Appian to Host Investor Day at Appian World on May 2

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that it will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in San Diego, CA at 1:30 Pacific Time or 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will take place during Appian World, the company's annual customer conference.



A live webcast of the event will be available under the "News and Events " section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Investor Contact

Srinivas Anantha, CFA

703-442-8844

sri.anantha@appian.com

Media Contact

Ben Farrell

703-442-1067

ben.farrell@appian.com

Source: Appian Corporation