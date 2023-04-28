Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,958 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Faith-Based Trivia Game (LAX-1535)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a fun faith-based trivia game to teach players about people, events, and teachings in The Bible," said an inventor, from Littlerock, Calif., "so I invented LUKE 6:46 K J V. My design could be enlightening and informative as well as entertaining."

The invention provides a spiritually-themed trivia game to help deepen players' understanding of The Bible. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional educational/religious games and lessons. As a result, it provides added educational and spiritual value. It also enhances fun and entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to play so it is ideal for religious households, churches and Christian schools.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1535, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-faith-based-trivia-game-lax-1535-301804373.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Faith-Based Trivia Game (LAX-1535)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more