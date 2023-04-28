Submit Release
Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings (Unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the March 31, 2023 presentation

/EIN News/ -- FENTON, Mich., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly net income results of $3,844 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, “Our first quarter performance reflects the success of our strategic growth plan, the hard work of our associates, and the value we provide our communities. We continue to focus on navigating a complex operating environment associated with recent bank failures, higher interest rates and increased economic uncertainty. During the quarter, earnings increased 26.1% to $0.87 per share, benefiting from recent asset growth, a stable net interest margin, and robust asset quality. In addition, record loans, assets, and deposits at March 31, 2023, demonstrates that our model is adaptable, resilient, and positioned to deliver solid financial results in the future.”

Mr. Justice continued, “As we celebrate our 125th anniversary later this year, we are focused on continuing our legacy that was built on serving our local communities and providing leading financial resources to our business and retail customers. The Bank’s success over the past 125 years is a testament to our conservative operating philosophy, robust balance sheet, excellent asset quality, and stable liquidity position. Our commitment to follow these operating values will continue to be the foundation of our success in 2023 and beyond.”

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three months ended March 31, 2023. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 18,679     $ 17,782     $ 15,726     $ 13,411     $ 12,301  
Interest expense     5,335       3,645       1,738       785       599  
Net interest income     13,344       14,137       13,988       12,626       11,702  
Provision for loan losses     236       847       1,231       525       502  
Noninterest income     2,328       1,949       2,395       2,794       2,808  
Noninterest expenses     10,633       9,781       10,143       10,560       10,167  
Federal income tax expense     959       1,094       1,000       859       757  
Net income   $ 3,844     $ 4,364     $ 4,009     $ 3,476     $ 3,084  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 0.87     $ 0.99     $ 0.91     $ 0.79     $ 0.69  
Dividends   $ 0.10     $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.09  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 26.64     $ 26.22     $ 25.22     $ 24.53     $ 24.97  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 24.10     $ 23.40     $ 25.20     $ 27.85     $ 29.25  
Low   $ 21.10     $ 21.60     $ 23.00     $ 24.40     $ 27.10  
Close(1)   $ 21.31     $ 22.20     $ 23.00     $ 25.00     $ 27.90  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     0.92 %     1.06 %     1.02 %     0.96 %     0.86 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity     12.32 %     14.01 %     12.96 %     11.55 %     10.53 %
Return on average tangible shareholders’ equity     13.34 %     15.21 %     14.10 %     12.60 %     11.49 %
Efficiency ratio     67.85 %     60.80 %     61.91 %     68.48 %     70.07 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.75 %     4.57 %     4.27 %     3.96 %     3.70 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     2.02 %     1.42 %     0.75 %     0.38 %     0.29 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.40 %     3.63 %     3.79 %     3.73 %     3.52 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 122,995     $ 125,049     $ 129,886     $ 136,725     $ 151,579  
Gross loans   $ 1,457,173     $ 1,436,166     $ 1,350,851     $ 1,232,892     $ 1,139,351  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 15,220     $ 13,000     $ 12,200     $ 11,000     $ 11,000  
Total assets   $ 1,749,073     $ 1,688,863     $ 1,588,592     $ 1,471,454     $ 1,435,485  
Total deposits   $ 1,353,918     $ 1,332,883     $ 1,345,209     $ 1,231,543     $ 1,252,892  
Borrowed funds   $ 259,050     $ 222,350     $ 116,600     $ 111,000     $ 52,000  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 128,247     $ 126,087     $ 121,630     $ 118,566     $ 121,346  
Net loans to total deposits     106.50 %     106.77 %     99.51 %     99.22 %     90.06 %
Common shares outstanding     4,453,951       4,439,725       4,434,937       4,429,357       4,459,544  
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,687,175     $ 1,637,191     $ 1,558,040     $ 1,449,874     $ 1,448,545  
Earning assets   $ 1,595,605     $ 1,544,880     $ 1,464,233     $ 1,360,658     $ 1,348,647  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,072,417     $ 1,016,876     $ 917,888     $ 826,708     $ 831,200  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 126,495     $ 123,567     $ 122,695     $ 120,659     $ 118,759  
Total tangible shareholders’ equity   $ 116,834     $ 113,810     $ 112,829     $ 110,686     $ 108,862  
Earned common shares outstanding     4,421,584       4,413,710       4,408,399       4,417,447       4,451,607  
Unvested stock grants     29,007       24,460       24,460       24,460       27,466  
Total common shares outstanding     4,450,591       4,438,170       4,432,859       4,441,907       4,479,073  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)     0.19 %     0.16 %     0.12 %     0.16 %     0.20 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)     0.17 %     0.15 %     0.12 %     0.16 %     0.19 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)     1.04 %     0.91 %     0.90 %     0.89 %     0.97 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans (1)     1.04 %     0.91 %     0.90 %     0.89 %     0.97 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans     %     %     %     0.04 %     %
Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans     0.02 %     0.06 %     0.10 %     0.04 %     0.05 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     11.08 %     10.87 %     10.96 %     11.36 %     12.07 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     10.02 %     9.95 %     10.07 %     10.50 %     11.13 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets     9.04 %     8.96 %     9.04 %     9.39 %     9.94 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.47 %     8.58 %     8.91 %     9.30 %     9.07 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    
                     

