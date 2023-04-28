Submit Release
Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 28.4.2023

Enento Group Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 28.4.2023
     
     
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange    
     
Trade date 28.4.2023  
Bourse trade Buy  
Share ENENTO  
Amount 11,500 Shares
Average price/ share 18.5257 EUR
Total cost 213,045.55 EUR
     
     
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 18 500 shares
including the shares repurchased on 28.4.2023  
     
     
On behalf of Enento Group Plc    
     
Nordea Bank Oyj    
     
     
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen  
     
For further information:    
Arto Paukku    
Investor Relations Officer    
tel. +358 50 469 5380    
     
www.enento.com    

