Apr 26, 2023

by: AccelerateMS

Applications now open for school districts, communities; deadline is May 5

More Mississippi school districts will benefit from career coaches this year, thanks to a $12 million boost from the State Legislature.

Launched last fall by AccelerateMS, the state’s lead workforce development agency, the career coaching initiative has placed more than 100 career coaches in school districts across Mississippi to support career training and workforce development. With recent legislative funding, AccelerateMS has a goal to hire at least 50 coaches for the 2023-24 school year.

“The Legislature’s support is a vote of confidence in the career coaching program and its ability to transform lives and futures for Mississippians,” said AccelerateMS Executive Director Ryan Miller. “Thanks to additional funding, we’ll be able to expand the program to more regions of the state, specifically the southwest, Pine Belt and Delta areas.”

Stories from high schools throughout Mississippi prove the game-changing impact career coaches are making. They’ve helped seniors achieve their dreams of being first-generation college students, worked with local employers to provide jobs in fields of interest, and established paths to certification programs in coding, barbering, welding, truck driving and other skilled professions.

For the initial group of career coaches, AccelerateMS awarded grants to seven regional development organizations to recruit, hire and place coaches in school districts located in their geographic areas. AccelerateMS will take a similar approach for new hires by partnering with organizations that have experience managing federal grant programs.

Priority will be given to districts that do not have career coaches, communities with a need for highly skilled workers, and school districts that have strong community support and established relationships with community colleges.

School districts or communities may inquire about the career coaching program by contacting Program Manager Lori Nail at LoriNail@acceleratems.org.

The application deadline is May 5.

“New coaches will be able to start when the school year begins, which will be a significant advantage for coaches and students,” said Nail. “Although coaches are not school district employees, it’s critical that they have buy-in from schools and positive relationships with principals and teachers to maximize the program’s impact.”

With a focus on career and technical education, coaches help students identify career pathways that match their aptitudes and interests. They also build relationships with the business community and connect students with local employers who can provide job shadowing, internship, training and employment opportunities.

This year, career coaches have facilitated more than 1,000 job-shadowing visits, allowing students to observe local workplaces, meet employees and ask questions. Coaches also help with financial aid applications, job applications, résumés and job interview preparation and organize field trips, career fairs and guest speakers.

“The expertise and unbiased attention of our career coaches are helping students across the state get the results they’ve been hoping for,” said Miller, “and we are looking forward to boosting Mississippi’s workforce even more as we move ahead.”

