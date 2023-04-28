U.S. News & World Report Ranks University of La Verne Among the Best Graduate Schools in the Nation

The University of La Verne's education and public affairs graduate programs are among the best in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 Best Graduate Schools rankings.

LA VERNE, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of La Verne's graduate programs are among the best in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 edition of Best Graduate Schools. The university was recognized on the Best Education School and Best Public Affairs Program listings.

"Here at the University of La Verne, we have a deep tradition of service to the community and commitment to training the next generation of transformational leaders. This recognition of our public administration and education graduate programs reaffirms our dedication to students and program excellence," said Acting Provost Roy Kwon.

Designed for prospective students looking to further their education beyond college, the Best Graduate Schools rankings evaluate programs based on current enrollment, job placement, faculty and other critical quality indicators that help prospective students make informed decisions.

"When prospective students are considering their options for graduate school, the Best Graduate Schools rankings are designed to help them identify schools that excel in the program they want to study," said LaMont Jones, senior editor of Education at U.S. News. "With many options available, U.S. News provides a wealth of data in an easy format to help each student make the best decision."

The LaFetra College of Education offers a variety of online and traditional graduate degree programs including teaching preparation, leadership, educational counseling and psychology, and child and adolescent development.

Accredited by the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs, and Administration, the Master of Public Administration (MPA) program offers specializations in Urban Management and Affairs, Nonprofit Management and Governance, and Public Health. We also offer a Juris Doctor/Master of Public Administration (JD/MPA) dual degree program.

The University of La Verne is a private, nonprofit, comprehensive institution founded in 1891 on four core values: lifelong learning, ethical reasoning, civic and community engagement, and diversity and inclusivity. Located in Southern California, the university is a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution, serving students on the historic La Verne campus, regional campuses, and online. It is consistently listed in U.S. News & World Report rankings for National Universities, Best Value Schools, Top Performers on Social Mobility and Best Online Programs.

