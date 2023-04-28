Piling Machines Market Value Worth $ 9,523.91 million by 2028, Says The Insight Partners

The comprehensive industry research on Piling Machines published by The Insight Partners research includes growth analysis and drivers analyzed in the report.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Piling Machines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Impact Hammer, Piling Rigs, Vibratory Drivers, and Others); Method (Vibro Piling, Drilling, and Driven Piling),” the piling machines market is projected to grow from US$ US$ 7,178.32 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 9,523.91 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Piling Machines Market: Industry Overview

The piling machines market is segmented on the basis of product, method, and geography. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into impact hammer, piling rigs, vibratory drivers, and others. In terms of method, the market is divided into - vibro piling, drilling, and driven piling. Based on region, the piling machines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

The Piling Machines market in North America is projected to witness impressive growth during 2022–2028. The piling machines market in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The North America piling machines market growth is attributed to the increasing construction activities and the rising residential and commercial building projects in the region. The increasing population and growing real estate industry have increased the use of piling machines for drilling platforms and constructing structures. Additionally, increasing residential construction projects in the region further contribute to the market's growth. According to the US Census Bureau, ~1,392,300 housing units were completed in 2022, which is 3.8% greater than the 2021 figure of 1,341,000 housing units. Moreover, increasing support from the governments of countries in North America for advanced infrastructural setup and rising investment in the construction sector are driving the piling machines market in North America.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010326/

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Junttan, Bauer, Liebherr-Werk Nenzing GMBH, Soilmec, Casagrande and Hutte, Comacchio, Mait, ABI, Enteco, IMT, CZM, Fundex, Dieseko, and XCMG

Growing Infrastructure Advancement Activities in Emerging Economies to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Piling Machines Market Growth during Forecast Period

Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, Egypt, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and Thailand are the notable emerging economies implementing major construction and infrastructure activities. In Argentina, the Riachuelo water system, Salado River waterworks, stage IV, National route 7 Lujan-Junín stretch, National route 9, and San Miguel de Tucumán-Santiago del Estero stretch are a few of the major infrastructure projects. Governments of China and India are also taking various initiatives to strengthen their construction and infrastructure industries. Various active projects in China include Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, Shanghai Tower, Beijing Subway Metro Network, the Giant Wind Turbines, and Super LNG Tanker. In Europe, Evora Public Central Hospital, Edge East Side Tower, Baltic Offshore Pipeline, Flamanville 3, and Crossrail are among the ongoing construction projects, which are contributing to the demand for piling machines. Such infrastructure and construction initiatives taken by the governments of various emerging economies worldwide provide lucrative opportunities to the piling machines market growth.

Speak to Research Expert @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00010326?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10096

Piling Machines Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Junttan, Bauer, Liebherr-Werk Nenzing GMBH, Soilmec, Casagrande and Hutte, Comacchio, Mait, ABI, Enteco, IMT, CZM, Fundex, Dieseko, and XCMG are among the leading players profiled in the Piling Machines market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth. A few developments are mentioned below:

In September 2021, ENTECO ELECTRA E6050LM, the first HYBRID rig of the Foundations Industry. It’s not only a hybrid rig it is also plug-in hybrid, and also full-electric.

In December 2022, Casagrande B250XP-2 and B300XP-2 for building an eight lane access controlled expressway in Mumbai. Casagrande is drilling to connect and build an eight lane access controlled expressway. The foundation work project consists of a total of 856 piles with diameters ranging from 1200 to 1500 mm up to 25 m depths. 520 piles are on land, and 336 piles are in water, all drilled for socketing in hard rock – Basalt – from 3.5 m to 5 m. This site is employing two drill rigs: the Casagrande B250XP-2 and B300 XP-2.

For Buy This Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010326/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

PressRelease: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/piling-machines-market