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended (unaudited):

    3/31/2023   3/31/2022   3/31/2021   3/31/2020   3/31/2019
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 18,679     $ 12,301     $ 11,919     $ 11,070     $ 10,437  
Interest expense     5,335       599       676       2,145       2,090  
Net interest income     13,344       11,702       11,243       8,925       8,347  
Provision for loan losses     236       502       212       1,542       213  
Noninterest income     2,328       2,808       3,906       4,575       1,522  
Noninterest expenses     10,633       10,167       9,083       7,748       6,509  
Federal income tax expense     959       757       1,198       858       633  
Net income   $ 3,844     $ 3,084     $ 4,656     $ 3,352     $ 2,514  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 0.87     $ 0.69     $ 1.00     $ 0.72     $ 0.54  
Dividends   $ 0.10     $ 0.09     $ 0.08     $ 0.08     $ 0.07  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 26.64     $ 24.97     $ 24.75     $ 21.56     $ 18.88  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 24.10     $ 29.25     $ 24.75     $ 26.00     $ 21.00  
Low   $ 21.10     $ 27.10     $ 21.90     $ 12.55     $ 20.05  
Close(1)   $ 21.31     $ 27.90     $ 23.30     $ 15.50     $ 20.89  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     0.92 %     0.86 %     1.50 %     1.28 %     1.09 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity     12.32 %     10.53 %     15.86 %     13.01 %     11.09 %
Return on average tangible shareholders’ equity     13.34 %     11.49 %     16.38 %     13.54 %     11.66 %
Efficiency ratio     67.85 %     70.07 %     59.96 %     57.39 %     65.95 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.75 %     3.70 %     4.01 %     4.47 %     4.77 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     2.02 %     0.29 %     0.37 %     1.28 %     1.40 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.40 %     3.52 %     3.79 %     3.61 %     3.81 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 122,995     $ 151,579     $ 89,772     $ 76,312     $ 82,222  
Gross loans   $ 1,457,173     $ 1,139,351     $ 1,028,117     $ 865,577     $ 809,863  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 15,220     $ 11,000     $ 11,100     $ 7,250     $ 4,745  
Total assets   $ 1,749,073     $ 1,435,485     $ 1,303,175     $ 1,071,181     $ 946,172  
Total deposits   $ 1,353,918     $ 1,252,892     $ 1,122,508     $ 883,837     $ 789,533  
Borrowed funds   $ 259,050     $ 52,000     $ 49,000     $ 71,500     $ 59,000  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 128,247     $ 121,346     $ 119,360     $ 104,829     $ 92,236  
Net loans to total deposits     106.50 %     90.06 %     90.60 %     97.11 %     101.97 %
Common shares outstanding     4,453,951       4,459,544       4,673,932       4,675,499       4,647,978  
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,687,175     $ 1,448,545     $ 1,259,119     $ 1,049,245     $ 934,078  
Earning assets   $ 1,595,605     $ 1,348,647     $ 1,206,411     $ 997,089     $ 887,974  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,072,417     $ 831,200     $ 735,159     $ 672,564     $ 604,973  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 126,495     $ 118,759     $ 119,034     $ 103,646     $ 91,964  
Total tangible shareholders’ equity   $ 116,834     $ 108,862     $ 115,298     $ 99,558     $ 87,430  
Earned common shares outstanding     4,421,584       4,451,607       4,664,893       4,659,279       4,635,255  
Unvested stock grants     29,007       27,466       21,922       13,481       9,788  
Total common shares outstanding     4,450,591       4,479,073       4,686,815       4,672,760       4,645,043  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)     0.19 %     0.20 %     0.79 %     0.10 %     0.11 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)     0.17 %     0.19 %     0.62 %     0.12 %     0.09 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)     1.04 %     0.97 %     1.08 %     0.84 %     0.59 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans (1)     1.04 %     0.97 %     1.23 %     0.84 %     0.59 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans     %     %     %     0.01 %   (0.01)        %
Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans     0.02 %     0.05 %     0.02 %     0.18 %     0.03 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     11.08 %     12.07 %     15.02 %     14.44 %     14.01 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     10.02 %     11.13 %     13.84 %     13.58 %     13.38 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets     9.04 %     9.94 %     12.34 %     11.92 %     11.55 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.47 %     9.07 %     10.31 %     10.97 %     11.00 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    
                     

