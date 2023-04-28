AB237 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Corrections - 2023-04-28

WISCONSIN, April 28 - An Act to amend 302.11 (5), 302.113 (6), 302.113 (9g) (cm), 302.113 (9g) (d), 302.113 (9g) (g) 2., 302.114 (5) (c), 302.114 (7), 304.06 (1) (eg), 304.06 (1) (g) and 304.063 (3); and to create 302.113 (9g) (cd), 302.114 (5) (bm) and 304.06 (2d) of the statutes; Relating to: requirements for releasing a prisoner to parole or extended supervision. (FE)