Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,903 in the last 365 days.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results 

/EIN News/ -- DUNMORE, Pa., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB; www.fncb.com), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the “Bank”), (collectively, "FNCB") today reported net income of $2.7 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 38.8%, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.22 per share for the same period of 2022. Lower net interest income and non-interest income, coupled with increases in non-interest expense, were the primary factors leading to the reduction in first quarter 2023 earnings. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the annualized return on average assets and return on average equity was 0.62% and 8.84%, respectively, compared to 1.08% and 11.31%, respectively, for the same period of 2022.  FNCB declared and paid dividends to shareholders of common stock of $0.090 per share for the first quarter of 2023, a 20.0% increase, compared to $0.075 per share for the first quarter of 2022. 

First quarter 2023 performance: 

  First quarter net income was $2.7 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.22 per share for the first quarter of 2022;
  Yield on earning assets (FTE) increased 100 basis points to 4.45% for the first quarter of 2023 from 3.45% for the same quarter of 2022, and improved 22 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 4.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022;
  Cost of funds increased 201 basis points to 2.15% from 0.14% comparing the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, and increased 96 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 1.19% for the fourth quarter of 2022;
  Net interest margin (FTE) contracted 57 basis points to 2.78% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.35% for the same period of 2022, and contracted 54 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2022;
  Efficiency ratio was 67.69% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 58.12% for the first quarter of 2022.

Summary financial position at March 31, 2023 as compared to December 31, 2022:

  Total assets increased $64.0 million, or 3.7%, to $1.809 billion at March 31, 2023 from $1.746 billion at December 31, 2022;
  Net loans and leases increased $41.4 million, or 3.3%, to $1.152 billion at March 31, 2023 from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2022;
  Total deposits increased $42.7 million, or 3.0% to $1.463 billion at March 31,2023 from $1.421 billion at December 31, 2022;
  Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans improved to 0.23% at March 31, 2023 from 0.25% at December 31, 2022;
  The Bank was well capitalized with total risk-based capital and leverage ratios of 12.97% and 8.96%, respectively, at March 31, 2023, and 13.10% and 8.77%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

"The rapid rise in interest rates impacted FNCB's first quarter profitability as we have started to experience some margin and spread compression," said FNCB President and CEO, Gerard A. Champi. "We remain laser-focused on effective and prudent balance sheet and funding cost management. We continue to believe that FNCB is well positioned with strong asset quality, ample liquidity sources and a solid tangible capital base. Additionally, FNCB's level of uninsured deposits, at approximately 25% of total deposits, is low compared to our peers. With these strong metrics, we believe FNCB will be able to successfully navigate the many challenges presented by the current economic environment," concluded Champi.

