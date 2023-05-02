IGS Launches Boiler Drone Inspection Service

IGS has launched a fully digitalized Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) boiler drone inspection service.

Global industrial boiler surface protection solutions provider, Integrated Global Services (IGS), has announced the launch of its SMARTGard Inspection service.

This new digitalized service will provide maintenance data much sooner, and live streaming capabilities will facilitate collaborative decision-making with maintenance managers.” — Colin Bateman, Director of Business Development EMEA at IGS