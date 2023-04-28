Threepeat Gaming Announces May 5th, 2023 Mint Date for Apollumia® Quantum Vortex Pass (QVP)

According to the company, whitelisting is now live for this exciting opportunity.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Threepeat Gaming is thrilled to announce that its highly anticipated Apollumia® Quantum Vortex Pass is set to be mint globally on 10AM EST. May 5th, 2023.Threepeat, Pte., or Threepeat Gaming, globally develops, publishes, distributes and licences APOLLUMIA® branded entertainment on the Blockchain. Based in Singapore, the company was founded by gaming industry veterans who boast over two decades of experience in launching games on a global scale.In the company’s most recent news, Threepeat Gaming is excited to inform the public that its highly anticipated ApollumiaQuantum Vortex Pass will be mint globally on 10AM EST. May 5th, 2023. The company also revealed that gamers who minted the “Quantum Vortex Pass” will have special in-game perks and perpetual collectors' access to the entire ApollumiaUniverse.At its very core, the Quantum Vortex Pass introduces gamers to an all-new ApollumiaUniverse, an epic post-apocalyptic fantasy world that takes place in the realm of Apollumia. The realm is a highly advanced and futuristic world tormented by the eruption of a supervolcano - and where peace falters as the spread of the mysterious Minaco collective threatens to destroy the dominions. The fate of the land is decided by the 5 Factions and their Dominants (Players). This is an epic universe filled with mysteries and branching storylines that bring calamity in its wake.“With striking characters, rich lore, and a captivating storyline, we are building a Apollumiaecosystem supported by the Quantum Assembly- a critical infrastructure that serves as the backbone of the entire Apollumiauniverse,” says Harris Wang, founder and CEO of Threepeat Gaming. “The infrastructure brings together every individual experience within the ecosystem, providing seamless interoperability from one world to another, wielding endless possibilities.”The ApollumiaQuantum Vortex Pass will be available for mint on 10AM EST. May 5th, 2023. Everyone that mints Quantum Vortex Pass will receive the ApollumiaGenesis PFP and a whole suite of collector’s benefits to the Apollumia Universe.The following outlines the details of the Quantum Vortex Pass special bonus offers:• Perpetual Collectors Privilege to the entire ApollumiaUniverse by holding Quantum Vortex Pass• Collector’s Genesis NFT drop – A beautiful hand-drawn PFP featuring impressive original artwork• ApollumiaGames early access – gain early access to all future Apollumiagame• Apollumia.io- Survivor Lootbox NFT drop - Guarantee drop of Apollumia.ioLootbox NFT• Apollumia.io- Survivor Cosme NFT whitelist - Guarantee whitelist to Apollumia.ioCosme NFT• Discord Premium Status Role - unlock exclusive perks on the Discord channel• Digital mini art book that features some of the stunning illustrations and artwork from the Apollumiaworld• Digital mini soundtrack showcasing a selection of tracks from the Apollumiaincredible soundtrack• Chance to lucky draw physical limited edition ApollumiaComic boxset• Chance to lucky draw physical Apollumiat-shirtThe ApollumiaQuantum Vortex Pass will be the key to unlocking blockchain-native features across ApollumiaUniverse games, including the company’s upcoming mobile title, Apollumia.io- Survivor. This skill-based action RPG game is set in the post-apocalyptic world of Apollumia, where players must join one of five different factions to face impossible challenges and strive for survival.APOLLUMIA.io- Survivor is not yet rated and will be available for iOS/Android devices in Summer 2023.More information on all the offerings, as well as new information is available on the official APOLLUMIAwebsite: www.apollumia.com . For more information about Threepeat Pte. please visit www.threepeat.io About APOLLUMIAApollumiais a narrative driven gaming eco-system that focuses on spectacular visuals, highly imaginative worlds, rich stories, memorable characters and technical and gameplay innovation leading the industry and enjoyed by players around the world. Each mainline game in the ApollumiaUniverse is a completely new experience.