Summary Results 

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis decreased $1.2 million, or 9.1%, to $11.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $13.0 million for the comparable period of 2022, which was caused by an increase in interest expense, partially offset by an increase in tax-equivalent interest income. The increase in both interest expense and tax-equivalent interest income reflected the nine FOMC rate increases beginning March 17, 2022 through March 31, 2023. However, the velocity and magnitude of the actions, coupled with increasing market competition and rate-sensitivity of depositors, has resulted in an acceleration of funding costs over earning-asset yields, causing both margin and spread compression. FNCB's tax-equivalent net interest margin compressed 57 basis points to 2.78% for the first quarter of 2023 from 3.35% for the same quarter of 2022. Additionally, the net interest spread declined 101 basis points to 2.30% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from 3.31% for the same three months of 2022. The reduction in margin and spread largely reflected the rapid increases in funding costs that outpaced the increase in yield on average earning assets, comparing the first quarters of 2023 and 2022. On a linked-quarter basis, the tax-equivalent net interest margin declined 54 basis points from 3.32%, and the net interest rate spread declined 74 basis points from 3.01%, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest expense increased $6.7 million, to $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $0.4 million for the same quarter of 2022. The increase was largely caused by higher deposit and borrowing costs, coupled with greater reliance on higher-costing wholesale funding. FNCB's average deposit costs increased 148 basis points to 1.60% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 0.12% for the same quarter of 2022, and increased 79 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 0.81% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Average borrowed funds, specifically advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh, increased $176.3 million to $223.7 million from $47.3 million comparing the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Moreover, the average cost of borrowed funds increased 417 basis points to 4.86% for the first quarter of 2023 from 0.69% for the same quarter of 2022.  Conversely, average interest-bearing deposits decreased $14.9 million, or 1.3%, to $1.097 billion from $1.112 billion, comparing the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, which was due primarily to cyclical trends of FNCB's municipal deposit customers. FNCB did experience some deposit migration from non-maturity deposits and non-interest-bearing deposits into time deposits, as customers are becoming increasingly rate-sensitive. Average interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $112.5 million, or 13.6%, to $714.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $826.5 million for the same quarter of 2022.  Additionally, non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $20.9 million, or 6.8%, to $288.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $308.9 million for the respective quarter of 2022. Conversely, average time deposits increased $95.0 million, or 65.7%, to $239.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $144.7 million for the same three months of 2022, which reflected special certificate of deposit rate promotions during the first quarter. Tax-equivalent interest income increased $5.5 million, or 40.9%, to $18.9 million from $13.4 million comparing the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, which largely reflected higher earning-asset yields, coupled with an increase in average earning-asset volumes. The tax-equivalent yield on average earning assets increased 100 basis points to 4.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from 3.45% for the same three months of 2022. Specifically, the tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 108 basis points to 5.16% for the first quarter of 2023 from 4.08% for the same quarter of 2022. In addition, the tax-equivalent yield on the investment portfolio increased 58 basis points to 2.98% for the first quarter of 2023 from 2.40% for the same quarter of 2022. With regard to asset volumes, total average earning assets increased $144.3 million, or 9.3%, to $1.703 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $1.559 billion for the same three months of 2022. Specifically, average total loans and leases increased $136.6 million, or 13.7%, to $1.137 billion for the first quarter of 2023 from $1.000 billion for the same quarter of 2022, which was largely due to strong organic loan demand, the new commercial equipment finance product offering and the acquisition of third-party originated loan pools. In addition, total securities averaged $549.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $8.1 million, or 1.5%, from $541.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. 

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, non-interest income decreased $119 thousand, or 6.6%, to $1.7 million from $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The reduction in non-interest revenue was largely due to unrealized net losses recognized on equity securities, coupled with decreases in merchant services revenue and other income. Stock volatility in the financial service sector during first quarter of 2023 resulted in net unrealized losses of $508 thousand on equity securities of other financial institutions for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $125 thousand in losses on equity securities recorded for the same quarter of 2022. Merchant services totaled $161 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $38 thousand, or 19.1%, from $199 thousand for the same three-month period of 2022. Other income decreased $106 thousand to $237 thousand for the first quarter of 2023 from $343 thousand for the respective quarter of 2022. These reductions were slightly offset by increases in net gains on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities that totaled $162 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023. There were no gains recognized on the sale of available-for-sale securities in the first quarter of 2022. In addition, BOLI income increased $52 thousand, or 36.0%, to $197 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $145 thousand for the comparable period of 2022, due to the purchase of additional BOLI policies in 2022. While, loan-related fees, specifically servicing revenue, increased $62 thousand, or 108.5%, to $119 thousand, compared to $57 thousand for the same three months of 2022. 

Non-interest expense increased $377 thousand, or 4.4%, to $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $8.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which primarily reflected increases in salaries and employee benefits and other non-interest expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased $737 thousand, or 15.8%, to $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $4.7 million for the same quarter of 2022, which primarily reflected higher full-time salaries and benefits associated with staff additions, in addition to increases in starting salaries and salary ranges, to stay competitive in attracting and retaining qualified staff. Comparing the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022, other operating expenses increased $253 thousand, or 28.8%, which was largely due to increases in correspondent bank charges and servicing costs associated with purchased loan pools. These increases were partially offset by decreases in the provision for unfunded commitments, occupancy and equipment expense, data processing expenses and professional fees.  During the first quarter of 2023, FNCB recorded a credit to the provision for unfunded commitments of $269 thousand, a decrease of $317 thousand, compared to a provision for unfunded commitments of $48 thousand for the comparable quarter of 2022. Occupancy and equipment expenses, decreased $27 thousand and $52 thousand, respectively, comparing the first three months of 2023 and 2022. Data processing expenses decreased $65 thousand, or 6.1%, to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $1.1 million for the same three-month period in 2022. Professional fees totaled $302 thousand, a $25 thousand, or 7.8% decrease from $327 thousand comparing the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Asset Quality

As of January 1, 2023, FNCB adopted ASU 2016-13, commonly referred to as Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL"), which requires financial assets (or a group of financial assets) to be measured at amortized cost basis and to be presented at the net amount expected to be collected, which will replace the current loss impairment methodology under GAAP. In applying the modified-retrospective method upon adoption of CECL, FNCB recorded the following adjustments on January 1, 2023, a decrease to the allowance for currently losses ("ACL") of $2.6 million, a decrease to deferred tax assets of $287 thousand, an increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments of $1.3 million, and an increase to retained earnings of $1.1 million. 

FNCB's asset quality remained favorable through the first quarter of 2023, as total non-performing loans decreased $0.1 million, or 4.1%, to $2.7 million at March 31, 2023, representing 0.23% of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2023, from $2.8 million, or 0.25% of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2022. Year-over-year, non-performing loans decreased $1.2 million, or 31.3%, from $3.9 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. FNCB’s loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans) decreased to 0.40% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2022, and 0.55% at March 31, 2022. FNCB recorded a provision for credit losses of $975 thousand for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a provision of $759 thousand for the same quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in loan and lease volumes. The allowance for credit losses was $12.3 million, or 1.06% of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2023, which included a $2.6 million adjustment to the ACL on loans, related to the adoption of CECL, as mentioned above. At December 31, 2022, allowance for loan and lease losses was $14.2 million, or 1.26% of total loans and leases.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $64.0 million, or 3.7%, to $1.809 billion at March 31, 2023, from $1.746 billion at December 31, 2022. The change in total assets primarily reflected increases in loans and leases, net of the ACL, and cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by decreases in available-for-sale debt securities. Loans and leases, net of the ACL, increased $41.4 million, or 3.3%, to $1.152 billion at March 31, 2023, from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2022. Increases were experienced across the commercial and industrial and state and political subdivision loans, which primarily reflected commercial equipment financing originations. Cash and cash equivalents increased $27.7 million, or 66.0%, to $69.6 million at March 31, 2023, from $41.9 million at December 31, 2022. While, available-for-sale debt securities decreased $3.0 million, or 0.6%, to $473.0 million at March 31, 2023, from $476.0 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased $42.7 million, or 3.0%, to $1.463 billion at March 31, 2023, from $1.421 billion at December 31, 2022. Following destabilization in the financial services industry, FNCB secured liquidity through the brokered deposit market. Additionally, FNCB experienced migration from non-maturity deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, into time deposits due to several certificate of deposit rate-specials offered. Total non-maturity deposits decreased $158.4 million, or 12.5%, to $1.104 billion at March 31, 2023 from $1.263 billion at December 31, 2022. Total time deposits increased $201.1 million, or 127.4%, to $359.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 from $157.9 million at December 31, 2022. Included in time deposits at March 31, 2023 were brokered deposits of $141.9 million, an increase of $118.0 million from $23.9 million at December 31, 2022. Total borrowed funds increased $14.3 million to $196.7 million at March 31, 2023, from $172.0 million at December 31, 2022, which was entirely due to additional advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh. 

Total shareholders’ equity increased $7.6 million, or 6.3%, to $126.5 million at March 31, 2023, from $118.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in capital was primarily due to market value appreciation of FNCB's available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes, which resulted in a $5.4 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss to $42.6 million at March 31, 2023, compared to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $48.0 million at December 31, 2022.  Also impacting capital was net income of $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, partially offset by $1.8 million in dividends declared and paid for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Tangible book value was $6.43 per share at March 31, 2023, compared to $6.04 per share at December 31, 2022, reflecting the increase in fair value of available-for-sale securities. FNCB Bank was considered well capitalized with total risk-based capital and Tier 1 leverage ratios of 12.97% and 8.96%, respectively, at March 31, 2023, and 13.10% and 8.77%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

Availability of Filings

Copies of FNCB’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on form 10-Q will be provided upon request from: Shareholder Relations, FNCB Bancorp, Inc., 102 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512 or by calling (570) 348-6419. FNCB’s SEC filings including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q are also available free of charge on the Investor Relations page of FNCB’s website, www.fncb.com, and on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html

About FNCB Bancorp, Inc.:

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for over 113 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania – offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 16 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and remains dedicated to making its customers’ banking experience simply better. For more information about FNCB, visit www.fncb.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

James M. Bone, Jr., CPA
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer               
FNCB Bank
(570) 348-6419
james.bone@fncb.com

FNCB may from time to time make written or oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in our reports to shareholders, and in our other communications, which are made in good faith by us pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to FNCBs beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, including statements with respect to new product offerings, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond our control). The words may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “future” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause FNCBs financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: government intervention in the U.S. financial system including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms; political instability; the ability of FNCB to manage credit risk; weakness in the economic environment, in general, and within FNCBs market area; the deterioration of one or a few of the commercial real estate loans with relatively large balances contained in FNCBs loan portfolio; greater risk of loan defaults and losses from concentration of loans held by FNCB, including those to insiders and related parties; if FNCBs portfolio of loans to small and mid-sized community-based businesses increases its credit risk; if FNCBs allowance for credit losses ("ACL") is not sufficient to absorb actual losses or if increases to the ACL were required; FNCB is subject to interest-rate risk and any changes in interest rates could negatively impact net interest income or the fair value of FNCB's financial assets; if management concludes that the decline in value of any of FNCBs investment securities is caused by a credit-related event could result in FNCB recording an impairment loss; if FNCBs risk management framework is ineffective in mitigating risks or losses to FNCB; if FNCB is unable to successfully compete with others for business; a loss of depositor confidence resulting from changes in either FNCBs financial condition or in the general banking industry; if FNCB is unable to retain or grow its core deposit base; inability or insufficient dividends from its subsidiary, FNCB Bank; if FNCB loses access to wholesale funding sources; interruptions or security breaches of FNCBs information systems; any systems failures or interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems of third parties on which FNCB depends; security breaches; if FNCBs information technology is unable to keep pace with growth or industry developments or if technological developments result in higher costs or less advantageous pricing; the loss of management and other key personnel; dependence on the use of data and modeling in both its managements decision-making generally and in meeting regulatory expectations in particular; additional risk arising from new lines of business, products, product enhancements or services offered by FNCB; inaccuracy of appraisals and other valuation techniques FNCB uses in evaluating and monitoring loans secured by real property and other real estate owned; unsoundness of other financial institutions; damage to FNCBs reputation; defending litigation and other actions; dependence on the accuracy and completeness of information about customers and counterparties; risks arising from future expansion or acquisition activity; environmental risks and associated costs on its foreclosed real estate assets; any remediation ordered, or adverse actions taken, by federal and state regulators, including requiring FNCB  to act as a source of financial and managerial strength for the FNCB Bank in times of stress;  costs arising from extensive government regulation, supervision and possible regulatory enforcement actions; new or changed legislation or regulation and regulatory initiatives; noncompliance and enforcement action with the Bank Secrecy Act and other anti-money laundering statutes and regulations; failure to comply with numerous "fair and responsible banking" laws; any violation of laws regarding privacy, information security and protection of personal information or another incident involving personal, confidential or proprietary information of individuals; any rulemaking changes implemented by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; inability to attract and retain its highest performing employees due to potential limitations on incentive compensation contained in proposed federal agency rulemaking; any future increases in FNCB Banks FDIC deposit insurance premiums and assessments; and the success of FNCB at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in FNCBs filings with the SEC.

FNCB cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not all inclusive. Readers are also cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date of this report, even if subsequently made available by FNCB on its website or otherwise. FNCB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of FNCB to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report and other documents that FNCB periodically files with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data


    Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,     Mar 31,  
    2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
Per share data:                                        
Net income (fully diluted)   $ 0.14     $ 0.24     $ 0.28     $ 0.29     $ 0.22  
Cash dividends declared   $ 0.090     $ 0.090     $ 0.090     $ 0.075     $ 0.075  
Book value   $ 6.43     $ 6.04     $ 5.67     $ 6.38     $ 7.03  
Tangible book value   $ 6.43     $ 6.04     $ 5.67     $ 6.38     $ 7.03  
Market value:                                        
High   $ 9.00     $ 8.70     $ 8.65     $ 10.02     $ 10.15  
Low   $ 6.09     $ 7.34     $ 7.49     $ 7.36     $ 8.67  
Close   $ 6.20     $ 8.21     $ 7.51     $ 8.00     $ 9.49  
Common shares outstanding     19,683,873       19,681,644       19,680,474       19,675,557       19,683,671  
                                         
Selected ratios:                                        
Annualized return on average assets     0.62 %     1.13 %     1.26 %     1.37 %     1.08 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity     8.84 %     17.40 %     16.95 %     17.57 %     11.31 %
Efficiency ratio     67.69 %     59.37 %     54.88 %     53.35 %     58.12 %
Tier I leverage ratio (FNCB Bank)     8.96 %     8.77 %     9.38 %     9.32 %     9.30 %
Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets (FNCB Bank)     12.97 %     13.10 %     14.16 %     13.90 %     14.10 %
Average shareholders' equity to average total assets     6.96 %     6.50 %     7.44 %     7.80 %     9.54 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.45 %     4.23 %     3.87 %     3.58 %     3.45 %
Cost of funds     2.15 %     1.19 %     0.59 %     0.22 %     0.14 %
Net interest spread (FTE)     2.30 %     3.04 %     3.28 %     3.36 %     3.31 %
Net interest margin (FTE)     2.78 %     3.32 %     3.43 %     3.42 %     3.35 %
Total delinquent loans/total loans     0.40 %     0.44 %     0.43 %     0.39 %     0.55 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans     1.06 %     1.26 %     1.24 %     1.23 %     1.27 %
Non-performing loans/total loans     0.23 %     0.25 %     0.25 %     0.26 %     0.37 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) /average loans     0.09 %     0.09 %     0.03 %     (0.07 %)     0.02 %


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income


    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
(in thousands, except share data)   2023     2022  
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans and leases   $ 14,565     $ 10,102  
Interest and dividends on securities:                
Taxable     3,077       2,390  
Tax-exempt     587       612  
Dividends     273       78  
Total interest and dividends on securities     3,937       3,080  
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks     177       7  
Total interest income     18,679       13,189  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits     4,377       324  
Interest on borrowed funds                
Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances     2,551       31  
Junior subordinated debentures     166       51  
Total interest on borrowed funds     2,717       82  
Total interest expense     7,094       406  
Net interest income before provision for credit losses     11,585       12,783  
Provision for credit losses     975       759  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     10,610       12,024  
Non-interest income                
Deposit service charges     1,064       1,050  
Net gain on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities     162       -  
Net (loss) gain on equity securities     (508 )     (125 )
Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale     1       0  
Loan-related fees     119       57  
Income from bank-owned life insurance     197       145  
Merchant services revenue     161       199  
Wealth management services revenue     238       121  
Other     237       343  
Total non-interest income     1,671       1,790  
Non-interest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits     5,395       4,658  
Occupancy expense     521       548  
Equipment expense     272       324  
Advertising expense     209       132  
Data processing expense     998       1,063  
Regulatory assessments     213       225  
Bank shares tax     149       341  
Professional fees     302       327  
(Credit) provision for unfunded commitments     (269 )     48  
Other operating expenses     1,131       878  
Total non-interest expense     8,921       8,544  
Income before income taxes     3,360       5,270  
Income tax expense     697       917  
Net income   $ 2,663     $ 4,353  
                 