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

    Quarter to Date
    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022
Net income   $ 3,844     $ 4,364     $ 4,009     $ 3,476     $ 3,084  
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                    
Accretion on purchased loans           (20 )     (20 )     (20 )     (20 )
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     60       85       85       85       85  
Amortization on acquired time deposits           (21 )     (21 )     (21 )     (21 )
Other acquisition related expenses                       11       202  
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)     60       44       44       55       246  
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                    
Prepayment penalties collected     (9 )     (61 )     (119 )     (48 )     (162 )
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)     (9 )     (61 )     (119 )     (48 )     (162 )
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 3,895     $ 4,347     $ 3,934     $ 3,483     $ 3,168  
                     
Net interest income   $ 13,344     $ 14,137     $ 13,988     $ 12,626     $ 11,702  
Accretion on purchased loans           (25 )     (25 )     (26 )     (25 )
Prepayment penalties collected     (12 )     (77 )     (150 )     (61 )     (205 )
Amortization on acquired time deposits           (27 )     (27 )     (26 )     (27 )
Adjusted net interest income   $ 13,332     $ 14,008     $ 13,786     $ 12,513     $ 11,445  
                     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Based on adjusted net income from operations                    
Earnings per share   $ 0.88     $ 0.98     $ 0.89     $ 0.79     $ 0.71  
Return on average assets     0.94 %     1.05 %     1.00 %     0.96 %     0.89 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity     12.49 %     13.96 %     12.72 %     11.58 %     10.82 %
Return on average tangible shareholders’ equity     13.52 %     15.15 %     13.83 %     12.62 %     11.80 %
Efficiency ratio     67.41 %     60.62 %     62.02 %     68.19 %     68.78 %
                     
Based on adjusted net interest income                    
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.75 %     4.54 %     4.22 %     3.93 %     3.63 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     2.02 %     1.41 %     0.74 %     0.37 %     0.28 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.40 %     3.60 %     3.74 %     3.70 %     3.44 %


    Year to Date March 31   Variance
    2023   2022   Amount   %
Net income   $ 3,844     $ 3,084     $ 760     24.64 %
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                
Accretion on purchased loans           (20 )     20     (100.00 )%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     60       85       (25 )   (29.41 )%
Amortization on acquired time deposits           (21 )     21     (100.00 )%
Other acquisition related expenses           202       (202 )   (100.00 )%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)     60       246       (186 )   (75.61 )%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                
Prepayment penalties collected     (9 )     (162 )     153     (94.44 )%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)     (9 )     (162 )     153     (94.44 )%
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 3,895     $ 3,168     $ 727     22.95 %
                 
Net interest income   $ 13,344     $ 11,702     $ 1,642     14.03 %
Accretion on purchased loans           (25 )     25     (100.00 )%
Prepayment penalties collected     (12 )     (205 )     193     (94.15 )%
Amortization on acquired time deposits           (27 )     27     (100.00 )%
Adjusted net interest income   $ 13,332     $ 11,445     $ 1,887     16.49 %
                 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                
Based on adjusted net income from operations                
Earnings per share   $ 0.88     $ 0.71     $ 0.17     23.94 %
Return on average assets     0.94 %     0.89 %       0.05 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity     12.49 %     10.82 %       1.67 %
Return on average tangible shareholders’ equity     13.52 %     11.80 %       1.72 %
Efficiency ratio     67.41 %     68.78 %       (1.37 )%
                 
Based on adjusted net interest income                
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.75 %     3.63 %       1.12 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     2.02 %     0.28 %       1.74 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.40 %     3.44 %       (0.04 )%
                 

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
    Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield /
Rate		   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield /
Rate		   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield /
Rate
Interest earning assets                                    
Total loans   $ 1,447,375     $ 17,854   5.00 %   $ 1,397,113     $ 17,024   4.83 %   $ 1,110,755     $ 11,739   4.29 %
Taxable investment securities     109,671       435   1.61 %     112,321       443   1.56 %     143,945       440   1.24 %
Nontaxable investment securities     14,287       81   2.30 %     14,326       81   2.24 %     16,711       90   2.23 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     14,035       153   4.42 %     12,261       116   3.75 %     73,669       29   0.16 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     10,237       173   6.85 %     8,859       135   6.05 %     3,567       20   2.27 %
Total earning assets     1,595,605       18,696   4.75 %     1,544,880       17,799   4.57 %     1,348,647       12,318   3.70 %
                                     
Nonearning assets                                    
Allowance for credit losses     (15,145 )             (12,538 )             (10,509 )        
Premises and equipment, net     15,453               15,866               16,941          
Accrued income and other assets     91,262               88,983               93,466          
Total assets   $ 1,687,175             $ 1,637,191             $ 1,448,545          
                                     
