Indwelling Catheters Market to Witness Substantial Growth of USD 2,323.56 million by 2027

Indwelling Catheters Industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฐ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐›๐ž๐ž๐ง ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฒ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐š ๐ฌ๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ $1,210.56 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2019. ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 9.1% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2020 ๐ญ๐จ 2027, ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐ฌ๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ $2,323.56 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐.

Indwelling catheters are medical devices that are inserted into the body to drain urine from the bladder. They are commonly used for patients who are unable to urinate on their own, such as those with spinal cord injuries or other neurological disorders. The increasing prevalence of such conditions, coupled with the growing elderly population, is driving the growth of the indwelling catheters market.

Moreover, the rise in hospital-acquired infections and the need for improved patient care have also contributed to the growth of this market. Indwelling catheters are often used in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and the demand for these devices is expected to increase as healthcare providers focus on infection prevention and control measures.

The key players operating in the global indwelling catheters market include ๐€๐ฆ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐จ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ, ๐๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐š๐ซ๐, ๐. ๐๐ซ๐š๐ฎ๐ง ๐Œ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐€๐†, ๐๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ง, ๐ƒ๐ข๐œ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐“๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฑ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐, ๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ, ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐‚๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐’๐ฎ๐ง๐ฆ๐ž๐, ๐‹๐ฅ๐œ.

โ€ƒ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฐ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐š๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฐ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ, ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ, ๐œ๐จ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ.

Product Segmentation:

The market is divided into 2-way, 3-way, and 4-way catheters. 2-way catheters are the most commonly used type of indwelling catheters, whereas 3-way catheters are used when continuous irrigation is needed, and 4-way catheters are used when there is a need for both irrigation and aspiration.

Material Segmentation:

Indwelling catheters can be made from different materials such as latex, silicone, and PVC. Silicone catheters are considered to be the most biocompatible, and they are the most commonly used type of indwelling catheters.

Coating Type Segmentation:

Indwelling catheters can also be coated with different materials such as hydrogel, silver alloy, and silicone-elastomer. Hydrogel-coated catheters are designed to reduce friction and irritation during insertion, while silver alloy-coated catheters are designed to reduce the risk of infection. Silicone-elastomer-coated catheters are designed to reduce encrustation and blockage.

Application Segmentation:

Indwelling catheters are used in various applications such as post-surgical care, critical care, urinary incontinence, and benign prostate hyperplasia. Post-surgical care is the largest application segment, as indwelling catheters are often used in the post-operative period to allow for continuous urinary drainage.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฐ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€ (๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š).

North America:

The North American market for indwelling catheters is the largest, accounting for a significant share of the global market. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are the major markets in this region. The high prevalence of urological disorders, growing geriatric population, and advanced healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors driving the growth of this market in North America.

Europe:

Europe is the second-largest market for indwelling catheters, with Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe being the major markets. The increasing demand for advanced medical devices and the growing incidence of urinary disorders are the key factors driving the growth of this market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the indwelling catheters market during the forecast period. Japan, China, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific are the major markets in this region. The increasing prevalence of urological disorders, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness about advanced medical devices are some of the factors driving the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region.

LAMEA:

The LAMEA region is expected to witness moderate growth in the indwelling catheters market during the forecast period. Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of LAMEA are the major markets in this region. The increasing adoption of advanced medical devices and the growing awareness about healthcare facilities are some of the factors driving the growth of this market in the LAMEA region.

