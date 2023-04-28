Submit Release
State certifies Bigscale Pomfret as new state record

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Bigscale Pomfret (Taractichthys longipinnis).  

Jeremiah Elliott of Greenville caught the 26-pound, 11.4-ounce fish 50 miles due east of Morehead City on Apr. 21, 2023.

There is no previous state record for this species, but Elliott’s fish beats the current IGFA World Record listed at 20-pound 10-ounces caught in Florida in 2004. Elliott stated he will be applying for a new IGFA World Record.

Elliott was accompanied by his friends Chandler, Trevor, and Zac at the time of the catch. He landed the fish using squid, and 80-pound test on a Alutecnos Albacore 80 reel paired with a RJ Boyle Swordfish rod.

Elliot’s fish measured 35.5 inches fork length (from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail) and had a 30.75-inch girth.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.

Click here to download a photo of Elliot and his fish.

