USEA To Hold Press Briefing on Utilities and the Onslaught of Electric Vehicles
On May 4, the United States Energy Association will hold a virtual press briefing on the forecasted surge in EVs and how the utilities will accommodate it.
The EV challenge is made more difficult because the new demand for electricity service will be uneven."”WASHINGTON DC, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Energy Association will hold a virtual press briefing on Thursday, May 4 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to examine how the nation's electric utilities will manage the coming surge in electric vehicle (EV) ownership.
Sometime beween now and the decade’s end, EVs will start arriving in numbers large enough to tax the edge of the grid, and to have utilities scrambling for ways of accommodating the new demand in peak hours. S&P Global projects that 40 percent of new car sales in 2030 will be electric; other studies’ projections go as high as 50 percent.
Each new EV will need to be charged — likely, that will be at the end of the day when utilities already have difficulty meeting the peak.
"The EV challenge is made more difficult because the new demand for electricity service will be uneven," said journalist Llewellyn King.
Some utilities are concerned there will be clusters where affluent, well-educated communities will go electric more completely than in working-class or rural areas. EVs are more likely to be concentrated in big city suburbs than in downstate areas.
Everything will be in play to meet the escalating demand for day-end electricity, including rate design to dissuade customers from charging before 10 p.m.; using two-way flows from some EVs, like the Ford F-150 Lighting, as storage; and requiring that certain housing developments have better connectors and transformers to manage the additional loads and stresses.
At the briefing -- part of a series -- a panel of energy journalists will question a panel of experts in future electricity demand and pressures on it. As with previous briefings, Llewellyn King has organized this one and will moderate it, and Sheila Hollis, USEA acting executive director, will give opening and closing remarks.
The experts:
Phil Dion, Senior Vice President, Customer Solutions, Edison Electric Institute
Britt Reichborn-Kjennurd, Director for e-Mobility, ConEdison
Lon Huber, Senior Vice President, Pricing and Customer Solutions, Duke Energy
Kyle Pynn, Director of Transportation Electrification, Burns & McDonnell
Erin Autin, Senior Director of Research and Content, Zpryme
The reporters:
Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street Journal
Ken Silverstein, Forbes
Herman Trabish, Utility Dive
Matt Chester, Energy Central
Markham Hislop, Energi
The briefing will be held on Zoom. It is open to the press and the public who can ask questions via the chat function. A recording and transcript will be available on the USEA website https://www.usea.org
Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iUZLSxr4TFaTfLQmpgJqHA#/registration
