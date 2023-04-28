FWC finalizes report regarding captive snake euthanasia at Broward County captive wildlife facility

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, FWC responded to a report of an undocumented reticulated python in the vicinity of a captive wildlife facility in Broward County. Because Reticulated pythons are a nonnative invasive reptile on the FWC’s Prohibited species list, law enforcement contacted the facility. The following day officers conducted an inspection to determine if the facility was the source of the undocumented python with no intention of engaging in the euthanasia of animals.

Reports confirm that while communicating with the owner he requested that officers take possession of, and euthanize, all 34 of his unpermitted pythons. The owner formally relinquished the prohibited pythons and requested that the officers conduct the euthanasia activities on-site at the facility. Release of ownership document

While complying with the owner’s request to euthanize the relinquished prohibited pythons, reports have confirmed that officers euthanized a boa constrictor which was not on the list of 34 snakes relinquished. The FWC is currently examining our internal processes to ensure that appropriate measures are in place to avoid similar inadvertent events from occurring in the future.

Information and frequently asked questions regarding Prohibited species rules can be found at https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/nonnatives/rule-development/.

Final report available here: Incident report