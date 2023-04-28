PIEfection's Chandler AZ Store Hosts Soft Opening Ahead of Mother's Day Weekend Grand Opening
PIEfection, the renowned creator of handcrafted, gourmet pies, is excited to announce the soft opening of its newest store in Chandler, AZ.
We bought a Southern Pecan Pie for my mother's birthday, today. It was the most phenomenal pie anybody in my family has ever had. The crust, the filling, the sugared pecans- every element was perfect.”CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PIEfection, the renowned creator of handcrafted, gourmet pies, is excited to announce the soft opening of its newest store at 2100 W Chandler Blvd #33, Chandler, AZ 85224. The event will take place this week, offering a preview of the store's delicious offerings before its official opening to the public on Mother's Day weekend, starting Friday, May 12, 2023.
— Mandy Renee
Founded in 2012, PIEfection is known for its exceptional variety of handmade pies, featuring high-quality pies, sourced from the best ingredients to be found, like Belgian chocolate, Georgia peaches, Michigan cherries, and wild blueberries from Maine. The Chandler store will offer a selection of sweet and savory pies, including traditional favorites and seasonal specialties. Summer seasonal offerings include Summer Berry Cheesecake, Strawberry Lemonade Cheesecake, Cherry Limeade Pie, Lime in the Coconut and Boston Cream Pie with Raspberry filling. Cheryl Standage, the owner of PIEfection, expressed her enthusiasm for the new location. "We are thrilled to share our passion for pies with the Chandler community. Our team is committed to providing an extraordinary experience for our customers, and we can't wait to gather valuable feedback during our soft opening ahead of our Mother's Day weekend Grand Opening."
To celebrate the Grand Opening, PIEfection will be hosting a weekend-long event, featuring:
-Ribbon cutting ceremony with the City of Chandler
-Free pie samples, all day May 13
-Music, vendors, samples
-Games, raffles, prizes
-Pie walk with free pie
-Announcement of “PIEfection’s Mother of the Year
-Fundraiser with proceeds benefiting Ukrainian Children’s Relief Fund
The Chandler store marks the latest addition to PIEfection's growing family of locations, with a Queen Creek shop to follow on Chandler’s heels. The company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has earned it a loyal following and rave reviews. With its expansion, PIEfection aims to bring its delectable pies to even more dessert lovers across the state.
Mandy Renee, a recent customer of PIEfection, had this to say about her experience with the company: "We bought a Southern Pecan Pie for my mother's birthday, today. It was the most phenomenal pie anybody in my family has ever had. The crust, the filling, the sugared pecans-- every element was perfect. It may have been the most delicious dessert I have ever had, period. Whoever makes these pies is a pie master."
For more information about PIEfection and the soft opening or Grand Opening event, please visit piefectionaz.com or contact Cheryl Standage at (480) 218-7437 or via email at info@piefectionaz.com.
About PIEfection:
PIEfection is a gourmet pie bakery founded in 2012, specializing in handcrafted, premium-quality pies made from the best ingredients to be found. The company has earned a reputation for its delicious and visually stunning creations, which include both sweet and savory options. With a dedication to exceptional customer service and an ever-growing menu of delightful offerings, PIEfection continues to bring joy to pie enthusiasts everywhere.
Cheryl Standage
PIEfection
+1 480-218-7437
info@piefectionaz.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram