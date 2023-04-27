STN: 125731
Proper Name: Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine
Tradename: PREVNAR 20
Manufacturer: Wyeth Pharmaceuticals LLC
Indication:
- Active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 8, 9V, 10A, 11A, 12F, 14, 15B, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F, and 33F in individuals 6 weeks of age and older.
- Active immunization for the prevention of otitis media caused by S. pneumoniae serotypes 4, 6B, 9V, 14, 18C, 19F, and 23F in individuals 6 weeks through 5 years of age.
- Active immunization for the prevention of pneumonia caused by S. pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 8, 9V, 10A, 11A, 12F, 14, 15B, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F, and 33F in individuals 18 years of age and older.