Virtual Conference Guides Attendees to Understanding Attachments and Overcoming Sexual Issues

The Sexual Attachment Conference on May 5-6, 2023 seeks to help attendees identify their attachments and transform their sexual stories.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Licensed therapists Jay Stringer and Adam Young announced today a virtual Sexual Attachment conference. The conference will take place virtually on May 5-6, 2023. The, hosted by, seeks to help attendees identify their attachments and transform their sexual story.

“Sexual issues can arise in anyone's life, from unwanted sexual behaviors to a lack of sexual desire,” said Jay Stringer, psychotherapist and author of the award-winning book, Unwanted: How Sexual Brokenness Reveals Our Way to Healing. “It can be difficult to understand why these issues persist or how to address them.”

The conference will take place on May 5th and 6th and is designed for individuals, couples, and small groups who are seeking to connect the dots between unresolved pain and unwanted choices. The event will be hosted virtually, allowing attendees from anywhere in the world to participate. Stringer will teach attendees how to identify their attachment style and how attachment shapes their sexual life. Adam Young, a trauma therapist and host of "The Place We Find Ourselves" podcast, will teach attendees how to understand their arousal template and transform their sexual story.

The conference will take place over two days, with the first day focusing on understanding one's sexual story. The second day will dive into the attendee's attachment story, exploring why their problems persist and how to heal from them. Attendees will receive over eight hours of teaching, access to worksheets, an hour of personal exercises to complete after the conference, and a free month of "The Journey Course."

Sheila Wray Gregoire, an award-winning writer and author of "The Great Sex Rescue," will also be a featured speaker at the conference. Sheila is author of eleven books including The Great Sex Rescue, the host of the Bare Marriage podcast, and the founder of To Love Honor and Vacuum. An award-winning writer, Sheila calls the church to more than just pat answers by conducting original research to find out what advice works–and what really doesn’t.

The virtual conference promises to be a comprehensive and empowering resource for those seeking to heal and transform their sexual stories. Attendees will learn how to identify their attachments, understand the impact of attachment on their sexual life, and transform their stories to lead a more fulfilling life.

Registration is open now, and attendees can sign up at jay-stringer.com or directly on the conference website at sexualattachment.com. With over eight hours of teaching and access to valuable resources, the conference promises to be a life-changing event for those seeking to heal from sexual trauma and find a path forward toward a more fulfilling life.

About Jay Stringer

Jay is a licensed mental health counselor, ordained minister, and internationally requested speaker on the subject of unwanted sexual behavior (i.e., extra-marital affairs, the use of pornography, buying sex, and others). Based in New York City, Jay spent the last decade on the frontlines of demand for sexual exploitation and pornography. His clinical work guides men and women to understand the origins of their sexual brokenness, what sustains it, and what the journey to wholeness will require.

Jay’s award-winning first book, Unwanted: How Sexual Brokenness Reveals Our Way to Healing is based on a multiyear research project into the stories of 3,800 men and women. Unwanted explores the key drivers drivers of unwanted sexual behavior, why people stay in self-destructive patterns, and how to disempower shame. His research is one of the most comprehensive studies on the subject and Unwanted is being used by counselors, churches, and small groups throughout the world.

Jay holds an MDiv and master in counseling psychology from the Seattle School of Theology and Psychology and received post-graduate training under Dr. Dan Allender while serving as a Senior Fellow at the Allender Center.

To book Jay for a conference, podcast or an individual coaching intensive visit jay-stringer.com.

