,237 173 6.85 % 8,859 135 6.05 % 3,567 20 2.27 % Total earning assets 1,595,605 18,696 4.75 % 1,544,880 17,799 4.57 % 1,348,647 12,318 3.70 % Nonearning assets Allowance for credit losses (15,145 ) (12,538 ) (10,509 ) Premises and equipment, net 15,453 15,866 16,941 Accrued income and other assets 91,262 88,983 93,466 Total assets $ 1,687,175 $ 1,637,191 $ 1,448,545 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 359,223 $ 2,078 2.35 % $ 320,672 $ 1,383 1.71 % $ 275,856 $ 137 0.20 % Savings deposits 341,154 473 0.56 % 362,250 170 0.19 % 364,820 120 0.13 % Time deposits 166,518 1,012 2.46 % 133,166 523 1.56 % 139,463 187 0.54 % Borrowed funds 205,522 1,772 3.50 % 200,788 1,569 3.10 % 51,061 155 1.23 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,072,417 5,335 2.02 % 1,016,876 3,645 1.42 % 831,200 599 0.29 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 474,686 484,586 472,595 Accrued interest and other liabilities 13,577 12,162 25,991 Shareholders’ equity 126,495 123,567 118,759 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,687,175 $ 1,637,191 $ 1,448,545 Net interest income (FTE) $ 13,361 $ 14,154 $ 11,719 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.40 % 3.63 % 3.52 %

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period’s rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period’s volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Compared To Compared To December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ 420 $ 410 $ 830 $ 3,955 $ 2,160 $ 6,115 Taxable investment securities (51 ) 43 (8 ) (475 ) 470 (5 ) Nontaxable investment securities (2 ) 2 — (27 ) 18 (9 ) Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 17 20 37 (181 ) 305 124 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 20 18 38 74 79 153 Total changes in interest income 404 493 897 3,346 3,032 6,378 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 169 526 695 53 1,888 1,941 Savings deposits (69 ) 372 303 (54 ) 407 353 Time deposits 148 341 489 43 782 825 Borrowed funds 31 172 203 1,004 613 1,617 Total changes in interest expense 279 1,411 1,690 1,046 3,690 4,736 Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ 125 $ (918 ) $ (793 ) $ 2,300 $ (658 ) $ 1,642





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Total earning assets 4.75 % 4.57 % 4.27 % 3.96 % 3.70 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2.02 % 1.42 % 0.75 % 0.38 % 0.29 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.40 % 3.63 % 3.79 % 3.73 % 3.52 %





Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Interest income $ 18,679 $ 17,782 $ 15,726 $ 13,411 $ 12,301 FTE adjustment 17 17 18 18 17 Total interest income (FTE) 18,696 17,799 15,744 13,429 12,318 Total interest expense 5,335 3,645 1,738 785 599 Net interest income (FTE) $ 13,361 $ 14,154 $ 14,006 $ 12,644 $ 11,719

Noninterest Income



Three Months Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Service charges and fees Trust and investment services 549 505 546 458 598 ATM and debit card income 531 559 553 577 485 Service charges on deposit accounts 218 245 270 246 241 Total 1,298 1,309 1,369 1,281 1,324 Net gain on sales of loans 161 24 36 182 483 Changes in the fair value of MSR 107 (129 ) 207 433 319 Change in fair value of equity investments 14 2 (39 ) (31 ) (48 ) Other Mortgage servicing fees 406 415 427 435 444 Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 173 175 172 168 166 Other 169 153 223 326 120 Total 748 743 822 929 730 Total noninterest income $ 2,328 $ 1,949 $ 2,395 $ 2,794 $ 2,808 Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 674 $ 310 $ 670 $ 1,050 $ 1,246





Three Months Ended March 31 Variance 2023 2022 Amount % Service charges and fees Trust and investment services 549 598 (49 ) (8.19 )% ATM and debit card income 531 485 46 9.48 % Service charges on deposit accounts 218 241 (23 ) (9.54 )% Total $ 1,298 $ 1,324 (26 ) (1.96 )% Net gain on sales of loans 161 483 (322 ) (66.67 )% Changes in the fair value of MSR 107 319 (212 ) (66.46 )% Change in fair value of equity investments 14 (48 ) 62 (129.17 )% Other Mortgage servicing fees 406 444 (38 ) (8.56 )% Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 173 166 7 4.22 % Other 169 120 49 40.83 % Total 748 730 18 2.47 % Total noninterest income $ 2,328 $ 2,808 $ (480 ) (17.09 )% Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 674 $ 1,246 (572 ) (45.91 )%

