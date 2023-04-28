- Docket Number:
- FDA-2021-D-0875
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a final guidance for industry entitled “S12 Nonclinical Biodistribution Considerations for Gene Therapy Products.” The guidance was prepared under the auspices of the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH). The final guidance provides harmonized recommendations for the conduct and overall design of nonclinical biodistribution (BD) studies for gene therapy (GT) products. The recommendations in the guidance endeavor to facilitate the development of investigational GT products, while avoiding unnecessary use of animals, in accordance with the 3Rs (reduce/refine/ replace) principles. The final guidance replaces the draft guidance entitled “S12 Nonclinical Biodistribution Considerations for Gene Therapy Products” issued on September 9, 2021.
