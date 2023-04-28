Test Pro QA Training Bootcamp
Test Pro offers QA courses, inlcuding skills for landing a job. In three months the student will learn the basics and most advanced terms of quality assurance.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Test Pro, one of the highest-quality software learning websites, offers QA training bootcamps, inсluding every skill necessary for landing a job. In three months and with a short-term, intensive learning style, the student will learn the basics and most advanced terms of quality assurance.
What is Quality Assurance?
Quality assurance involves a systematic process to determine whether a product or service meets specified requirements. The importance of quality assurance lies in manufacturing reliable products that customers trust, helping build a good relationship between the client and the company. Since the world in 2023 is extremely digitized, businesses often have websites or applications to ease the experience of the user and build customer loyalty. It also broadens the reach to other countries, whose customers would have never found out about the company otherwise. For all these reasons, the Test Pro QA training bootcamp focuses mostly on software testing and digital applications.
The Importance of Quality Assurance
A top-quality quality assurance system increases the credibility of any company, customer confidence, and productivity. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is also a driving force, as it maps the processes used to implement QA and comply with the law. There are different ways to assure quality, from failure testing (testing products to determine if they break or stop running); statistical process control (using statistical methods and data to control production); and total quality management (applying quantitative methods like data, performance reviews, or product planning for continuous improvement).
Regarding software, software quality assurance (SQA) systematically finds patterns and actions needed to improve development cycles. As students will learn, software development works with agile methodologies like Scrum or Waterfall. The role of software quality assurance is crucial in any project to foresee code errors and fix bugs before they affect the rest of the project. Even with quality assurance running smoothly and everything in order, a small software update can break other features and cause bugs. These types of errors ought to be prevented before release so customers don't complain or lower their expectations and trust in the company.
Test Pro QA Training Bootcamp
While this sounds too theoretical, one of the things that makes this QA training bootcamp stand out is that Test Pro focuses on learning by doing. A theoretical background is essential to landing a job as a quality assurance tester. However, some courses overlook the need to solve real problems to gain experience and build a portfolio. Unlike them, Test Pro teaches practical skills and challenges its students to create real projects. This way, they can gain insight into what happens in the workforce and determine whether that job would be a good fit for them or not. Another plus is that the company itself prepares students for future job interviews, ensuring they land a job as soon as possible. So far, a high percentage of Test Pro students have landed a job at reputable companies like Google, Amazon, or Facebook (now Meta).
With an average annual salary for QA testers of $109,020 per year in May 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, everyone can become a software tester thanks to the QA training bootcamp Test Pro offers. While many students have a computer science background, it's possible to learn to code without having done so in the past. Besides, there is more to the world of quality assurance than programming languages and coding. That said, familiarity with programs and fundamentals can make the journey easier for students. Knowledge of SQL and databases, basic math knowledge and ability, and fundamental programming languages like HTML or C# always come in handy in such a bootcamp.
The most integral skills one needs to complete a QA bootcamp are critical thinking and the ability to solve problems. No company in search of a quality assurance tester can turn its back on a candidate with these two features. The job of a quality assurance tester is complex and includes thinking ahead of potential issues, paying attention to details, collaborating with every department, reporting to superiors, writing reports, and more. The QA bootcamp pressures students just enough to help them thrive with their planning and global thinking skills.
To gather more information about this bootcamp and take your career to the next level, visit the Test Pro Website and enroll in the QA bootcamp.