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity. Throughout 2022, the majority of residential mortgage loans originated were portfolio loans. As a result of selling fewer residential mortgage loans into the secondary market, we experienced reduced gains throughout the second half of 2022 and into 2023.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates and prepayment speeds. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio was originated at historically low interest rates, income recognized from the changes in the fair value of MSR have trended downward in recent quarters. While we experienced an increase in the first quarter of 2023, the overall direction of the fair value of MSR will likely continue to decline due to a reduction in the size of our servicing portfolio as a result of reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments. During the first quarter of 2023, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $11,000. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual decrease in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. Due to reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $52,624 since the first quarter of 2022. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward throughout 2023 due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. The increase in income during the first quarter of 2023 is a direct result of higher customer demand for annuity products. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect these fees to continue to increase throughout 2023.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to approximate current levels throughout 2023.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2023.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase throughout 2023.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

Three Months Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Compensation and benefits $ 5,792 $ 5,329 $ 5,320 $ 5,453 $ 5,347 Professional services 766 594 763 777 812 Furniture and equipment 726 772 822 805 818 Occupancy 635 566 578 579 604 Data processing 513 111 363 665 412 Advertising and promotional 451 580 405 326 278 Loan and collection 240 278 435 600 327 Other FDIC insurance premiums 201 149 150 172 150 ATM and debit card 161 254 154 160 143 Telephone and communication 119 110 112 112 105 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 76 107 108 107 108 Other acquisition related expenses — — — 14 256 Other general and administrative 953 931 933 790 807 Total 1,510 1,551 1,457 1,355 1,569 Total noninterest expenses $ 10,633 $ 9,781 $ 10,143 $ 10,560 $ 10,167





Three Months Ended

March 31 Variance 2023 2022 Amount % Compensation and benefits $ 5,792 $ 5,347 $ 445 8.32 % Professional services 766 812 (46 ) (5.67 )% Furniture and equipment 726 818 (92 ) (11.25 )% Occupancy 635 604 31 5.13 % Data processing 513 412 101 24.51 % Advertising and promotional 451 278 173 62.23 % Loan and collection 240 327 (87 ) (26.61 )% Other FDIC insurance premiums 201 150 85 21.96 % ATM and debit card 161 143 18 12.59 % Telephone and communication 119 105 14 13.33 % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 76 108 (32 ) (29.63 )% Other acquisition related expenses — 256 (256 ) (100.00 )% Other general and administrative 953 807 146 18.09 % Total 1,510 1,569 (59 ) (3.76 )% Total noninterest expenses $ 10,633 $ 10,167 $ 466 4.58 %

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits increased in the first quarter of 2023 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. While there continues to be meaningful wage pressure, we expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits due to merit increases and market based adjustments. These increases will be partially offset by decreases in commissions as loan originations in the first quarter of 2023 declined from elevated levels experienced in 2022. This trend is expected to continue throughout 2023.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The decline in these expenses during the fourth quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a decrease in audit fees. Professional services expenses are expected to increase slightly in 2023.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in 2023.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. These expenses trended downward during the third and fourth quarters of 2022 due to receipt of renewal incentives from our core data processor. Data processing expenses are expected to normalize in 2023 as these renewal incentives wind down.

Advertising and promotional includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of enhanced marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to moderately increase during 2023.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. These expenses are expected to decline in future periods as loan growth is expected to moderate throughout 2023.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to increase in 2023 primarily due to the FDIC increasing its assessment rate for all insured institutions effective January 1, 2023.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The increase in ATM and debit card expenses during the fourth quarter of 2022 is due to an increase in customer disputes resulting from fraudulent debit card activity. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in 2023.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels during 2023.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses incurred during the first half of 2022 related to the acquisition of FSB. We do not anticipate recording additional acquisition expenses in future periods.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to increase slightly in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 100,496 $ 57,844 $ 43,345 $ 38,510 $ 80,133 Total investment securities 122,995 125,049 129,886 136,725 151,579 Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 875 493 62 664 3,038 Gross loans 1,457,173 1,436,166 1,350,851 1,232,892 1,139,351 Less allowance for credit losses 15,220 13,000 12,200 11,000 11,000 Net loans 1,441,953 1,423,166 1,338,651 1,221,892 1,128,351 All other assets 82,754 82,311 76,648 73,663 72,384 Total assets $ 1,749,073 $ 1,688,863 $ 1,588,592 $ 1,471,454 $ 1,435,485 . LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,353,918 $ 1,332,883 $ 1,345,209 $ 1,231,543 $ 1,252,892 Total borrowed funds 259,050 222,350 116,600 111,000 52,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 7,858 7,543 5,153 10,345 9,247 Total liabilities 1,620,826 1,562,776 1,466,962 1,352,888 1,314,139 Total shareholders’ equity 128,247 126,087 121,630 118,566 121,346 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,749,073 $ 1,688,863 $ 1,588,592 $ 1,471,454 $ 1,435,485





