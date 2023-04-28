Wethersfield Connecticut Event Restaurant Equipment Sale
Looking for things to do in Wethersfield Connecticut, come to the Wethersfield Connecticut Event Restaurant Supply Sale
WETHERSFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Happening soon is the Restaurant Equipment Sale. This is a chance to upgrade the restaurant with high-quality, commercial-grade equipment at unbeatable prices. Whether a small café, a busy bistro, or a large-scale restaurant, this sale has everything that is needed to make a food service establishment thrive.
Looking for something to do in Wethersfield Connecticut Thursday May 4th 2023, Friday May 5th 2023, and Saturday May 6th 2023. The Restaurant Supply Company is hosting the Wethersfield Connecticut Event Restaurant Equipment Sale. Own a restaurant or enjoy commercial grade kitchen equipment, then this could be the event to be at. The Wethersfield CT Event Restaurant Equipment will be located at 24 Maple St Wethersfield, CT 06109, doors open at 8:00 am EST and close at 4:00 pm EST. This event will showcase sales of up to 75% off on some of the premier kitchen and restaurant brands. Entry to this event is free, this is a kid friendly event, a pet friendly event, and parking is provided on-site.
Wethersfield Connecticut Event Restaurant Equipment Sale Address
24 Maple Street Wethersfield, CT 06109
Get Directions to the Wethersfield event: https://goo.gl/maps/awKAjmECC79uCPTD8
Add to Facebook Calendar: Wethersfield event
Guests will have the opportunity to browse and purchase a wide range of equipment, including ovens, refrigerators, grills, and much more. All items will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure to arrive early to secure the best deals.
In addition to the equipment on sale, guests will also have the opportunity to speak with industry experts about the latest trends and best practices in the restaurant industry. Whether a seasoned pro or starting out, gain valuable insights and knowledge to help take the business to the next level.
Don't miss this incredible opportunity to save big and elevate the restaurant game. Get tickets today by visiting:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wethersfield-ct-event-restaurant-equipment-sale-tickets-619726487607
For more information, please contact
Call 855-838-1010
Mon-Fri 9:00am - 6:00pm EST
Email us
support@restaurantsupply.com
About the event:
The Restaurant Equipment Sale is a must-attend event for anyone in the restaurant industry looking to upgrade their equipment and gain valuable insights from industry experts. With a wide range of high-quality equipment available at unbeatable prices, this event is a can't-miss opportunity for anyone looking to take their business to the next level.
Restaurantsupply.com is holding an exclusive spring clearance event where that will be selling here:
Restaurant Equipment
Refrigerators
Commercial Ovens
Commercial Cookware
Ice Makers
Beverage Equipment
Dish Washing Equipment
Food Prep Equipment
Commercial mixer
Commercial Blending Equipment
Meat Processing Equipment
Commercial Food Processor
Vacuum Sealer Systems
Glassware
Other kitchen supplies
See all the brands offered: www.restaurantsupply.com/brands
Events happening near me in Wethersfield Connecticut
On May 4-6 2023 from 8:00 am-4:00 pm Restaurant Store in Wethersfield CT is having a blowout clearance event at their local warehouse. This sale will include overstock, clearance and much more. Come early before the good deals are gone.
Wethersfield Connecticut Refrigeration sale
On May 4-6 2023, Restaurantsupply will have over 100 refrigerators on clearance to buy and pick up the same day at huge discounts. These are top-rated refrigeration brands at discount costs. Some of the types of refrigerators that will be selling are:
Wethersfield Connecticut Ovens for sale
Wethersfield Connecticut Pizza ovens for sale
Restaurantsupply sells Bakers Pride pizza ovens, Vollrath pizza ovens, Blodgett pizza ovens, Waring pizza ovens, Cadco pizza ovens, Equipex pizza ovens, Nemco pizza ovens. Practica pizza ovens and more top rated deck pizza ovens and countertop pizza ovens.
Wethersfield Connecticut Commercial kitchen equipment sale
On May 4-6 2023, Restaurantsupply will have many models of commercial kitchen equipment for sale. Many items are overstock and clearance items and older models selling for large discounts.
Wethersfield Connecticut Restaurant supplies for sale
Restaurant Equipment Deals
May 4-6 2023, Restaurantsupply.com is offering spring clearance deals to save money on equipment near me in Wethersfield, CT.
These restaurant products are available as event ONLY deals
Deals not available online
Limited to supply
Chef Approved 6-1/2" x 9-1/2" 1/8-Size Aluminum Sheet Pan
Original Price 2.69 On Sale 1.95
Link: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/chef-approved-19geghtbun-6-1-2-x-9-1-2-1-8-size-open-bead-16-gauge-heavy-duty-aluminum-sheet-pan
Chef Approved 13" x 18" 1/2 Aluminum Sheet Pan
Original Price 4.79 On Sale 3.25
Link: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/chef-approved-19ghalfbun-13-x-18-1-2-size-closed-bead-20-gauge-solid-aluminum-sheet-pan
Chef Approved Non-Stick Aluminum Fry Pan 3.5mm 8 inch
Original Price 7.49 On Sale 5.95
Link: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/chef-approved-224350-8-aluminum-fry-pan-with-non-stick-coating
Empura Equipment 12 x 20 Full Size Electric Countertop Food Warmer 120V, 1200W
Original Price 86.99 On Sale 64.95
Link: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/empura-e-fw-1200w-12-x-20-full-size-electric-countertop-food-warmer-120v-1200w
Economy 8 Qt Full Size Stainless Steel Chafer with Folding Frame
Original Price 27.99 On Sale 21.95
Link: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/chef-approved-227344-economy-8-qt-full-size-stainless-steel-chafer-with-folding-frame
Black Freestanding Patio Heater 86" high 44000 BTU with regulator anti-tilt switch with wheels
Original Price 139.99 On Sale 119.95
Link: https://www.restaurantsupply.com/empura-hea8602-86-high-portable-liquid-propane-patio-heater-black-powder-coated-steel
Wethersfield Connecticut Kitchen Equipment Brands For Sale
Some of the brands will be showcased, and others are in stock at regular prices.
Limited to supply
Terms and Conditions may apply. Speak with a customer service representative for more details.
Wethersfield Connecticut Restaurant Equipment Sales Event