First Maryland Homelessness and Workforce Systems Symposium Brings Together Homeless Service Providers, Workforce Development Stakeholders

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day Named New Chair of the Interagency Council on Homelessness

Delegate Brooke Grossman leads a discussion with Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day and Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu (Click the image to view more photos from the symposium)

NEW CARROLLTON (April 28, 2023) – The first Maryland Homelessness and Workforce Systems Symposium brought together more than 150 attendees from the workforce development and homeless service provider sectors on Thursday to facilitate relationship building and information sharing to support jobseekers experiencing housing instability in communities throughout the state. The event was the first of its kind for the Interagency Council on Homelessness, which is a council made up of 13 state agencies, several local Continuum of Care agencies, advocates, and individuals who have experienced homelessness.

“We need to collaborate and partner across sectors to create a comprehensive, effective approach to addressing homelessness in the state,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day, who was recently named the new Chair of the Interagency Council on Homelessness. “I am honored to lead the Council and look forward to the progress we can make together to provide all Marylanders with safe, reliable shelter.”

The symposium was presented by the Interagency Council on Homelessness and hosted by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, which staffs the council, and the Maryland Department of Labor.

“Creating pathways to good paying jobs and equal access to opportunities is an important part of leaving no one behind,” said Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu. “We are committed to strengthening our connections with ICH partners to better serve individuals experiencing homelessness and connect them to skills training and good jobs.”

Attendees came from every region of the state, representing organizations from the homeless services system, the workforce system, social services, and higher education. The symposium included small group discussions, networking, and panels, including a session with panelists who have experienced homelessness.

To learn more about the Interagency Council on Homelessness, visit dhcd.maryland.gov/HomelessServices/pages/interagencycouncil.

###