Indigenous Services Canada announces renewal of Quebec's Indigenous Tourism Initiative

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Indigenous participation in the tourism industry in Quebec is important and contributes to economic growth.

With Tourism Week underway, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, announces the renewal of the Quebec Indigenous Tourism Initiative. The Department supports this strategic partnership initiative, which is specifically designed to support Indigenous communities in the early stages of developing their tourism sector and to promote Indigenous tourism in the Quebec and Canadian markets, with a contribution of $2.25 million over two years.

The initiative supports the development of an eco-responsible tourism offering that promotes closer ties between Nations. As the Indigenous tourism sector is a bridging tool, the initiative also aims to advance reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples through the sharing of cultures and traditions.

For example, thanks to the financial support and advice of various partners, including Indigenous Services Canada and the Quebec Indigenous Tourism Initiative, Tourisme Winipeukut Nature, an organization of the Unamen Shipu community, has completed a series of projects that allow it to structure and develop the visitor experience. The main attraction is a stay at a typical Innu camp and a demonstration of traditional lobster fishing.

The dynamic created by this emerging tourism industry has sparked entrepreneurial enthusiasm in the community. A number of accommodation and service businesses were thus established, such as an inn and a travel agency. These projects are all the more important and promising as they enable young people in the community to live proudly with their Innu culture.

The Quebec Indigenous Tourism Initiative aims to help Indigenous communities secure business opportunities, generate wealth for First Nations and Inuit communities, and create quality jobs for their members. The renewal of this initiative will facilitate partnerships between Indigenous communities and public and private sector market participants, while helping Indigenous communities continue their economic recovery.

Quotes

"The Strategic Tourism Partnerships Initiative aims to support Indigenous communities and businesses in their tourism opportunities. Indigenous tourism has grown significantly over the past 10 years, becoming a vital identity tool and an excellent way to connect. In 2022, we already had more than 247 Indigenous businesses in Quebec, more than 1.2 million visitors from here and abroad and nearly 4,000 direct and indirect jobs that have helped this industry thrive and generate major economic benefits for tourism communities and organizations. As a means of belonging and pride, Indigenous tourism is a vehicle for transmitting extensive and valuable knowledge and unique cultural experiences to visitors and future generations. In addition to its authenticity, representativeness, and growing offerings, Indigenous tourism reinforces Canada's position as a global destination."

Dave Laveau

Executive Director, Indigenous Tourism Quebec

"When we strengthen the Indigenous economy, we all benefit. This is a great reason to celebrate the renewal of the Quebec Indigenous Tourism Initiative. Sharing First Nations, Inuit and Métis culture and showcasing Indigenous communities enrich the tourism experience, and Indigenous Services Canada is proud to support this work."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

Between 2020 and 2023, the Quebec Indigenous Tourism Initiative supported 34 projects involving 18 communities.

Quebec Indigenous Tourism Initiative projects have generated $7.9 million in economic impact.

in economic impact. Through Budget 2020, the Government of Canada invested $3 million over three years in the Quebec Indigenous Tourism Initiative to support economic development opportunities in First Nations and Inuit communities.

Associated links

Tourism Week 2023 (April 24-30)

Strategic Partnerships Initiative

New tourism expansion in Unamen Shipu

The Nibiischii Corporation highlights Cree culture through tourism

Reconciliation in Kanesatake through Indigenous tourism

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada