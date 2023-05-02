IGS Launches Boiler Drone Inspection Service
Global industrial boiler surface protection solutions provider, Integrated Global Services (IGS), has announced the launch of its SMARTGard Inspection service.
This new digitalized service will provide maintenance data much sooner, and live streaming capabilities will facilitate collaborative decision-making with maintenance managers.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global industrial boiler pressure part surface protection solutions provider, Integrated Global Services (IGS), has announced the launch of its SMARTGard Inspection service; a fully digitalized Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) boiler drone inspection service.
The service, available worldwide, has been developed to meet the demands of the power industry for a turnkey inspection service that is quicker, safer, and improves CFB boiler availability. The drone service allows plant maintenance personnel to inspect boilers for damage whilst the equipment is cooling down, and without scaffolding, providing inspection data several days earlier during a turnaround.
Featuring Lidar technology and HD live streaming of videos and images within the boiler, the drone is remotely operated by IGS CFB boiler experts and locates areas of concern such as corrosion, erosion, pitting, tube thinning and refractory damage.
Commenting on the launch of the new service, Colin Bateman, Director of Business Development EMEA at IGS, said:
“We have introduced this new service to better meet the demands of clients in the power industry. Historically, visual inspections have been carried out from within the boiler once it has cooled down, which is several days into a turnaround. This new digitalized service will provide maintenance data much sooner, and live streaming capabilities will facilitate collaborative decision-making with maintenance managers.
“IGS has extensive expertise in improving CFB boiler reliability through the application of its proprietary High Velocity Thermal Spray alloy cladding. The drone inspection data will enhance our capabilities in this field and enable us to provide clients with a data-driven service which will save plants time and money whilst improving reliability and efficiency.”
To find out more about IGS’ SMARTGard Inspection service, visit: https://integratedglobal.com/services/smartgard-inspection/
About Integrated Global Services (IGS)
Headquartered in Virginia, U.S., Integrated Global Services (IGS) is an international provider of surface engineering solutions. It executes projects around the world, and has more than 35 years of experience helping customers solve metal wastage and reliability problems in mission-critical equipment.
For more information about IGS, visit: www.integratedglobal.com
