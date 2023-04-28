Wethersfield Connecticut Event Restaurant Equipment Sale things to do in Wethersfield Connecticut Wethersfield Refrigeration Sale Restaurant Equipment Sale Restaurant Supply Store

WETHERSFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Happening soon is the Restaurant Equipment Sale. This is a chance to upgrade the restaurant with high-quality, commercial-grade equipment at unbeatable prices. Whether a small café, a busy bistro, or a large-scale restaurant, this sale has everything that is needed to make a food service establishment thrive.

Looking for something to do in Wethersfield Connecticut Thursday May 4th 2023, Friday May 5th 2023, and Saturday May 6th 2023. The Restaurant Supply Company is hosting the Wethersfield Connecticut Event Restaurant Equipment Sale. The Wethersfield CT Event Restaurant Equipment will be located at 24 Maple St Wethersfield, CT 06109, doors open at 8:00 am EST and close at 4:00 pm EST. This event will showcase sales of up to 75% off on some of the premier kitchen and restaurant brands. Entry to this event is free, this is a kid friendly event, a pet friendly event, and parking is provided on-site.

24 Maple Street Wethersfield, CT 06109

Get Directions to the Wethersfield event: https://goo.gl/maps/awKAjmECC79uCPTD8

Guests will have the opportunity to browse and purchase a wide range of equipment, including ovens, refrigerators, grills, and much more. All items will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure to arrive early to secure the best deals.

In addition to the equipment on sale, guests will also have the opportunity to speak with industry experts about the latest trends and best practices in the restaurant industry. Whether a seasoned pro or starting out, gain valuable insights and knowledge to help take the business to the next level.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wethersfield-ct-event-restaurant-equipment-sale-tickets-619726487607

For more information, please contact

Call 855-838-1010

Mon-Fri 9:00am - 6:00pm EST

Email us

support@restaurantsupply.com

R﻿estaurant Equipment

R﻿efrigerators

Commercial Ovens

Commercial Cookware

Ice Makers

Beverage Equipment

Dish Washing Equipment

F﻿ood Prep Equipment

C﻿ommercial mixer

Commercial Blending Equipment

Meat Processing Equipment

Commercial Food Processor

Vacuum Sealer Systems

G﻿lassware

O﻿ther kitchen supplies

S﻿ee all the brands offered: www.restaurantsupply.com/brands

Restaurantsupply.com has 100s of brands in a top restaurants and commercial kitchen equipment. Some of those categories can be seen here:

R﻿estaurant Equipment: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/restaurant-equipment

F﻿ood Prep Equipment: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/food-preparation

S﻿mallware: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/restaurant-smallwares

S﻿torage & Transport: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/storage-and-transport

T﻿abletop: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/tabletop-supplies

D﻿isposables: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/disposables

P﻿lumbing & Faucet: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/restaurant-plumbing-and-faucets

R﻿estaurant Furniture: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/restaurant-furniture

R﻿estaurant Dinnerware: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/restaurant-dinnerware

J﻿anitorial Supplies: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/janitorial-supplies

Restaurantsupply.com is a top-rated restaurant supply store online with fast shipping and great customer service.

The selection of products at Restaurantsupply.com includes dinnerware, glassware, food storage containers, bar equipment, and various commercial kitchen appliances, such as refrigerators, ice makers, and dishwashers.

On May 4-6 2023 from 8:00 am-4:00 pm Restaurant Store in Wethersfield CT is having a blowout clearance event at their local warehouse. This sale will include overstock, clearance and much more.

Wethersfield Connecticut R﻿efrigeration sale

On May 4-6 2023, Restaurantsupply will have over 100 refrigerators on clearance to buy and pick up the same day at huge discounts.

Wethersfield Connecticut O﻿vens for sale

On May 4-6 2023, Restaurantsupply will have over 100 ovens on clearance to buy and pick up the same day at huge discounts.

Wethersfield Connecticut Pizza ovens for sale

Restaurantsupply sells Bakers Pride pizza ovens, Vollrath pizza ovens, Blodgett pizza ovens, Waring pizza ovens, Cadco pizza ovens, Equipex pizza ovens, Nemco pizza ovens, Practica pizza ovens and more top rated deck pizza ovens and countertop pizza ovens.

Wethersfield Connecticut Commercial kitchen equipment sale

On May 4-6 2023, Restaurantsupply will have many models of commercial kitchen equipment for sale. Many items are overstock and clearance items and older models selling for large discounts.

Wethersfield Connecticut R﻿estaurant supplies for sale

On May 4-6 2023, Restaurantsupply will have restaurant supplies on clearance to buy and pick up the same day at huge discounts.

May 4-6 2023, Restaurantsupply.com is offering spring clearance deals to save money on equipment in Wethersfield, CT.

Chef Approved 6-1/2" x 9-1/2" 1/8-Size Aluminum Sheet Pan

Original Price 2.69 On Sale 1.95

Link: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/chef-approved-19geghtbun-6-1-2-x-9-1-2-1-8-size-open-bead-16-gauge-heavy-duty-aluminum-sheet-pan

Chef Approved 13" x 18" 1/2 Aluminum Sheet Pan

Original Price 4.79 On Sale 3.25

Link: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/chef-approved-19ghalfbun-13-x-18-1-2-size-closed-bead-20-gauge-solid-aluminum-sheet-pan

Chef Approved Non-Stick Aluminum Fry Pan 3.5mm 8 inch

Original Price 7.49 On Sale 5.95

Link: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/chef-approved-224350-8-aluminum-fry-pan-with-non-stick-coating

Empura Equipment 12 x 20 Full Size Electric Countertop Food Warmer 120V, 1200W

Original Price 86.99 On Sale 64.95

Link: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/empura-e-fw-1200w-12-x-20-full-size-electric-countertop-food-warmer-120v-1200w

Economy 8 Qt Full Size Stainless Steel Chafer with Folding Frame

Original Price 27.99 On Sale 21.95

Link: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/chef-approved-227344-economy-8-qt-full-size-stainless-steel-chafer-with-folding-frame

Black Freestanding Patio Heater 86" high 44000 BTU with regulator anti-tilt switch with wheels

Original Price 139.99 On Sale 119.95

Link: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/empura-hea8602-86-high-portable-liquid-propane-patio-heater-black-powder-coated-steel

T﻿rue Refrigeration

E﻿mpura

A﻿dvance Tabco

A﻿Arco

A﻿mana

A﻿merican Dish Service

A﻿merican Metalcraft

A﻿kita Refrigeration

A﻿ntunes

A﻿tosa

A﻿stra

A﻿teco

Terms and Conditions may apply. Speak with a customer service representative for more details.

