Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $1.5 Million For the Year Ended December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $1.5 million, or $31.42 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $5.5 million, or $117.07 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Book value per weighted share at December 31, 2022 was $758.44, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $916.83 at December 31, 2021.



For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $0.2 million from $4.9 million a year ago to $5.1 million. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $0.7 million from $20.8 million to $20.1 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.4 million from $2.6 million to $3.0 million and gross written premiums increased $16.6 million, moving from $101.5 million to $118.1 million. Quarter to Date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and overall economic recovery. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 84.8% to 82.2%.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, fee income increased $0.5 million from $11.2 million a year ago to $11.7 million and gross written premiums increased $32.6 million, moving from $420.5 million to $453.1 million. Year to date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and overall economic recovery. Year to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 69.1% to 72.1%.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, operating expenses decreased $0.2 million from $3.2 million to $3.0 million. For the year ended December 31, 2022, operating expenses decreased $2.7 million from $14.2 million to $11.5 million largely due to a one-time recognition in the amount of $1.2 million in 2021 of items previously held as a receivable against a personal guarantee contract and a $1.5 million decrease in taxes, licenses and fees largely related to increased Louisiana taxes in 2021.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com







American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As at Decemeber 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 97,646 $ 102,678 Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 2,708 3,781 Cash and cash equivalents 32,212 31,908 Restricted cash 3,968 4,440 Accrued investment income 455 553 Premiums receivable 94,704 76,626 Deferred insurance premiums 132,602 108,904 Reinsurance balances receivable, net 248,234 223,982 Deferred policy acquisition costs 4,029 4,588 Intangible assets 4,800 4,800 Goodwill 33,050 33,050 Other assets 3,978 3,166 Total Assets $ 658,386 $ 598,476 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Loss and loss expense reserve $ 253,886 $ 215,642 Deferred commission income 2,661 3,210 Unearned premiums 137,929 113,423 Ceded premium payable 88,117 82,059 Payable to general agents 5,469 7,121 Funds withheld 99,409 104,257 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16,499 12,420 Notes payable 18,021 16,521 Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300 Interest payable 464 451 Total Liabilities 622,755 555,404 Shareholders' Equity: Common shares 4,698 4,698 Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,179 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (4,240 ) 1,124 Retained deficit (159,459 ) (157,982 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 30,178 37,019 Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries 5,453 6,053 Total Equity 35,631 43,072 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 658,386 $ 598,476 See Notes to December 31, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com







American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Twelve Months ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 5,101 $ 4,905 $ 20,126 $ 20,840 Fee income 3,007 2,582 11,693 11,248 Net investment income 122 232 263 439 Net realized gains on investments - 5 237 55 Other income 20 22 936 128 Total revenues 8,250 7,746 33,255 32,710 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 4,191 4,161 14,506 14,392 Acquisition expenses 1,573 1,624 6,342 7,130 Operating expenses 2,940 3,200 11,540 14,238 Other expense - - - - Interest expense 464 451 1,816 1,803 Total expenses 9,168 9,436 34,204 37,563 Pre-tax net profit / (loss) $ (918 ) $ (1,690 ) $ (949 ) $ (4,853 ) Income tax (expense) - (36 ) - (62 ) Net profit / (loss) before dividends (918 ) (1,726 ) (949 ) (4,915 ) Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary (527 ) - (527 ) (585 ) Net profit / (loss) available to common shareholders $ (1,445 ) $ (1,726 ) $ (1,476 ) $ (5,500 ) Net profit / (loss) per common share: Basic $ (30.76 ) $ (36.73 ) $ (31.42 ) $ (117.07 ) Diluted (30.76 ) (36.73 ) (31.42 ) (117.07 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979 Diluted 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979 See Notes to December 31, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com



