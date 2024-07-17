Annual Reports on Inspections of Establishments

Section 705 of the Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act (FDASIA) requires FDA to publish annual reports on its website reports on inspections of establishments registered under section 510 of the FD&C Act. Following minor amendments to section 510(h)(6) by section 3101(a)(2)(H) of the 21st Century Cures Act (Public Law 114-255) and section 901(e) of the FDA Reauthorization Act of 2017 (FDARA) (Public Law 115-52), the reporting requirements under section 510(h)(6) (“Annual Report on Inspections of Establishments”) of the FD&C Act were more substantially amended on December 29, 2022, by section 3616(c) of the Food and Drug Omnibus Reform Act of 2022 (FDORA) (title III of division FF of Public Law 117-328).