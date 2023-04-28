Rufus Ferguson's Football Legacy at Wisconsin Continues: Badgers Show Interest In Grandson's Talent – Rufus Ferguson II

Rufus Ferguson II and Rhadi Ferguson standing at the mural of Rufus Ferguson, Sr inside of Camp Randall stadium. Rufus Ferguson II Rufus Ferguson II Rufus Ferguson II Rufus Ferguson II

Rufus "Roadrunner" Ferguson has a grandson by the same name and from what it seems the genes to match. Rufus II had 102 tackles, 4TDs and 2 Ints as a junior.

I would love to run out on the field at Camp Randall with my grandson. That might just supersede the experience of watching my son walk around the track at the Opening Ceremonies of the Olympics.” — Rufus Ferguson, Sr.