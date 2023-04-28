Rufus Ferguson's Football Legacy at Wisconsin Continues: Badgers Show Interest In Grandson's Talent – Rufus Ferguson II
Rufus Ferguson II and Rhadi Ferguson standing at the mural of Rufus Ferguson, Sr inside of Camp Randall stadium.
Rufus "Roadrunner" Ferguson has a grandson by the same name and from what it seems the genes to match. Rufus II had 102 tackles, 4TDs and 2 Ints as a junior.
I would love to run out on the field at Camp Randall with my grandson. That might just supersede the experience of watching my son walk around the track at the Opening Ceremonies of the Olympics.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rufus Ferguson II, a standout Linebacker, class of 2024, out of Tampa, FL with 102 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in his junior year, has visited Howard University, Florida Atlantic University and as of recently, the University of Wisconsin this past week. And the visit at UW and the possibility of “The Return Of Rufus Ferguson” is sending the Badger Nation and their alumni into an absolute frenzy!
This visit is a monumental one as his grandfather, Rufus Ferguson Sr., also played for the Badgers, is the first 1000 yard regular season rusher and a Hall of Famer at the school.
With his impressive lineage of athletic greatness, Rufus II is a natural born competitor. His father, Rhadi Ferguson, is an Olympic Judoka (2004 Olympics) and his grandfather, Rufus Ferguson Sr., is a former professional football player. This heritage has instilled in him a deep love and appreciation for sports, as well as an unquenchable desire to do the work in order to succeed.
Rufus II’s talent and drive have not gone unnoticed by college recruiters. The University of Wisconsin has expressed interest in the young linebacker, a particularly fitting choice given that Rufus II’s grandfather is a 2-Time Academic All-American and former Heisman Trophy candidate from the university. The connection to Wisconsin is a source of pride for Rufus II, and he is eager to follow in his grandfather's footsteps and continue his family's legacy of athletic and academic excellence.
One of the most impressive things about Rufus Ferguson II is his ability to seamlessly blend his love for Judo with his football skills. Rufus II is a multiple time National Judo champion and Judo has taught him invaluable lessons about technique, leverage, doggedness, and discipline, all of which he brings to the football field. This unique combination of skills, enthusiasm and experience makes him a formidable opponent and an invaluable asset to any team.
As he weighs his options and considers his future, Rufus II remains focused on his goal of becoming a standout linebacker and making a name for himself in the world of football. With his unwavering dedication, natural talent, work ethic and rich family history, there is no doubt that Rufus Ferguson II is poised for greatness.
Rufus II is thrilled at the possibility of continuing his football career at Wisconsin and following in his grandfather's footsteps. He has shown impressive skills and determination on the field, which have caught the attention of many college recruiters. With his interest in the Badgers’ program and their interest in him, this could possibly be the “perfect marriage” for The Fergusons and the Badger Nation.
“My visit at Wisconsin was really cool. I loved the facilities, talking with the players and the emphasis on being a student-athlete. I would love to line up and play for the Badgers. It would be an honor. Coming out of that tunnel at Camp Randall Stadium and running on the field with ‘Poppy’ as an honorary captain would be awesome.”
In addition to his football prowess, Rufus II has also demonstrated a love for Judo, which he learned from his father, 2004 Olympian Rhadi Ferguson who was also a standout football player and hall of famer at Howard University. The discipline and dedication required to excel in Judo have undoubtedly contributed to Rufus Ferguson II's success on the football field as it did for his father before him.
Wisconsin’s interest in Rufus II is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the sport of football. The Badgers are eyeing a talented player who is poised to make an impact on the field no matter where he decides to go to school. Many alumni are hoping that Rufus Ferguson II continues the Ferguson family legacy at the university.
Rhadi Ferguson said, “I’m not sure what the future holds but I do know that Rufus can carry the baton and run with the legacy that my father and I have set academically and athletically. If it’s the Lord will I’m sure Rufus will add his own chapter to the history of the University of Wisconsin’s football program. He was literally named for this moment.”
In closing, Rufus Ferguson Sr. hopes to see his grandson at his alma mater. “I would love to run out on the field at Camp Randall with my grandson. That might just supersede the experience of watching my son walk around the track at the Opening Ceremonies of the Olympics.”