Interest bearing liabilities                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 359,223     $ 2,078   2.35 %   $ 320,672     $ 1,383   1.71 %   $ 275,856     $ 137   0.20 %
Savings deposits     341,154       473   0.56 %     362,250       170   0.19 %     364,820       120   0.13 %
Time deposits     166,518       1,012   2.46 %     133,166       523   1.56 %     139,463       187   0.54 %
Borrowed funds     205,522       1,772   3.50 %     200,788       1,569   3.10 %     51,061       155   1.23 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,072,417       5,335   2.02 %     1,016,876       3,645   1.42 %     831,200       599   0.29 %
                                     
Noninterest bearing liabilities                                    
Noninterest bearing deposits     474,686               484,586               472,595          
Accrued interest and other liabilities     13,577               12,162               25,991          
Shareholders’ equity     126,495               123,567               118,759          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,687,175             $ 1,637,191             $ 1,448,545          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 13,361           $ 14,154           $ 11,719    
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           3.40 %           3.63 %           3.52 %
                                     

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period’s rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period’s volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
    Compared To   Compared To
    December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
    Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to
    Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net
Changes in interest income                        
Total loans   $ 420     $ 410     $ 830     $ 3,955     $ 2,160     $ 6,115  
Taxable investment securities     (51 )     43       (8 )     (475 )     470       (5 )
Nontaxable investment securities     (2 )     2             (27 )     18       (9 )
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     17       20       37       (181 )     305       124  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     20       18       38       74       79       153  
Total changes in interest income     404       493       897       3,346       3,032       6,378  
                         
Changes in interest expense                        
Interest bearing demand deposits     169       526       695       53       1,888       1,941  
Savings deposits     (69 )     372       303       (54 )     407       353  
Time deposits     148       341       489       43       782       825  
Borrowed funds     31       172       203       1,004       613       1,617  
Total changes in interest expense     279       1,411       1,690       1,046       3,690       4,736  
Net change in net interest income (FTE)   $ 125     $ (918 )   $ (793 )   $ 2,300     $ (658 )   $ 1,642  


    Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended
    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022
Total earning assets   4.75 %   4.57 %   4.27 %   3.96 %   3.70 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   2.02 %   1.42 %   0.75 %   0.38 %   0.29 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.40 %   3.63 %   3.79 %   3.73 %   3.52 %


    Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022
Interest income   $ 18,679   $ 17,782   $ 15,726   $ 13,411   $ 12,301
FTE adjustment     17     17     18     18     17
Total interest income (FTE)     18,696     17,799     15,744     13,429     12,318
Total interest expense     5,335     3,645     1,738     785     599
Net interest income (FTE)   $ 13,361   $ 14,154   $ 14,006   $ 12,644   $ 11,719
                     

Noninterest Income

    Three Months Ended
    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022
Service charges and fees                    
Trust and investment services     549     505       546       458       598  
ATM and debit card income     531     559       553       577       485  
Service charges on deposit accounts     218     245       270       246       241  
Total     1,298     1,309       1,369       1,281       1,324  
Net gain on sales of loans     161     24       36       182       483  
Changes in the fair value of MSR     107     (129 )     207       433       319  
Change in fair value of equity investments     14     2       (39 )     (31 )     (48 )
Other                    
Mortgage servicing fees     406     415       427       435       444  
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance     173     175       172       168       166  
Other     169     153       223       326       120  
Total     748     743       822       929       730  
Total noninterest income   $ 2,328   $ 1,949     $ 2,395     $ 2,794     $ 2,808  
                     
Memo items:                    
Residential mortgage operations   $ 674   $ 310     $ 670     $ 1,050     $ 1,246  


    Three Months Ended March 31   Variance
    2023     2022     Amount   %
Service charges and fees                
Trust and investment services     549     598       (49 )   (8.19 )%
ATM and debit card income     531     485       46     9.48 %
Service charges on deposit accounts     218     241       (23 )   (9.54 )%
Total   $ 1,298   $ 1,324       (26 )   (1.96 )%
Net gain on sales of loans     161     483       (322 )   (66.67 )%
Changes in the fair value of MSR     107     319       (212 )   (66.46 )%
Change in fair value of equity investments     14     (48 )     62     (129.17 )%
Other                
Mortgage servicing fees     406     444       (38 )   (8.56 )%
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance     173     166       7     4.22 %
Other     169     120       49     40.83 %
Total     748     730       18     2.47 %
Total noninterest income   $ 2,328   $ 2,808     $ (480 )   (17.09 )%
                 
Memo items:                
Residential mortgage operations   $ 674   $ 1,246       (572 )   (45.91 )%
                 

