Industry Vets Show How to Network by Teaching Key Frameworks
FINDING A JOB THAT LOVES YOU BACK by Carly Inkpen, Justin Wright and Tad Mayer
This wonderful guide helps untangle the often bewildering and overwhelming world of career negotiations. The authors translate their personal experiences into a practical and easy to follow roadmap.”UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the country enters another recession and finding employment becomes more and more difficult, this new book is sure to resonate with readers. In Finding a Job That Loves You Back, authors Carly Inkpen, Justin Wright and Tad Mayer show that the hunt can be empowering and full of skill-building and relationship-forming experiences.
— Moshe Cohen, Questrom School of Business, Boston University
Each step in the process laid out in this book will increase access to the opportunities readers are looking for, and ultimately help them find a job that loves them back. What exactly does that mean? According to the authors, "a job that loves you back is “one that you feel great about doing, and that allows you to live the life you want.” This looks different for everyone, and this book is sure to help any reader figure out what it looks like for them.
The book’s structure is designed to empower, encourage progress and help bypass the fear and stress that often keep people trapped on an unsatisfying career path. The book is broken down clearly into three distinct parts, making the process more accessible and digestible. The book is also full of techniques, exercises, and sample scripts that will help readers save time and tackle the journey with confidence and calm. Additionally featured are personal stories from the authors depicting successful implementations of the strategies outlined in the book and how these led them to their current positions, along with some embarrassing fails that both lighten the mood and show that failure is a necessary ingredient for success.
Equally as impressive as the strategies and knowledge provided by the authors is the way in which they lay it out. Rejecting the dry, empirical approach that most career help books tend to feature, Finding a Job That Loves You Back combines humor and relatability with concise prose to provide a welcoming lesson. “Insightful, engaging and informative... I love the refreshing approach and explanation the authors provide on the value of building connections…,” said fellow author and career coach Jayne Mattson. “The authors’ stories describing how cultivating key relationships led to their career success will inspire you to do the same!”
Inside this book are the tactics readers need to take control of their job hunt and to make the process not just manageable, but fun. Everyone deserves a job that loves them back, and when readers will be thanking this book when they find their own.
“All job seekers and people looking to improve their life at work need this book. Its Three Conversations framework provides insights and guidance for life and career; use it to gain direction, develop a network, and get your career where you want it.” —Elaine Varelas, Managing Partner at Keystone Partners, Contributor to Boston.com "Ask the Job Doc”
“This wonderful guide helps untangle the often bewildering and overwhelming world of career negotiations. The authors translate their personal experiences into a practical and easy to follow roadmap that will help you find and land your dream job.” —Moshe Cohen, Senior Lecturer at Questrom School of Business, Boston University & Author of Collywobbles: How to Negotiate When Negotiating Makes You Nervous
Finding a Job That Loves You Back is available on Bookshop.org and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS:
Carly Inkpen is a social worker, writer, and collage artist. In each of these roles, they explore trauma, gender, migration, and how people inhabit their bodies as they move through the world. Carly holds an MSW from Smith College School for Social Work and a BA from the University of Arizona. They work as a psychotherapist and are currently training to practice as a psychedelic therapist. Carly is a co-author of "Finding a Job That Loves You Back". Previous writing projects have focused on gender identity, third culture kid experience, science fiction, and psychoanalytic theory. Their peer-reviewed article "Fabulousness - What the Doctor Ordered: Exploring the Intrapsychic Significance and Social Meanings of Fashion" was recently published in Psychoanalytic Social Work.
Justin Wright is the CEO of Habitus a certified B Corporation. His work at Habitus focuses on facilitating complex decision-making processes and coordinating collaboration between multiple stakeholders to empower collective action. Justin has worked with organizations including PolicyLink, the Other and Belonging Institute, MIT Office of Sustainability, and the B Corp Climate Collect to further their commitments to social justice, racial equity, and environmental sustainability. Justin seeks out this kind of work because of his Quaker commitment to peace, equality, and stewardship.Justin also serves as lead designer for negotiation, difficult conversation, and meetings design/facilitation training. Past clients include Danone North America, Cabot Creamery, Yale School of the Environment, and Netflix. In 2018 Justin co-created with Alicia Agnew and Katie Lee the Habitus Fellowship for Diversity in Negotiation, Mediation and Conflict Resolution now run by Dr. Kathy Gonzales. This program's goal is to strengthen the field of negotiation, mediation, and conflict resolution by increasing the diversity of practitioners.One of Justin's primary focuses right now is to develop online content that can support the spread of skills to change makers. Justin is co-author of the forthcoming book "Finding a Job that Loves You Back" which equips job hunters with the collaborative negotiation skills to land their dream job.Justin is happily married to Moni, a brilliant biologist, with whom he climbs mountains and social dances in their spare time. He has lived across Latin America and is fluent in Spanish.
Tad Mayer is a deeply curious one-on-one interaction junkie dedicated to rescuing clients' inspiration and reaching that "A ha!" moment. He is focused on understanding motivation, enhancing behavior, and improving effectiveness. Tad is a partner at Essex Partners (a division of Keystone Partners), a national outplacement firm dedicated to helping senior executives find the right path forward. He consults with senior leaders in career development and job seeking. He uses the Finding A Job That Loves You Back model to create relief, hope, direction, and results in the form of fulfilling trajectories for people in transition and frustrated professionals feeling stuck in their careers.Tad's previous professional roles have spanned Stage Electrician at Ballet West, Media Planner at DDB, Manager of Domestic Pricing at Northwest Airlines (now Delta), Director of Partner Marketing at Sheraton Hotels, and Director of Commercial & Corporate Programs at Mediation Works Incorporated (MWI). He also served as an adjunct professor of negotiation with Justin at the D'Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University.Tad has been interviewed on multiple radio and internet talk shows, quoted in online venues like USNews, and his writing has been featured in books such as Money Talks: 100 Strategies to Master Tricky Conversations about Money. He has an MBA from The Tuck School at Dartmouth College and a BS in Communication Studies from Northwestern University.
Ashmita Malkani
Habitus Inc.
+1 617-459-5470
amalkani@habitusincorporated.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram