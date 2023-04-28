Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties' Tustin Office Relocates to the Heart of the City

TUSTIN, Calif., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce the grand opening of its new, larger Tustin office, located in The Bricks Building, at 18302 Irvine Boulevard, Suite 240. The City of Tustin's ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a reception with food from local eateries, welcomed the office to the community on April 27.

"Our new suite is in a much more well-trafficked area of Tustin," Branch Manager Clara Eisenman said. "People know The Bricks Building because of the beautiful brick design elements. It is a true landmark in the community."

Accessible by elevator, the second-floor office is filled with natural light and features awesome views through high windows of the neighborhood just bordering old town Tustin. Nearby are restaurants, a supermarket, and many shops, making the office a pleasant and convenient destination for agents and clients alike.

The 3,900-square-foot space provides 26 workstations, five offices, two conference rooms, and two "huddle rooms" for privacy and checking in with clients. A visitor lounge with club chairs, and an adjacent kitchen with a comfy bar and TV, make the state-of-the-art office a great place for agents, clients, and staff to collaborate, and make connections during and after the workday. The office is designed to be a place where everyone is positioned to thrive.

"It's super-centrally located, right in the heart of Tustin, close to freeway 55 access," said Steve Almond, an agent in the Tustin office who visits almost daily. "The office is visually very impressive. When you're in the space, it's a nice feeling. I wouldn't hesitate to bring anybody into the office and let them have a look around and see how majestic it is."

Local dignitaries who attended the grand opening included Richard Santana, Community Outreach Manager, Office of Vicente Sarmiento, Supervisor, Second District, Orange County Board of Supervisors; and TyRon Jackson, Founder of Operation Warm Wishes, a nonprofit helping the homeless, troubled youth, and families in need.

Among executives attending from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were Martha Mosier, President; Brent Consedine, Vice President, Business Initiatives; Jeana Sander, Vice President and Regional Manager, Orange County; Allison Jones, Vice President, Marketing; Kerry Klayman, Orange County Regional Marketing Manager; and Stacey Glenzer, Manager, Pickford Escrow.

"The most important aspect for me is connecting with our community," said Kathy Thomson, also an agent in the Tustin office. "That's probably my biggest excitement about the office: the location and being able to be more committed and more involved with the community."

As part of the office's grand opening, agents and staff are giving back to local nonprofit Operation Warm Wishes. Founder TyRon Jackson is asking for socks, coins for laundromats and gift cards for Albertsons and Target. TyRon helps families who are living in temporary housing to get their clothes washed and buy groceries. Donations can be made at https://operationwarmwishes.com/.

Clients and friends are invited to stop by, meet agents and staff, and explore the office, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and an Agent Service Representative is always on duty. The office phone number is 714-832-8800, and fax is 949-565-7700.

If you are an agent considering your next career move, contact Clara to arrange a confidential interview. She can be reached at 949-795-3417 or ClaraEisenman@bhhscal.com. If you are a potential client considering buying or selling a home, Clara will help find an agent who will assist in achieving your goals.

