DNREC Extends Electric Vehicle Rebate Program

State Rebate and Federal Tax Credit Can Save Buyers Thousands of Dollars

Delawareans purchasing new electric vehicles will continue to get state rebates on qualifying makes and models with the extension of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Clean Vehicle Rebate Program.

“Electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, with many manufacturers committing to transition their fleets to zero emission vehicles.” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Additionally, electric vehicle adoption is a key strategy for reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in our state, our country and the world.”

Since the program began in July 2015, it has provided more than $9 million in rebates to more than 4,000 electric vehicle purchasers. Since January 2023, the program has issued 391 rebates for a combined $923,500.

The Clean Vehicle Rebate Program provides rebates for the lease or purchase of qualifying electric vehicles. The program extension runs through April 30, 2024. In addition, there are a few enhancements to the program for vehicles purchased or leased on or after May 1, 2023:

A new application portal will make it easier for car shoppers to redeem the rebate at the dealership or up to 90 days after their purchase.

New price limits are based on the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), instead of total price, to ensure additions like trailer hitches won’t affect rebate eligibility.

A regularly updated list provides car shoppers a quick reference to the 30+ Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) eligible for the rebate.

The program includes:

$2,500 for BEVs with a base MSRP of $50,000 or less.

$1,000 for PHEVs with a base MSRP of $50,000 or less.

DNREC’s rebate program is in addition to federal tax credits that are available for many models of electric vehicles. With a cash rebate from the Delaware Clean Vehicle Rebate Program and a federal tax credit of up to $7,500, purchasers can save up to $10,000 on qualifying electric vehicles.

DNREC will also continue to offer rebates for Level 2 charging stations through the Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Rebate program. The program provides rebates for electric vehicle charging stations for public access, workplaces and for fleets. Enhanced rebate amounts are now available to incentivize the installation of charging stations at multi-family dwellings.