3/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022 3/31/2023 vs 3/31/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 42,652 73.74 % $ 20,363 25.41 % Total investment securities (2,054 ) (1.64 )% (28,584 ) (18.86 )% Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 382 77.48 % (2,163 ) (71.20 )% Gross loans 21,007 1.46 % 317,822 27.90 % Less allowance for credit losses 2,220 17.08 % 4,220 38.36 % Net loans 18,787 1.32 % 313,602 27.79 % All other assets 443 0.54 % 10,370 14.33 % Total assets $ 60,210 3.57 % $ 313,588 21.85 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total deposits $ 21,035 1.58 % $ 101,026 8.06 % Total borrowed funds 36,700 16.51 % 207,050 398.17 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 315 4.18 % (1,389 ) (15.02 )% Total liabilities 58,050 3.71 % 306,687 23.34 % Total shareholders’ equity 2,160 1.71 % 6,901 5.69 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 60,210 3.57 % $ 313,588 21.85 %

Cash and due from banks

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 24,376 $ 28,216 $ 29,530 $ 26,085 $ 23,715 Interest bearing 76,120 29,628 13,815 12,425 56,418 Total $ 100,496 $ 57,844 $ 43,345 $ 38,510 $ 80,133 3/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022 3/31/2023 vs 3/31/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ (3,840 ) (13.61 )% $ 661 2.79 % Interest bearing 46,492 156.92 % 19,702 34.92 % Total $ 42,652 73.74 % $ 20,363 25.41 %

Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit account balances.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,496 $ 57,844 $ 43,345 $ 38,510 $ 80,133 Fair value of unpledged investment securities 102,368 103,819 109,685 115,586 132,364 FHLB borrowing availability 111,500 144,567 78,000 83,000 140,000 Unsecured lines of credit 20,000 26,500 26,500 26,500 26,500 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 119 113 115 125 125 Parent company line of credit 1,450 1,650 2,400 3,000 5,000 PPPLF — — — 429 583 Total liquidity sources $ 335,933 $ 334,493 $ 260,045 $ 267,150 $ 384,705

The increase in cash and cash equivalents during the first quarter of 2023 was due to our utilization of wholesale funding (see “Wholesale funding sources” below). The increase in FHLB borrowing availability during the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to approval from the FHLB to allow us to pledge eligible commercial real estate loans. During the first quarter of 2023, our FHLB borrowing availability declined due to our utilization of additional FHLB advances. Due to market conditions in the Banking Industry during the first quarter of 2023, Zions Correspondent Banking has limited Fed Funds line advances to secured arrangements only and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. As such, our unsecured lines of credit declined by $6,500 during the first quarter of 2023.

In addition to the above liquidity sources, we also have the option of utilizing wholesale funding sources, such as brokered NOW accounts, brokered time deposits and internet time deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits and other liquidity sources, they are an integral part of our funding.

