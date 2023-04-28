Europe Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Europe Dietary Supplements Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.50% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028.30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Europe Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the Europe dietary supplements market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, distribution channel, and major countries.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 9.50%
The growing demand for vitamin and mineral supplements, owing to the increasing inclination towards health and fitness is driving the dietary supplements market growth in Europe. Growing deficiency of vitamin D, caused due to weather variations leading to lack of sunlight exposure, has been propelling the demand for vitamin D supplements. In addition, growing awareness pertaining to the prevalence of chronic diseases is escalating the demand for immunity boosting dietary supplements in the region.
The rising demand for herbal supplements, driven by the increasing awareness pertaining to the advantages offered by them, such as reduced risk of side effects, cheap prices, and ability to fight various diseases, is fuelling the Europe dietary supplements market growth. Meanwhile, in the forecast period, the market is expected to be influenced by an increasing intake of supplements among young athletes in order to boost their performance in sports.
Moreover, the growing geriatric population across the continent are escalating the cases of joint and bone pain and injuries due to lack of calcium, which is another crucial driving factor of the Europe dietary supplements market.
Furthermore, rising disposable income, increasing awareness, stable standards of living, and robust urban development across strong economies such as the United Kingdom and France, among others, are anticipated to bolster the interest of the population in dietary supplements. This is expected to enhance the consumption of high-quality dietary supplements in Europe.
Europe Dietary Supplements Industry Definition and Major Segments
Dietary supplements are the food products which are designed to supplement a diet by providing additional nutrition. Dietary supplements are intended to fill the nutritional void in the body caused by inadequate diets by providing adequate amounts of vitamins, minerals, probiotics, or other materials that help maintain the overall health of a person. These supplements can be taken in various forms such as powders, liquids, or tablets.
Based on type, the market can be segmented into:
• Herbal Supplements
• Proteins and Amino Acids
• Vitamins and Minerals
• Fatty Acids
• Probiotics
• Others
By distribution channel, the market can be divided into:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Pharmacies and Drug Stores
• Online
• Others
On the basis of country, the market can be categorised into:
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
Europe Dietary Supplements Market Trends
The key trends in the Europe dietary supplements market include the growing commercial partnerships and collaborations by major multinational food and beverage companies to improve the quality of dietary supplements for digestive and skin health. In addition, the increasing investments aimed towards developing sustainable and innovative solutions to promote healthy and active lifestyles are crucial trends in the Europe market for dietary supplements. Increasing incorporation of science-backed branded ingredients such as probiotics are further improving the superiority of the final product.
Increasing accessibility of dietary supplements in Europe, owing to the heightened development of supermarkets/hypermarkets are bolstering the retail infrastructure, thereby, improving the accessibility of a variety of dietary supplements. Meanwhile, the thriving e-commerce sector across the region is another crucial trend in the market which is improving the sale of diverse dietary supplements through online portals.
Growing awareness regarding the need for dietary supplements and their advantages are supporting the growth of the Europe dietary supplements market. Furthermore, the strong foothold of dietary supplement manufacturers in the region is expected to provide a steady supply to the market in Europe and also encourage product innovations in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the Europe dietary supplements market report are:
Amway Corp.
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Bayer AG
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
Nestlé S.A.
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
