Cronos Group Inc. to Hold Virtual 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”) will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.



Cronos will be conducting the meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the 2023 Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including a chance to ask questions and vote.

The Company’s proxy statement describing the formal business to be conducted at the meeting and containing detailed instructions about how to participate in the meeting is available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/financial-information/annual-meeting.

Access Information

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Live Audio Webcast Online at: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CRON2023

Replay

A replay of the Annual Meeting will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website (https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations) starting about 24 hours after the meeting is finished.

About Cronos

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about Cronos’ ability to launch new products and the launch of new products continuing to help increase Cronos’ market share. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Group Contact

Shayne Laidlaw

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 504-0004

investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com