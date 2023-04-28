AB234 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-04-28
WISCONSIN, April 28 - An Act to create 20.235 (1) (cp) and 39.396 of the statutes; Relating to: a school psychologist loan program, and making an appropriation. (FE)
