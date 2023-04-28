Submit Release
Adam Grace

AFGHANISTAN, April 28 -  

Adam Grace is a Media and Publishing Associate at ISW. As a member of the external relation team, he helps manage ISW’s media relations, assists in social media, and digital content creation, and provides editorial support. Adam received a B.A. in history from the University of Connecticut and an M.S. in Arabic with

Middle Eastern Studies from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. He was previously a business development and marketing intern at ISW. 

Before joining ISW, Adam worked as a digital communications intern at the Stimson Center in Washington, D.C.

