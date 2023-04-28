The Stampwheel gets an upgrade and Altenew releases new markers for artists

The Marvelous Monthly Series release products were a hit with paper crafters this month. Altenew's new dual-tip markers change the lettering and coloring game for artists everywhere. The giant Billowing Peonies Stamp Set is a unique product only found at Altenew.

Altenew expands on the Stampwheel along with a thrilling lineup of new releases during its anniversary month, including an 8” x 11” stamp set.

You will be transported as you create with each ensemble, or use them with other products in your collection.” — Jen Rzasa, Altenew Co-Founder and Vice President of Product Development

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- April might mean the blooming of spring for some or the season of final exams for others. For Altenew, April is the most exciting month of the year. It is a celebration of the paper crafting company’s launch anniversary. This month, Altenew did not disappoint with a wide array of new releases dedicated to providing paper crafters with creativity and convenience in their art spaces.Altenew’s April 2023 Stamp, Die, Stencil, Hot Foil Plate, Embossing Folder, and Ink release launched on April 11th. Altenew Co-Founder and Vice President of Product Development elegantly described the inspiration and theme of the products in this release with her poetic words, “What is more relaxing than a walk through a park? Experience the lush greenery, gentle breeze, and sounds of wildlife as you stroll through nature. This release encompasses all of the aforementioned with its flowers, trees, hills, birds, and park elements. You will be transported as you create with each ensemble, or use them with other products in your collection.”In addition, Altenew released its monthly subscription products this April. Jen Rzasa from Product Development announced the release with the hearty words, “Amaryllis blooms, zinnias, cattleyas, and floral motifs are all featured in this month’s release. We have also included a set for all the geometry enthusiasts out there and a pair of products to help you create fun birthday cards. We can’t wait to see what you create!”Along with these products, Altenew released helpful coordinating products for the popular Stampwheel . The Sticky Mat: Grid and Center Alignment Stencil Set both offer alternative ways for crafters to use their stamping platform with ultimate convenience.The Build-A-Garden: Esplanade Flowers, Craft-A-Flower: Zinnia Layering Die Set, Dynamic Duo: Treat Yourself Stamp & Stencil Set, Spark Joy: Festive Flowers Hot Foil & Stencil Set, and Mini Delight: Pattern Power Stamp & Die Set were all a hit with Altenew customers this month.As announced, the Craft Your Life Project Kit series will only be exclusively available through subscription from April onwards, so customers won’t be able to purchase the kit after each monthly release.The accompanying new dual-tip pens with this release are the latest in Altenew’s collection of brush and fine tip pens in a variety of colors. Each set in the pen collection is named after a beautiful tropical island, as the colors in the sets are meant to reflect the vibrant colors of these regions. Islands of Fiji, Tahitian Terrace, and Zanzibar join Hawaiian Shores as new marker sets for colorists, journaling crafters, lettering artists, and more.Finally, in honor of Altenew’s 9th anniversary, the company launched Billowing Peonies, a gorgeous 8” x 11” stamp set, a unique size for photopolymer stamps available on the market. This beautiful stamp set comes with an accompanying die set and layering stencil set for endless crafting possibilities.With all the beautiful products Altenew released this month, crafters can only imagine what the paper crafting company has planned for the future.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿

