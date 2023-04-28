AOFAS Honors Two Female Orthopaedic Leaders

/EIN News/ -- Rosemont, Ill., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), announces the recipients of the 2023 Women’s Leadership Awards: A. Holly Johnson, MD, and Casey J. Humbyrd, MD, MBE.

A. Holly Johnson, MD, is the recipient of the Career Impact Award, which recognizes women who have made exceptional contributions to the field of orthopaedic foot and ankle surgery. Dr. Johnson is an orthopaedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle sports medicine and minimally invasive techniques at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

“She has distinguished herself as an outstanding leader in our subspeciality as well as a fierce advocate for orthopaedic women everywhere,” wrote Judith F. Baumhauer, MD, MS, MPH, from the University of Rochester Medical Center, in a nomination letter. “She is an innovator and is considered a master surgeon, particularly in the area of minimally invasive surgery.”

Throughout her tenure as a member of AOFAS, Dr. Johnson served in numerous leadership roles including a member-at-large for the AOFAS Board of Directors and the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation Board of Directors. In addition, she was a co-founder of the AOFAS Women’s Leadership Initiative.

“Dr. Johnson has consistently lifted up women like myself, helping equip us with the knowledge, skills, and confidence necessary to excel in a male-dominated field,” said Bopha Chrea, MD, from the Oregon Health & Science University. “A more equal workplace is a better workplace, and Dr. Johnson deserves recognition for her work to level the playing field in orthopaedics.”

Dr. Johnson also serves as a physician for the US Women’s Ice Hockey and the New York Liberty WNBA Team. Previously, she served as a Team Physician at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Casey J. Humbyrd, MD, MBE, is the recipient of the Career Development Award, which recognizes the professional aspirations and commitment of early- and mid-career female foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons.

“I am grateful and honored to receive this award from AOFAS, particularly given the caliber of prior awardees,” Dr. Humbyrd said. “AOFAS is a leader amongst orthopaedic organizations in their inclusion efforts, and I feel privileged to benefit from this support.”

Dr. Humbyrd serves as Chief of the Foot and Ankle Division and the founder of the Program in Surgical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). She is also an Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Associate Professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at UPenn.

“In the ten years that I have known Dr. Humbyrd, she has distinguished herself as a leader in the fields of foot and ankle surgery and particularly in bioethics,” said Lauren E. Geaney, MD, from UConn Health in Connecticut.

An AOFAS member since 2014, Dr. Humbyrd has served as a member-at-large of the AOFAS Board of Directors, co-chair for the Annual Meeting and Winter Meeting, and chair of the Health Policy Committee. She currently serves as chair of the Committee on Outside Interests.

Drs. Johnson and Humbyrd will accept their awards at AOFAS Annual Meeting 2023 in September, where they will serve as podium speakers and participate in the annual Women’s Leadership Reception.

“While women have been leaders in orthopaedics for years, they haven’t received equal recognition for their contributions,” Dr. Johnson said. “When women leaders are celebrated, they inspire the next generation.”

The Women’s Leadership Awards are presented as part of the AOFAS Women’s Leadership Initiative, established in 2018 to support and encourage women in foot and ankle orthopaedic surgery.

Funding for the Women’s Leadership Initiative is provided by the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, supported by a grant from Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. The initiative was established in 2018 with a generous gift from Thomas H. Lee, MD.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information, visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.

About the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), is a 501(c)(3) organization that advances the AOFAS mission to improve lives through exceptional orthopaedic foot and ankle care. Through its funding of humanitarian endeavors, educational outreach programs, and innovative research, the Foundation enhances foot and ankle care for patients around the world. For more information, visit the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation online at aofas.org/foundation.

