Chip City Is Coming to Fairfield, Connecticut as It Works Towards Its Goal of 40 Open Stores by the End of 2023

The gourmet cookie brand is opening its doors in Fairfield this year as part of its plans to scale beyond New York City and strengthen its brand position within the growing gourmet cookie segment.

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chip City Cookies, the gourmet cookie brand that rotates its flavorful and sizable cookies every week, is coming to Fairfield, Connecticut. The brand will open its doors at 1125 Post Road later this year, marking its first entry into the state.

The new Chip City location is the latest addition to the brand's growing footprint as it plans to cross 40 open units by the end of 2023 and strengthen its position in the competitive cookie segment.

Born in Astoria, Queens in 2017, Chip City Cookies began as a hobby between childhood friends Peter Phillips and Theodore Gailas, as the duo challenged each other on who could make the best cookie. A small storefront, some equipment and a dream led the entrepreneurial team to open store one. Now, they're taking on development in Connecticut.

"We are thrilled to open our doors in Fairfield," said Phillips. "This opening is another incredible step forward for the brand and the business mission we have — to make communities smile through the quality of our products and to make our employees feel purpose in their communities."

Today, Chip City now has 18 locations across the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, as well as in New Jersey. In 2023, the brand also has plans to enter new East Coast markets, including Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland and Washington D.C.

The brand rotates more than forty unique flavors every year, such as Peanut Butter & Jelly, the Everything Cookie, Oatmeal Apple Pie, Blueberry Cheesecake, S'Mores, Lemon Berry, the Cannoli Cookie and more. Each week, the menu changes to offer classic flavors and seasonal varieties.

In 2022, Chip City received a $10 million investment from Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI), the growth equity fund associated with Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG). The investment will be used to support the brand's multi-state expansion and growth of its direct-to-consumer business, bolstered by its ship-anywhere partnership with Uber Eats.

About Chip City

Chip City was born in Astoria, Queens in July of 2017 as a hobby between two childhood friends who sought to recreate the simple taste of their childhood. What began as a fun challenge to see who could create the best cookie turned into the Chip City we know and love today. The brand currently has more than 15 locations across New York and New Jersey, with plans to enter into new markets, including Miami, Boston and Washington, D.C. Learn more at http://www.chipcitycookies.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, lturner@hellomainland.com

SOURCE Chip City Cookies