Income per share                
Basic   $ 0.14     $ 0.22  
Diluted   $ 0.14     $ 0.22  
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.090     $ 0.075  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:                
Basic     19,682,357       19,935,288  
Diluted     19,690,859       19,972,113  


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income


    Three Months Ended  
    Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,     Mar 31,  
(in thousands, except share data)   2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
Interest income                                        
Interest and fees on loans and leases   $ 14,565     $ 13,721     $ 12,270     $ 11,100     $ 10,102  
Interest and dividends on securities                                        
Taxable     3,077       2,856       2,633       2,402       2,390  
Tax-exempt     587       701       691       658       612  
Dividends     273       196       163       112       78  
Total interest and dividends on securities     3,937       3,753       3,487       3,172       3,080  
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks     177       57       19       8       7  
Total interest income     18,679       17,531       15,776       14,280       13,189  
Interest expense                                        
Interest on deposits     4,377       2,299       1,001       346       324  
Interest on borrowed funds                                        
Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window advances     -       3       -       -       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances     2,551       1,392       736       242       31  
Junior subordinated debentures     166       138       99       70       51  
Total interest on borrowed funds     2,717       1,533       835       312       82  
Total interest expense     7,094       3,832       1,836       658       406  
Net interest income before provision for credit losses     11,585       13,699       13,940       13,622       12,783  
Provision for credit losses     975       628       513       62       759  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     10,610       13,071       13,427       13,560       12,024  
Non-interest income                                        
Deposit service charges     1,064       1,167       1,133       1,065       1,050  
Net gain (loss) on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities     162       (188 )     -       (35 )     -  
Net (loss) gain on equity securities     (508 )     87       86       (82 )     (125 )
Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale     1       82       91       32       -  
Loan-related fees     119       82       54       50       57  
Income from bank-owned life insurance     197       168       200       197       145  
Bank-owned life insurance settlement     -       273       -       -       -  
Merchant services revenue     161       168       173       172       199  
Wealth management services revenue     238       218       109       115       121  
Other     237       336       295       143       343  
Total non-interest income     1,671       2,393       2,141       1,657       1,790  
Non-interest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     5,395       5,525       4,581       4,519       4,658  
Occupancy expense     521       581       517       447       548  
Equipment expense     272       341       314       316       324  
Advertising expense     209       240       202       227       132  
Data processing expense     998       981       974       1,009       1,063  
Regulatory assessments     213       160       230       196       225  
Bank shares tax     149       (176 )     375       375       341  
Professional fees     302       436       297       213       327  
(Credit) provision for unfunded commitments     (269 )     (95 )     338       75       48  
Other operating expenses     1,131       1,673       1,204       855       878  
Total non-interest expense     8,921       9,666       9,032       8,232       8,544  
Income before income taxes     3,360       5,798       6,536       6,985       5,270  
Income tax expense     697       879       1,101       1,247       917  
Net income   $ 2,663     $ 4,919     $ 5,435     $ 5,738     $ 4,353  
                                         
Income per share                                        
Basic   $ 0.14     $ 0.25     $ 0.28     $ 0.29     $ 0.22  
Diluted   $ 0.14     $ 0.24     $ 0.28     $ 0.29     $ 0.22  
                                         
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.090     $ 0.090     $ 0.090     $ 0.075     $ 0.075  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:                                        
Basic     19,682,357       19,681,437       19,687,766       19,677,109       19,935,288  
Diluted     19,690,859       19,690,676       19,697,047       19,694,125       19,972,113  


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets


    Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,     Mar 31,  
(in thousands)   2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents:                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 20,418     $ 26,588     $ 29,231     $ 23,355     $ 19,383  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     49,153       15,328       4,896       4,037       4,719  
Total cash and cash equivalents     69,571       41,916       34,127       27,392       24,102  
Available-for-sale debt securities     473,119       476,091       472,451       495,604       514,133  
Equity securities, at fair value     7,369       7,717       5,496       5,307       5,018  
Restricted stock, at cost     8,482       8,545       4,838       5,787       4,020  
Loans held for sale     -       60       248       667       -  
Loans and leases, net of deferred loan fees and costs and unearned income     1,163,789       1,124,317       1,111,230       1,088,748       1,036,400  
Allowance for credit losses     (12,279 )     (14,193 )     (13,819 )     (13,381 )     (13,129 )
Net loans and leases     1,151,510       1,110,124       1,097,411       1,075,367       1,023,271  
Bank premises and equipment, net     15,316       15,616       15,526       15,619       15,895  
Accrued interest receivable     6,143       5,957       5,629       5,103       4,870  
Bank-owned life insurance     36,696       36,499       37,036       36,836       36,639  
Other assets     41,275       43,005       31,754       25,403       21,602  
Total assets   $ 1,809,481     $ 1,745,530     $ 1,704,516     $ 1,693,085     $ 1,649,550  
                                         
Liabilities                                        
Deposits:                                        
Demand (non-interest-bearing)   $ 281,114     $ 305,850     $ 320,879     $ 317,725     $ 317,541  
Interest-bearing     1,182,192       1,114,797       1,181,747       1,109,219       1,094,052  
Total deposits     1,463,306       1,420,647       1,502,626       1,426,944       1,411,593  
Borrowed funds     196,648       182,360       76,010       128,360       87,260  
Accrued interest payable     848       171       101       85       57  
Other liabilities     22,185       23,403       14,187       12,184       12,251  
Total liabilities     1,682,987       1,626,581       1,592,924       1,567,573       1,511,161  
                                         
Shareholders' equity                                        
Preferred stock     -       -       -       -       -  
Common stock     24,604       24,602       24,600       24,594       24,604  
Additional paid-in capital     77,636       77,502       77,381       77,233       77,642  
Retained earnings     66,834       64,873       61,737       58,085       53,834  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     (42,580 )     (48,028 )     (52,126 )     (34,400 )     (17,691 )
Total shareholders' equity     126,494       118,949       111,592       125,512       138,389  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,809,481     $ 1,745,530     $ 1,704,516     $ 1,693,085     $ 1,649,550  


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income


    Three Months Ended  
    Mar 31,     Dec 31,   Sept 30,     Jun 30,     Mar 31,  
(dollars in thousands)   2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
Interest income                                        
Loans and leases:                                        
Loans and leases - taxable   $ 14,145     $ 13,328     $ 11,870     $ 10,743     $ 9,755  
Loans and leases - tax-free     532       498       506       452       439  
Total loans     14,677       13,826       12,376       11,195       10,194  
Securities:                                        
Securities, taxable     3,350       3,052       2,796       2,514       2,468  
Securities, tax-free     743       888       875       833       775  
Total interest and dividends on securities     4,093       3,940       3,671       3,347       3,243  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     177       57       19       8       7  
Total interest income     18,947       17,823       16,066       14,550       13,444  
Interest expense                                        
Deposits     4,377       2,299       1,001       346       324  
Borrowed funds     2,717       1,533       835       312       82  
Total interest expense     7,094       3,832       1,836       658       406  
Net interest income   $ 11,853     $ 13,991     $ 14,230     $ 13,892     $ 13,038  
                                         
Average balances                                        
Earning assets:                                        
Loans and leases:                                        
Loans and leases - taxable   $ 1,082,830     $ 1,069,260     $ 1,045,474     $ 1,013,899     $ 946,201  
Loans and leases - tax-free     54,045       56,064       57,099       53,471       54,096  
Total loans     1,136,875       1,125,324       1,102,573       1,067,370       1,000,297  
Securities:                                        
Securities, taxable     449,351       439,998       438,339       442,998       437,955  
Securities, tax-free     99,836       114,128       113,629       109,948       103,086  
Total securities     549,187       554,126       551,968       552,946       541,041  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     17,068       6,185       4,634       4,488       17,464  
Total interest-earning assets     1,703,130       1,685,635       1,659,175       1,624,804       1,558,802  
Non-earning assets     51,930       39,355       51,847       55,303       78,394  
Total assets   $ 1,755,060     $ 1,724,990     $ 1,711,022     $ 1,680,107     $ 1,637,196  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Deposits   $ 1,096,758     $ 1,138,817     $ 1,118,909     $ 1,101,947     $ 1,111,671  
Borrowed funds     223,694       144,995       130,481       113,932       47,346  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,320,452       1,283,812       1,249,390       1,215,879       1,159,017  
Demand deposits     287,975       309,372       318,656       319,505       308,830  
Other liabilities     24,487       19,659       15,742       13,730       13,234  
Shareholders' equity     122,146       112,147       127,234       130,993       156,115  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,755,060     $ 1,724,990     $ 1,711,022     $ 1,680,107     $ 1,637,196  
                                         
Yield/Cost                                        
Earning assets:                                        
Loans and leases:                                        
Interest and fees on loans and leases - taxable     5.23 %     4.99 %     4.54 %     4.24 %     4.12 %
Interest and fees on loans and leases - tax-free     3.94 %     3.56 %     3.54 %     3.38 %     3.25 %
Total loans     5.16 %     4.91 %     4.49 %     4.20 %     4.08 %
Securities:                                        
Securities, taxable     2.98 %     2.77 %     2.55 %     2.27 %     2.25 %
Securities, tax-free     2.98 %     3.11 %     3.08 %     3.03 %     3.01 %
Total securities     2.98 %     2.84 %     2.66 %     2.42 %     2.40 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     4.15 %     3.69 %     1.64 %     0.71 %     0.16 %
Total earning assets     4.45 %     4.23 %     3.87 %     3.58 %     3.45 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Interest on deposits     1.60 %     0.81 %     0.36 %     0.13 %     0.12 %
Interest on borrowed funds     4.86 %     4.23 %     2.56 %     1.10 %     0.69 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2.15 %     1.19 %     0.59 %     0.22 %     0.14 %
Net interest spread     2.30 %     3.04 %     3.28 %     3.36 %     3.31 %
Net interest margin     2.78 %     3.32 %     3.43 %     3.42 %     3.35 %


FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Asset Quality Data


    Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,  
(in thousands)   2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
At period end                                        
Non-accrual loans and leases   $ 2,601     $ 2,763     $ 2,654     $ 2,764     $ 3,864  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing     52       78       74       14       -  
Total non-performing loans and leases     2,653       2,841       2,728       2,778       3,864  
Other real estate owned (OREO)     -       -       228       228       228  
Other non-performing assets     1,773       1,773       1,773       1,773       1,773  
Total non-performing assets   $ 4,426     $ 4,614     $ 4,729     $ 4,779     $ 5,865  
                                         
                                         
                                         
For the three months ended                                        
Allowance for credit losses                                        
Beginning balance, prior to adoption of ASU 2016-13   $ 14,193     $ 13,819     $ 13,381     $ 13,129     $ 12,416  
Impact of ASU 2016-13     (2,636 )     -       -       -       -  
Loans and leases charged-off     776       497       411       303       95  
Recoveries of charged-off loans and leases     523       243       336       493       49  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     253       254       75       (190 )     46  
Provision for credit losses     975       628       513       62       759  
Ending balance   $ 12,279     $ 14,193     $ 13,819     $ 13,381     $ 13,129  

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results 

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more