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity. Throughout 2022, the majority of residential mortgage loans originated were portfolio loans. As a result of selling fewer residential mortgage loans into the secondary market, we experienced reduced gains throughout the second half of 2022 and into 2023.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates and prepayment speeds. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio was originated at historically low interest rates, income recognized from the changes in the fair value of MSR have trended downward in recent quarters. While we experienced an increase in the first quarter of 2023, the overall direction of the fair value of MSR will likely continue to decline due to a reduction in the size of our servicing portfolio as a result of reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments. During the first quarter of 2023, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $11,000. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual decrease in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. Due to reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $52,624 since the first quarter of 2022. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward throughout 2023 due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. The increase in income during the first quarter of 2023 is a direct result of higher customer demand for annuity products. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect these fees to continue to increase throughout 2023.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to approximate current levels throughout 2023.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2023.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase throughout 2023.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

    Three Months Ended
    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022
Compensation and benefits   $ 5,792   $ 5,329   $ 5,320   $ 5,453   $ 5,347
Professional services     766     594     763     777     812
Furniture and equipment     726     772     822     805     818
Occupancy     635     566     578     579     604
Data processing     513     111     363     665     412
Advertising and promotional     451     580     405     326     278
Loan and collection     240     278     435     600     327
Other                    
FDIC insurance premiums     201     149     150     172     150
ATM and debit card     161     254     154     160     143
Telephone and communication     119     110     112     112     105
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     76     107     108     107     108
Other acquisition related expenses                 14     256
Other general and administrative     953     931     933     790     807
Total     1,510     1,551     1,457     1,355     1,569
Total noninterest expenses   $ 10,633   $ 9,781   $ 10,143   $ 10,560   $ 10,167


    Three Months Ended
March 31 		  Variance
    2023   2022   Amount   %
Compensation and benefits   $ 5,792   $ 5,347   $ 445     8.32 %
Professional services     766     812     (46 )   (5.67 )%
Furniture and equipment     726     818     (92 )   (11.25 )%
Occupancy     635     604     31     5.13 %
Data processing     513     412     101     24.51 %
Advertising and promotional     451     278     173     62.23 %
Loan and collection     240     327     (87 )   (26.61 )%
Other                
FDIC insurance premiums     201     150     85     21.96 %
ATM and debit card     161     143     18     12.59 %
Telephone and communication     119     105     14     13.33 %
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     76     108     (32 )   (29.63 )%
Other acquisition related expenses         256     (256 )   (100.00 )%
Other general and administrative     953     807     146     18.09 %
Total     1,510     1,569     (59 )   (3.76 )%
Total noninterest expenses   $ 10,633   $ 10,167   $ 466     4.58 %
                 

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits increased in the first quarter of 2023 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. While there continues to be meaningful wage pressure, we expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits due to merit increases and market based adjustments. These increases will be partially offset by decreases in commissions as loan originations in the first quarter of 2023 declined from elevated levels experienced in 2022. This trend is expected to continue throughout 2023.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The decline in these expenses during the fourth quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a decrease in audit fees. Professional services expenses are expected to increase slightly in 2023.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in 2023.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. These expenses trended downward during the third and fourth quarters of 2022 due to receipt of renewal incentives from our core data processor. Data processing expenses are expected to normalize in 2023 as these renewal incentives wind down.

Advertising and promotional includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of enhanced marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to moderately increase during 2023.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. These expenses are expected to decline in future periods as loan growth is expected to moderate throughout 2023.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to increase in 2023 primarily due to the FDIC increasing its assessment rate for all insured institutions effective January 1, 2023.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The increase in ATM and debit card expenses during the fourth quarter of 2022 is due to an increase in customer disputes resulting from fraudulent debit card activity. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in 2023.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels during 2023.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses incurred during the first half of 2022 related to the acquisition of FSB. We do not anticipate recording additional acquisition expenses in future periods.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to increase slightly in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 100,496   $ 57,844   $ 43,345   $ 38,510   $ 80,133
Total investment securities     122,995     125,049     129,886     136,725     151,579
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     875     493     62     664     3,038
Gross loans     1,457,173     1,436,166     1,350,851     1,232,892     1,139,351
Less allowance for credit losses     15,220     13,000     12,200     11,000     11,000
Net loans     1,441,953     1,423,166     1,338,651     1,221,892     1,128,351
All other assets     82,754     82,311     76,648     73,663     72,384
Total assets   $ 1,749,073   $ 1,688,863   $ 1,588,592   $ 1,471,454   $ 1,435,485
    .                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Total deposits   $ 1,353,918   $ 1,332,883   $ 1,345,209   $ 1,231,543   $ 1,252,892
Total borrowed funds     259,050     222,350     116,600     111,000     52,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     7,858     7,543     5,153     10,345     9,247
Total liabilities     1,620,826     1,562,776     1,466,962     1,352,888     1,314,139
Total shareholders’ equity     128,247     126,087     121,630     118,566     121,346
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,749,073   $ 1,688,863   $ 1,588,592   $ 1,471,454   $ 1,435,485


