Starch Softgel Capsules Market Projected to Reach USD 548.29 Million by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners Latest Research on "Starch Softgel Capsules Market Forecast to 2027" Focus on COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application (Pharmaceutical, Health Supplements, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Pharmacy and Drugstore, Online Provider), and Geography

“Starch Softgel Capsules Market is expected to reach US$ 548.29 million by 2027 from US$ 382.67 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

The starch soft gel capsules are usually derived from natural sources and used as nutritional supplements by patients suffering with various medical conditions. These soft gel capsules are usually free of genetic modifications and are manufactured adhering to strict quality standards. The soft gel capsules are available in gelatin as well as non-gelatin composition for people with vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences. The soft gels are one of the most common and widely used oral dosage forms of pharmaceuticals as well as nutraceuticals. The starch softgel capsules market is expected to witness a huge growth due to increasing availability of vegetarian softgel capsules and rising preference of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies toward softgel capsules are expected to boost the growth of the global starch softgel capsules market.

Market Leader Analysis:

Market leaders operating in the market have undertaken various organic growth strategies in the starch softgel capsules Market. The starch softgel capsules market majorly consists of the players such as Catalent Inc, Robinson Pharma, Inc., Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Procaps, CAPTEK Softgel International Inc., Softcaps, Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd., Aenova Holding GmbH, Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd., and Bahrain Pharma among others. Several in organic approaches, such as mergers & acquisitions and collaboration in the starch softgel capsules market, have resulted in the positive growth of the market.

Mergers & Acquisitions help the company to strengthen its revenue, which allows the company to hold a strong position in the market. Similarly, utilizing expansion activities, it is easy to venture into untapped economies and use the opportunities being offered.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the starch softgel capsules market:

May-2019: Sirio Pharma (SIRIO) announced global collaboration to help customers bring innovative, safe and effective products quickly to market. The global collaboration will enable Sirio to keep abreast of regional trends, new ingredients, dosage forms and claims to provide customers unique product ideas for line extensions.

Feb-2017: Catalent, Inc. announced the acquisition of Accucaps Industries Limited the Canada-based developer and manufacturer of Over-the-Counter (OTC), high potency and conventional pharmaceutical softgels. The acquisition, which is subject to Canadian governmental approval, will substantially complement Catalent’s global OTC and prescription pharmaceutical softgel capabilities and capacity with the addition of a portfolio of products supplied to pharmaceutical companies in North America

Dec-2016: Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd announced the acquisitions of Ayanda GmbH & Co. KG a well-known softgel manufacturer in Europe. Ayanda has become a wholly-owned company of SIRIO

Segmentations of Starch Softgel Capsules Market

Based on application, the market is segmented in to health supplements, pharmaceutical, and others. In 2019, the health supplements segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is likely to witness a lucrative growth owing to factors such as capability of softgels to mask odors, elegant in appearance, and easier for swallowing. Moreover, these formulations are considered ideal as they improve the bioavailability and enhance the absorption of essential nutrients. Vitamin and mineral supplements are the commonly preferred starch softgel health supplements. Additionally, increasing awareness among populace regarding the benefits of health and fitness along with high consumption of sports-associated health nutritional supplements are likely to augment the growth of the segment.

Based on distribution channel, the global starch softgel capsules market is segmented into supermarket and hypermarket, pharmacy and drugstores, and online providers. The pharmacy and drugstores segment held the highest share of the market in 2019; whereas, the online providers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