Investment securities

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 24,402 $ 24,394 $ 26,391 $ 27,391 $ 28,396 State and municipal 22,649 22,709 22,743 22,863 24,949 Mortgage backed residential 54,595 56,293 58,313 60,672 63,532 Certificates of deposit 7,426 7,426 8,166 8,914 9,917 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 25,275 25,925 26,560 27,733 28,968 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (13,940 ) (14,184 ) (14,698 ) (13,509 ) (6,900 ) Total available-for-sale 120,407 122,563 127,475 134,064 148,862 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 1,168 1,171 1,173 1,386 1,509 Equity securities 1,420 1,315 1,238 1,275 1,208 Total investment securities $ 122,995 $ 125,049 $ 129,886 $ 136,725 $ 151,579 3/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022 3/31/2023 vs 3/31/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency 8 0.03 % $ (3,994 ) (14.07 )% State and municipal (60 ) (0.26 )% (2,300 ) (9.22 )% Mortgage backed residential (1,698 ) (3.02 )% (8,937 ) (14.07 )% Certificates of deposit — — % (2,491 ) (25.12 )% Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (650 ) (2.51 )% (3,693 ) (12.75 )% Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 244 (1.72 )% (7,040 ) 102.03 % Total available-for-sale (2,156 ) (1.76 )% (28,455 ) (19.12 )% Held-to-maturity state and municipal (3 ) (0.26 )% (341 ) (22.60 )% Equity securities 105 7.98 % 212 17.55 % Total investment securities $ (2,054 ) (1.64 )% $ (28,584 ) (18.86 )%

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of March 31, 2023 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 6,523 $ 17,879 $ — $ — $ — $ 24,402 State and municipal 3,342 16,639 1,287 1,381 — 22,649 Mortgage backed residential — 54,595 54,595 Certificates of deposit 5,452 1,974 — — — 7,426 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies — — — — 25,275 25,275 Total amortized cost $ 15,317 $ 36,492 $ 1,287 $ 1,381 $ 79,870 $ 134,347 Fair value $ 14,965 $ 33,346 $ 1,176 $ 1,273 $ 69,647 $ 120,407

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of March 31, 2023 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total State and municipal $ 633 $ 305 $ 230 $ — $ — $ 1,168 Fair value $ 629 $ 298 $ 226 $ — $ — $ 1,153

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market. Overall, our level of loans HFS has declined year-over-year as a result of increases in market interest rates and lack of residential inventory.

Loans and allowance for credit losses

As outlined in the following tables, our loan portfolio has grown substantially throughout the past 12 months, primarily in the commercial real estate and residential mortgage segments. However, due to current market conditions, we expect loan demand to decline during 2023. Specifically, our commercial pipeline has declined significantly since December 31, 2022, and the requests that are being presented are lower dollar balances and often carry an SBA guarantee. Our allowance for credit losses increased $2,000 during the first quarter of 2023 as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” on January 1, 2023. This was recorded as a cumulative-effect adjustment, net of tax, from retained earnings.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Commercial, net of PPP loans $ 111,557 $ 106,616 $ 107,531 $ 108,054 $ 94,810 PPP loans — — — 429 583 Commercial real estate 874,690 869,496 820,165 745,416 698,275 Total commercial loans 986,247 976,112 927,696 853,899 793,668 Residential mortgage 418,987 406,408 368,971 327,574 297,940 Home equity 46,909 47,768 47,928 44,648 40,609 Total residential real estate loans 465,896 454,176 416,899 372,222 338,549 Consumer 5,030 5,878 6,256 6,771 7,134 Gross loans 1,457,173 1,436,166 1,350,851 1,232,892 1,139,351 Allowance for credit losses (15,220 ) (13,000 ) (12,200 ) (11,000 ) (11,000 ) Loans, net $ 1,441,953 $ 1,423,166 $ 1,338,651 $ 1,221,892 $ 1,128,351 Memo items: Gross loans, net of PPP loans $ 1,457,173 $ 1,436,166 $ 1,350,851 $ 1,232,463 $ 1,138,768 Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 636,121 $ 647,121 $ 660,490 $ 678,117 $ 688,745 3/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022 3/31/2023 vs 3/31/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial, net of PPP loans $ 4,941 4.63 % $ 16,747 17.66 % PPP loans — N/M (583 ) (100.00 )% Commercial real estate 5,194 0.60 % 176,415 25.26 % Total commercial loans 10,135 1.04 % 192,579 24.26 % Residential mortgage 12,579 3.10 % 121,047 40.63 % Home equity (859 ) (1.80 )% 6,300 15.51 % Total residential real estate loans 11,720 2.58 % 127,347 37.62 % Consumer (848 ) (14.43 )% (2,104 ) (29.49 )% Gross loans 21,007 1.46 % 317,822 27.90 % Allowance for credit losses (2,220 ) 17.08 % (4,220 ) 38.36 % Loans, net $ 18,787 1.32 % $ 313,602 27.79 % Memo items: Gross loans, net of PPP loans $ 21,007 1.46 % $ 318,405 27.96 % Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ (11,000 ) (1.70 )% $ (52,624 ) (7.64 )%