    3/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022   3/31/2023 vs 3/31/2022
    Variance   Variance
    Amount   %   Amount   %
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks   $ 42,652     73.74 %   $ 20,363     25.41 %
Total investment securities     (2,054 )   (1.64 )%     (28,584 )   (18.86 )%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     382     77.48 %     (2,163 )   (71.20 )%
Gross loans     21,007     1.46 %     317,822     27.90 %
Less allowance for credit losses     2,220     17.08 %     4,220     38.36 %
Net loans     18,787     1.32 %     313,602     27.79 %
All other assets     443     0.54 %     10,370     14.33 %
Total assets   $ 60,210     3.57 %   $ 313,588     21.85 %
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Total deposits   $ 21,035     1.58 %   $ 101,026     8.06 %
Total borrowed funds     36,700     16.51 %     207,050     398.17 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     315     4.18 %     (1,389 )   (15.02 )%
Total liabilities     58,050     3.71 %     306,687     23.34 %
Total shareholders’ equity     2,160     1.71 %     6,901     5.69 %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 60,210     3.57 %   $ 313,588     21.85 %
                 

Cash and due from banks

    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 24,376     $ 28,216     $ 29,530   $ 26,085   $ 23,715  
Interest bearing     76,120       29,628       13,815     12,425     56,418  
Total   $ 100,496     $ 57,844     $ 43,345   $ 38,510   $ 80,133  
                     
    3/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022       3/31/2023 vs 3/31/2022
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ (3,840 )   (13.61 )%       $ 661     2.79 %
Interest bearing     46,492       156.92 %         19,702     34.92 %
Total   $ 42,652       73.74 %       $ 20,363     25.41 %
                     

Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit account balances.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 100,496   $ 57,844   $ 43,345   $ 38,510   $ 80,133
Fair value of unpledged investment securities     102,368     103,819     109,685     115,586     132,364
FHLB borrowing availability     111,500     144,567     78,000     83,000     140,000
Unsecured lines of credit     20,000     26,500     26,500     26,500     26,500
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window     119     113     115     125     125
Parent company line of credit     1,450     1,650     2,400     3,000     5,000
PPPLF                 429     583
Total liquidity sources   $ 335,933   $ 334,493   $ 260,045   $ 267,150   $ 384,705
                     

The increase in cash and cash equivalents during the first quarter of 2023 was due to our utilization of wholesale funding (see “Wholesale funding sources” below). The increase in FHLB borrowing availability during the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to approval from the FHLB to allow us to pledge eligible commercial real estate loans. During the first quarter of 2023, our FHLB borrowing availability declined due to our utilization of additional FHLB advances. Due to market conditions in the Banking Industry during the first quarter of 2023, Zions Correspondent Banking has limited Fed Funds line advances to secured arrangements only and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. As such, our unsecured lines of credit declined by $6,500 during the first quarter of 2023.

In addition to the above liquidity sources, we also have the option of utilizing wholesale funding sources, such as brokered NOW accounts, brokered time deposits and internet time deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits and other liquidity sources, they are an integral part of our funding.

Investment securities

    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 24,402     $ 24,394     $ 26,391     $ 27,391     $ 28,396  
State and municipal     22,649       22,709       22,743       22,863       24,949  
Mortgage backed residential     54,595       56,293       58,313       60,672       63,532  
Certificates of deposit     7,426       7,426       8,166       8,914       9,917  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies     25,275       25,925       26,560       27,733       28,968  
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities     (13,940 )     (14,184 )     (14,698 )     (13,509 )     (6,900 )
Total available-for-sale     120,407       122,563       127,475       134,064       148,862  
Held-to-maturity state and municipal     1,168       1,171       1,173       1,386       1,509  
Equity securities     1,420       1,315       1,238       1,275       1,208  
Total investment securities   $ 122,995     $ 125,049     $ 129,886     $ 136,725     $ 151,579  
                     
    3/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022       3/31/2023 vs 3/31/2022
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency     8       0.03 %       $ (3,994 )   (14.07 )%
State and municipal     (60 )   (0.26 )%         (2,300 )   (9.22 )%
Mortgage backed residential     (1,698 )   (3.02 )%         (8,937 )   (14.07 )%
Certificates of deposit           %         (2,491 )   (25.12 )%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies     (650 )   (2.51 )%         (3,693 )   (12.75 )%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities     244     (1.72 )%         (7,040 )     102.03 %
Total available-for-sale     (2,156 )   (1.76 )%         (28,455 )   (19.12 )%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal     (3 )   (0.26 )%         (341 )   (22.60 )%
Equity securities     105       7.98 %         212       17.55 %
Total investment securities   $ (2,054 )   (1.64 )%       $ (28,584 )   (18.86 )%
                     

