Delisting of Securities of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.; SRAX, Inc.; SVB Financial Group; Signature Bank; Codiak BioSciences, Inc.; PLx Pharma Inc.; Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.; Kalera Public Limited Company; Pear Therapeutics, Inc.; and Intelligent…

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. securities were suspended on March 1, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock of SRAX, Inc. SRAX, Inc. securities were suspended on March 9, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and preferred stock of SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group securities were suspended on March 28, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and preferred stock of Signature Bank. Signature Bank securities were suspended on March 28, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. securities were suspended on April 5, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of PLx Pharma Inc. PLx Pharma Inc. securities were suspended on April 13, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrant of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. securities were suspended on April 13, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrant of Kalera Public Limited Company. Kalera Public Limited Company securities were suspended on April 17, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock and warrant of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. securities were suspended on April 19, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, warrant, and unit of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. securities were suspended on April 27, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to complete the delisting of Signature Bank and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delisting of all other companies listed in this release. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings, contact the FDIC (in the case of the Signature Bank), or contact the companies directly in the case of the remaining companies listed in this release.