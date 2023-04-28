Summer Middleton Purchases LeTip International Inc.
New acquisition to help small business owners build better business-to-business relationships
I am honored to carry on the impressive legacy and be able to share the joys and successes that make LeTip special with more business owners.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LeTip International Inc., the world’s largest privately-owned professional business referral networking organization, has been purchased by company President Summer Middleton. Middleton succeeds the former owner of LeTip, Kim Marie Branch-Pettid. Middleton will be responsible for growing the company and promoting member success as LeTip raises the bar for business-to-business networking.
“Being a part of the LeTip family has had an incredible impact on my personal and professional growth, the relationships that I have nurtured through LeTip are invaluable,” said Middleton, President and Owner of LeTip. “I am honored to carry on the impressive legacy and be able to share the joys and successes that make LeTip special with more business owners.”
In her new position as owner, Middleton will elevate LeTip Wired, a web-based networking platform, ensuring the application evolves alongside the digital business landscape small business owners navigate by adding new technology to the abundant index of LeTip resources. She will also continue to supervise the hundreds of chapters and thousands of members across the United States and Canada.
“Summer exemplifies LeTip’s guiding principle of putting people first, she is constantly advocating for LeTip members and their needs. This enthusiasm that she has shown for the past decade combined with her entrepreneurial expertise ensures she is the ideal candidate to lead LeTip into this new chapter,” said Kim Marie Branch-Pettid, former CEO and Owner of LeTip International, Inc.
Middleton’s ongoing involvement in LeTip started over a decade ago when she began as Membership Director of LeTip, nurturing member relations to make sure that LeTip members had access to all the resources necessary for their success. Her strong passion for cultivating meaningful relationships with fellow small business owners and clients led her to take on the role of West Coast Vice President where she professionally developed LeTip’s members in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and beyond.
Last year, she was promoted to President of LeTip because of her exceptional leadership. Outside of aiding LeTip members, Middleton is very involved in her community. She is an active participant in charity outreach, fundraising, youth sports, and has served on several boards, including the HOA and her children’s school boards. Middleton is known for her exceptional business growth strategies and steadfast commitment to helping the organization and its members, but also for her positive attitude and her willingness to help others reach their goals.
About LeTip International:
LeTip International, Inc., the world's largest privately-owned business leads organization, is a networking organization made up of members held to the highest caliber of professionalism and achievement, all of whom strive to do business with one another. Founded in 1978, LeTip has more than 250 chapters throughout the USA and Canada and is credited with hundreds of thousands of business referrals per year. Setting the standard for referral organizations, LeTip members are known throughout the B2B referral industry for their dedication to helping each other grow their businesses. Join a chapter or start your own at letip.com.