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of March 31, 2023 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One Year or Less   After One Year But Within Five Years   After Five Years But Within Ten Years   After Ten Years   Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities   Total
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 6,523   $ 17,879   $   $   $   $ 24,402
State and municipal     3,342     16,639     1,287     1,381         22,649
Mortgage backed residential                     54,595     54,595
Certificates of deposit     5,452     1,974                 7,426
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies                     25,275     25,275
Total amortized cost   $ 15,317   $ 36,492   $ 1,287   $ 1,381   $ 79,870   $ 134,347
Fair value   $ 14,965   $ 33,346   $ 1,176   $ 1,273   $ 69,647   $ 120,407
                         

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of March 31, 2023 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One Year or Less   After One Year But Within Five Years   After Five Years But Within Ten Years   After Ten Years   Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities   Total
State and municipal   $         633           $         305           $         230           $         —           $         —           $         1,168        
Fair value   $         629           $         298           $         226           $         —           $         —           $         1,153        
                         

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market. Overall, our level of loans HFS has declined year-over-year as a result of increases in market interest rates and lack of residential inventory.

Loans and allowance for credit losses

As outlined in the following tables, our loan portfolio has grown substantially throughout the past 12 months, primarily in the commercial real estate and residential mortgage segments. However, due to current market conditions, we expect loan demand to decline during 2023. Specifically, our commercial pipeline has declined significantly since December 31, 2022, and the requests that are being presented are lower dollar balances and often carry an SBA guarantee. Our allowance for credit losses increased $2,000 during the first quarter of 2023 as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” on January 1, 2023. This was recorded as a cumulative-effect adjustment, net of tax, from retained earnings.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022
Commercial, net of PPP loans   $ 111,557     $ 106,616     $ 107,531     $ 108,054     $ 94,810  
PPP loans                       429       583  
Commercial real estate     874,690       869,496       820,165       745,416       698,275  
Total commercial loans     986,247       976,112       927,696       853,899       793,668  
Residential mortgage     418,987       406,408       368,971       327,574       297,940  
Home equity     46,909       47,768       47,928       44,648       40,609  
Total residential real estate loans     465,896       454,176       416,899       372,222       338,549  
Consumer     5,030       5,878       6,256       6,771       7,134  
Gross loans     1,457,173       1,436,166       1,350,851       1,232,892       1,139,351  
Allowance for credit losses     (15,220 )     (13,000 )     (12,200 )     (11,000 )     (11,000 )
Loans, net   $ 1,441,953     $ 1,423,166     $ 1,338,651     $ 1,221,892     $ 1,128,351  
                     
Memo items:                    
Gross loans, net of PPP loans   $ 1,457,173     $ 1,436,166     $ 1,350,851     $ 1,232,463     $ 1,138,768  
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 636,121     $ 647,121     $ 660,490     $ 678,117     $ 688,745  
                     
    3/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022       3/31/2023 vs 3/31/2022
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Commercial, net of PPP loans   $ 4,941       4.63 %       $ 16,747       17.66 %
PPP loans         N/M         (583 )   (100.00 )%
Commercial real estate     5,194       0.60 %         176,415       25.26 %
Total commercial loans     10,135       1.04 %         192,579       24.26 %
Residential mortgage     12,579       3.10 %         121,047       40.63 %
Home equity     (859 )   (1.80 )%         6,300       15.51 %
Total residential real estate loans     11,720       2.58 %         127,347       37.62 %
Consumer     (848 )   (14.43 )%         (2,104 )   (29.49 )%
Gross loans     21,007       1.46 %         317,822       27.90 %
Allowance for credit losses     (2,220 )     17.08 %         (4,220 )     38.36 %
Loans, net   $ 18,787       1.32 %       $ 313,602       27.79 %
                     
Memo items:                    
Gross loans, net of PPP loans   $ 21,007       1.46 %       $ 318,405       27.96 %
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others   $ (11,000 )   (1.70 )%       $ (52,624 )   (7.64 )%
                     

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 111,426   $ 106,616   $ 107,531   $ 108,483   $ 94,899
Commercial real estate     874,509     869,313     819,982     745,025     697,818
Residential mortgage     416,879     404,308     367,652     326,481     296,883
Home equity     46,761     47,728     47,887     44,607     40,568
Consumer     5,020     5,871     6,251     6,771     7,134
Subtotal     1,454,595     1,433,836     1,349,303     1,231,367     1,137,302
Loans individually evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial and industrial     131                 494
Commercial real estate     181     183     183     391     457
Residential mortgage     2,108     2,100     1,319     1,093     1,057
Home equity     148     40     41     41     41
Consumer     10     7     5        
Subtotal     2,578     2,330     1,548     1,525     2,049
Gross Loans   $ 1,457,173   $ 1,436,166   $ 1,350,851   $ 1,232,892   $ 1,139,351
                     

The following table presents historical allowance for credit losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,324   $ 1,094   $ 1,129   $ 1,074   $ 837
Commercial real estate     8,765     7,480     7,126     6,437     6,716
Residential mortgage     4,576     3,878     3,458     3,061     3,007
Home equity     416     370     370     345     364
Consumer     49     128     90     74     63
Subtotal     15,130     12,950     12,173     10,991     10,987
Loans individually evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial and industrial     3                
Commercial real estate                    
Residential mortgage     77     43     27     9     13
Home equity                    
Consumer     10     7            
Subtotal     90     50     27     9     13
Allowance for credit losses   $ 15,220   $ 13,000   $ 12,200   $ 11,000   $ 11,000
                     
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,327   $ 1,094   $ 1,129   $ 1,074   $ 837
Commercial real estate     8,765     7,480     7,126     6,437     6,716
Residential mortgage     4,653     3,921     3,485     3,070     3,020
Home equity     416     370     370     345     364
Consumer     59     135     90     74     63
Allowance for credit losses   $ 15,220   $ 13,000   $ 12,200   $ 11,000   $ 11,000
                     

Loan concentration analysis

As a result of the current economic conditions, there continues to be a heightened focus in the financial industry for non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, most specifically retail and office space industries. We continue to monitor various industries that have been impacted by the pandemic but we will now shift attention to new concerns associated with inflation, supply chain disruption, rising interest rates, and office space usage associated with an increased remote workforce. The overall non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio has remained solid, and performance has not been lacking. Performance is based on debt service coverage ratio, loan to value ratio and payment trends. As of March 31, 2023, delinquencies in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio continue to remain minimal, as only one loan was included in our 30-89 days past due category in the office pool for $180. We expect loan demand in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio to experience insignificant growth, if any, in future periods.

The net lease pool is one of the largest growth pools in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio and continues to remain strong. Risk associated within this pool is minimal as these are national or regional tenants that are well vetted during origination and annually thereafter. Risk is further minimized in this pool as locations are spread out nationally.

Due to the ongoing pressures on the office sector due to remote work capabilities and less required office space, we continue to monitor the office pool more closely for potential deterioration. It is not expected that there will be much, if any, impact on portfolio performance in this pool in the near future due to existing lease terms, tenant mix, office size, and strong underwriting at origination.

Below is a description of each industry pool within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio:

Net lease: Loans in this pool represent national credit tenants (or franchisees of the same) or large regional tenants with excellent credit. These loans are typically single tenant net lease credits with strong debt service coverage ratios and lease terms that extend beyond the maturity of the loan.

Retail strip centers: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by retail strip centers. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of retail space whose average lease periods run between one and ten years. Larger strip centers are usually anchored by a national or regional tenant. Guarantors in this category typically have large liquid reserves.

Office: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied office buildings. The tenant base includes legal and other professional services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Special use: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by special use buildings, which include hotels, motels, assisted living and nursing homes that are not classified as construction or SBA loans.

Medical office: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied medical office buildings. The tenant base includes medical services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Industrial: Loans in pool represent investment properties used for manufacturing and production.

Self storage: Loans in this pool represent self storage buildings. Loan terms are generally five years or less and the lease terms of the units are typically on a month-to-month basis.

Mixed use: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by mixed use real estate. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of office-retail, office-residential or retail-residential space. The properties are most often purchased by individuals for investment purposes.

Retail: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by single tenant retail buildings whose average lease periods run over five years.

The following tables present the composition of current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool:

    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022
Net lease   $ 161,392     $ 165,848     $ 160,453   $ 162,424     $ 158,862  
Retail strip centers     95,726       89,671       85,050     69,598       47,833  
Office     59,867       60,166       58,997     42,556       42,724  
Special use     41,932       35,284       25,289     26,576       28,889  
Medical office     30,363       30,305       29,679     26,890       19,231  
Industrial     29,025       30,396       32,222     28,235       25,389  
Self storage     22,265       22,285       22,467     10,736       10,804  
Mixed use     19,054       19,208       19,405     16,520       14,655  
Retail     17,429       15,437       15,279     13,597       17,610  
                     
Total non-owner occupied commercial loans   $ 477,053     $ 468,600     $ 448,841   $ 397,132     $ 365,997  
                     
    3/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022       3/31/2023 vs 3/31/2022
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Net lease   $ (4,456 )   (2.69 )%       $ 2,530       1.59 %
Retail strip centers     6,055       6.75 %         47,893       100.13 %
Office     (299 )   (0.50 )%         17,143       40.12 %
Special use     6,648       18.84 %         13,043       45.15 %
Medical office     58       0.19 %         11,132       57.89 %
Industrial     (1,371 )   (4.51 )%         3,636       14.32 %
Self storage     (20 )   (0.09 )%         11,461       106.08 %
Mixed use     (154 )   (0.80 )%         4,399       30.02 %
Retail