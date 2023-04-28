Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $1.5 Million For the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $1.5 million, or $31.42 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $5.5 million, or $117.07 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Book value per weighted share at December 31, 2022 was $758.44, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $916.83 at December 31, 2021.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $0.2 million from $4.9 million a year ago to $5.1 million. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $0.7 million from $20.8 million to $20.1 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.4 million from $2.6 million to $3.0 million and gross written premiums increased $16.6 million, moving from $101.5 million to $118.1 million. Quarter to Date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and overall economic recovery. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 84.8% to 82.2%.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, fee income increased $0.5 million from $11.2 million a year ago to $11.7 million and gross written premiums increased $32.6 million, moving from $420.5 million to $453.1 million. Year to date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and overall economic recovery. Year to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 69.1% to 72.1%.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, operating expenses decreased $0.2 million from $3.2 million to $3.0 million. For the year ended December 31, 2022, operating expenses decreased $2.7 million from $14.2 million to $11.5 million largely due to a one-time recognition in the amount of $1.2 million in 2021 of items previously held as a receivable against a personal guarantee contract and a $1.5 million decrease in taxes, licenses and fees largely related to increased Louisiana taxes in 2021.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com



American Overseas Group Limited  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(unaudited)  
As at Decemeber 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021  
(dollars in thousands)  
                           
                           
                December 31, 2022     December 31, 2021    
Assets                    
                           
    Investments:                
      Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value   $ 97,646       $ 102,678      
      Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value       2,708         3,781      
    Cash and cash equivalents       32,212         31,908      
    Restricted cash       3,968         4,440      
    Accrued investment income       455         553      
    Premiums receivable       94,704         76,626      
    Deferred insurance premiums       132,602         108,904      
    Reinsurance balances receivable, net       248,234         223,982      
    Deferred policy acquisition costs       4,029         4,588      
    Intangible assets       4,800         4,800      
    Goodwill         33,050         33,050      
    Other assets       3,978         3,166      
      Total Assets     $ 658,386       $ 598,476      
                           
                           
Liabilities and Equity                
                           
  Liabilities:                
    Loss and loss expense reserve     $ 253,886       $ 215,642      
    Deferred commission income       2,661         3,210      
    Unearned premiums       137,929         113,423      
    Ceded premium payable       88,117         82,059      
    Payable to general agents       5,469         7,121      
    Funds withheld       99,409         104,257      
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities       16,499         12,420      
    Notes payable       18,021         16,521      
    Non-owned interest in VIE       300         300      
    Interest payable       464         451      
      Total Liabilities       622,755         555,404      
                           
  Shareholders' Equity:                
    Common shares       4,698         4,698      
    Additional paid-in capital       189,179         189,179      
    Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income       (4,240 )       1,124      
    Retained deficit       (159,459 )       (157,982 )    
      Total Shareholders' Equity       30,178         37,019      
      Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries       5,453         6,053      
    Total Equity       35,631         43,072      
                           
      Total Liabilities and Equity     $ 658,386       $ 598,476      
                           
    See Notes to December 31, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com  
                           



  American Overseas Group Limited      
  Consolidated Statements of Operations      
  (unaudited)      
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)      
                                     
                                     
                  Three months ended December 31,   Twelve Months ended December 31,      
                    2022       2021   2022       2021        
    Revenues                          
                                     
      Net premiums earned     $ 5,101     $ 4,905     $ 20,126     $ 20,840        
      Fee income       3,007       2,582       11,693       11,248        
                                     
      Net investment income       122       232       263       439        
      Net realized gains on investments       -       5       237       55        
      Other income       20       22       936       128        
                                     
                                     
        Total revenues       8,250       7,746       33,255       32,710        
                                     
    Expenses                          
      Losses and loss adjustment expenses       4,191       4,161       14,506       14,392        
      Acquisition expenses       1,573       1,624       6,342       7,130        
      Operating expenses       2,940       3,200       11,540       14,238        
      Other expense       -       -       -       -        
      Interest expense       464       451       1,816       1,803        
                                     
        Total expenses       9,168       9,436       34,204       37,563        
                                     
                                     
  Pre-tax net profit / (loss)     $ (918 )   $ (1,690 )   $ (949 )   $ (4,853 )      
      Income tax (expense)       -       (36 )     -       (62 )      
                                     
  Net profit / (loss) before dividends       (918 )     (1,726 )     (949 )     (4,915 )      
      Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary       (527 )     -       (527 )     (585 )      
                                     
                                     
  Net profit / (loss) available to common shareholders     $ (1,445 )   $ (1,726 )   $ (1,476 )   $ (5,500 )      
                                     
                                     
    Net profit / (loss) per common share:                        
    Basic         $ (30.76 )   $ (36.73 )   $ (31.42 )   $ (117.07 )      
    Diluted           (30.76 )     (36.73 )     (31.42 )     (117.07 )      
                                     
    Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:                      
    Basic           46,979       46,979       46,979       46,979        
    Diluted           46,979       46,979       46,979       46,979        
                                     
  See Notes to December 31, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com  
                                     



