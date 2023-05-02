Growth Molecules Announces Gainsight Strategic Optimization Services
Growth Molecules Expands Technology Services Division, Nurturing Gainsight Customers With People, Process, And Systems Optimization ProgramsSANTA ROSA, CA, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth Molecules, a leading Gainsight technical partner and customer success management consulting company, announced today that they have expanded their technical services offering to include strategic optimization services for the leading customer success platform. This development brings Growth Molecules’ award-winning management consulting and implementation services to the next level for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies who are ready to modernize their customer success strategies and maximize the performance of Gainsight’s Essentials and Essentials Plus technologies.
Growth Molecules’ strategic optimization services include process automation for digital scale strategies across customer onboarding, adoption, expansion, renewals, customer loyalty, and advocacy programs. Diagnostic data assessments are also provided to ascertain the integrity of telemetry data that informs customer health scorecards and revenue retention forecasting in Gainsight. By optimizing existing data feeds, enabling new connectors, and doing comprehensive technical training and report building, Growth Molecules is helping Gainsight customers maximize their investment in the award-winning technology.
“We are proud to continue our partnership with Growth Molecules and support them in their quest to help our mutual customers drive toward durable growth, higher net revenue retention, and greater product adoption,” said Scott Salkin, SVP and General Manager of Gainsight.
“When partnering with our team, customers obtain the business strategy for revenue protection and growth, coupled with the optimized technology stack to drive results and fully leverage their Gainsight investment efficiently,” Sabina M. Pons, General Manager of Growth Molecules, explained.
There are two unique differentiators that Growth Molecules’ Strategic Optimization Services brings to SaaS companies that use Gainsight. According to Growth Molecules Founder and Managing Partner Emilia D’Anzica, they are “the team enablement methodology and the customer success domain expertise.” D’Anzica continued her explanation: “We’ve taken our successful programming from the Growth Molecules Academy and applied this methodology to our Gainsight enablement programs so that CSMs, leadership, and Gainsight Administrators are adopting the platform, leveraging the latest features to thrive in their mission of protecting and growing revenue. Additionally, we are proud of the fact that we are all former global customer success leaders who have purchased, adopted, and benefitted from Gainsight’s value. We understand our customers because we are just like them.”
About Growth Molecules:
Growth Molecules™ is a Customer Success Advisory firm helping companies protect and grow revenue. We do That in Three Ways:
1. We assess your current capabilities: People, Processes, and Systems.
2. We implement new solutions: Actionable Playbooks, Technology, and Training.
3. We execute them: Fractional Customer Success Leadership, Success, Leadership, and Support Training.
Growth Molecules™ is the ideal partner in revenue growth and customer success management. Our proven methodologies swiftly identify organizational needs and strategically plan solutions to impact business outcomes positively. Our team of award-winning strategists is former customer success leaders who understand what it takes to increase revenue through customer success. Don’t take it from us; take it from our customers through case studies and G2 Reviews to prove it. Contact us today to get started on your customer success optimization journey at Growth Molecules.com.
About Gainsight:
Gainsight’s innovative technology helps companies increase product adoption and prevent churn by identifying at-risk customers, creating systematic processes to mitigate concerns, and efficiently ramping engagement efforts. Gainsight’s platform offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience, and community engagement that enable businesses to put the customer at the center of everything they do. Learn how leading companies like GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Box use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com.
