Submit Release
News Search

There were 415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,617 in the last 365 days.

USEA To Hold Press Briefing on Utilities and the Onslaught of Electric Vehicles

On May 4, the United States Energy Association will hold a virtual press briefing on the forecasted surge in EVs and how the utilities will accommodate it.

The EV challenge is made more difficult because the new demand for electricity service will be uneven."”
— Llewellyn King
WASHINGTON DC, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Energy Association will hold a virtual press briefing on Thursday, May 4 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to examine how the nation's electric utilities will manage the coming surge in electric vehicle (EV) ownership.

Sometime beween now and the decade’s end, EVs will start arriving in numbers large enough to tax the edge of the grid, and to have utilities scrambling for ways of accommodating the new demand in peak hours. S&P Global projects that 40 percent of new car sales in 2030 will be electric; other studies’ projections go as high as 50 percent.

Each new EV will need to be charged — likely, that will be at the end of the day when utilities already have difficulty meeting the peak.

"The EV challenge is made more difficult because the new demand for electricity service will be uneven," said journalist Llewellyn King.

Some utilities are concerned there will be clusters where affluent, well-educated communities will go electric more completely than in working-class or rural areas. EVs are more likely to be concentrated in big city suburbs than in downstate areas.

Everything will be in play to meet the escalating demand for day-end electricity, including rate design to dissuade customers from charging before 10 p.m.; using two-way flows from some EVs, like the Ford F-150 Lighting, as storage; and requiring that certain housing developments have better connectors and transformers to manage the additional loads and stresses.

At the briefing -- part of a series -- a panel of energy journalists will question a panel of experts in future electricity demand and pressures on it. As with previous briefings, Llewellyn King has organized this one and will moderate it, and Sheila Hollis, USEA acting executive director, will give opening and closing remarks.

The experts:

Phil Dion, Senior Vice President, Customer Solutions, Edison Electric Institute

Britt Reichborn-Kjennurd, Director for e-Mobility, ConEdison

Lon Huber, Senior Vice President, Pricing and Customer Solutions, Duke Energy

Kyle Pynn, Director of Transportation Electrification, Burns & McDonnell

Erin Autin, Senior Director of Research and Content, Zpryme

The reporters:

Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street Journal

Ken Silverstein, Forbes

Herman Trabish, Utility Dive

Matt Chester, Energy Central

Markham Hislop, Energi

The briefing will be held on Zoom. It is open to the press and the public who can ask questions via the chat function. A recording and transcript will be available on the USEA website https://www.usea.org

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iUZLSxr4TFaTfLQmpgJqHA#/registration

Llewellyn King
White House Media LLC
+1 202-441-2702
llewellynking1@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

USEA To Hold Press Briefing on Utilities and the Onslaught of Electric Vehicles

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more