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial $ 111,426 $ 106,616 $ 107,531 $ 108,483 $ 94,899 Commercial real estate 874,509 869,313 819,982 745,025 697,818 Residential mortgage 416,879 404,308 367,652 326,481 296,883 Home equity 46,761 47,728 47,887 44,607 40,568 Consumer 5,020 5,871 6,251 6,771 7,134 Subtotal 1,454,595 1,433,836 1,349,303 1,231,367 1,137,302 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial 131 — — — 494 Commercial real estate 181 183 183 391 457 Residential mortgage 2,108 2,100 1,319 1,093 1,057 Home equity 148 40 41 41 41 Consumer 10 7 5 — — Subtotal 2,578 2,330 1,548 1,525 2,049 Gross Loans $ 1,457,173 $ 1,436,166 $ 1,350,851 $ 1,232,892 $ 1,139,351

The following table presents historical allowance for credit losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial $ 1,324 $ 1,094 $ 1,129 $ 1,074 $ 837 Commercial real estate 8,765 7,480 7,126 6,437 6,716 Residential mortgage 4,576 3,878 3,458 3,061 3,007 Home equity 416 370 370 345 364 Consumer 49 128 90 74 63 Subtotal 15,130 12,950 12,173 10,991 10,987 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial 3 — — — — Commercial real estate — — — — — Residential mortgage 77 43 27 9 13 Home equity — — — — — Consumer 10 7 — — — Subtotal 90 50 27 9 13 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,220 $ 13,000 $ 12,200 $ 11,000 $ 11,000 Commercial and industrial $ 1,327 $ 1,094 $ 1,129 $ 1,074 $ 837 Commercial real estate 8,765 7,480 7,126 6,437 6,716 Residential mortgage 4,653 3,921 3,485 3,070 3,020 Home equity 416 370 370 345 364 Consumer 59 135 90 74 63 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,220 $ 13,000 $ 12,200 $ 11,000 $ 11,000

Loan concentration analysis

As a result of the current economic conditions, there continues to be a heightened focus in the financial industry for non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, most specifically retail and office space industries. We continue to monitor various industries that have been impacted by the pandemic but we will now shift attention to new concerns associated with inflation, supply chain disruption, rising interest rates, and office space usage associated with an increased remote workforce. The overall non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio has remained solid, and performance has not been lacking. Performance is based on debt service coverage ratio, loan to value ratio and payment trends. As of March 31, 2023, delinquencies in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio continue to remain minimal, as only one loan was included in our 30-89 days past due category in the office pool for $180. We expect loan demand in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio to experience insignificant growth, if any, in future periods.

The net lease pool is one of the largest growth pools in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio and continues to remain strong. Risk associated within this pool is minimal as these are national or regional tenants that are well vetted during origination and annually thereafter. Risk is further minimized in this pool as locations are spread out nationally.

Due to the ongoing pressures on the office sector due to remote work capabilities and less required office space, we continue to monitor the office pool more closely for potential deterioration. It is not expected that there will be much, if any, impact on portfolio performance in this pool in the near future due to existing lease terms, tenant mix, office size, and strong underwriting at origination.



Below is a description of each industry pool within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio:

Net lease : Loans in this pool represent national credit tenants (or franchisees of the same) or large regional tenants with excellent credit. These loans are typically single tenant net lease credits with strong debt service coverage ratios and lease terms that extend beyond the maturity of the loan.

Retail strip centers : Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by retail strip centers. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of retail space whose average lease periods run between one and ten years. Larger strip centers are usually anchored by a national or regional tenant. Guarantors in this category typically have large liquid reserves.

Office : Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied office buildings. The tenant base includes legal and other professional services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Special use : Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by special use buildings, which include hotels, motels, assisted living and nursing homes that are not classified as construction or SBA loans.

Medical office : Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied medical office buildings. The tenant base includes medical services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Industrial : Loans in pool represent investment properties used for manufacturing and production.

Self storage : Loans in this pool represent self storage buildings. Loan terms are generally five years or less and the lease terms of the units are typically on a month-to-month basis.

Mixed use : Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by mixed use real estate. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of office-retail, office-residential or retail-residential space. The properties are most often purchased by individuals for investment purposes.

Retail : Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by single tenant retail buildings whose average lease periods run over five years.

The following tables present the composition of current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool: