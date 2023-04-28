When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: April 28, 2023 FDA Publish Date: April 28, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Bakery Product/Mix

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: General Mills Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description All Purpose Flour, bleached and unbleached

Consumers reminded that flour is not a ready-to-eat ingredient

MINNEAPOLIS (April 28, 2023) – General Mills today announced a voluntary national recall of two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis,which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

This recall affects two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five- and ten pound bags and two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two- and five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

Guidance from the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control(CDC) warn that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour. Salmonella Infantisis killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ pantries:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19610 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19580 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-10710 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-10610 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella Infantis, a bacteria, often experience nausea, diarrhea, fever and abdominal pains. The CDC estimates there are 1.2 million cases annually in the U.S. Typically, symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

About General Mills

General Mills makes the food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale, and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Haagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled $1.1 billion.