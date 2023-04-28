Portable Evaporative Cooler Market Reach USD 4,036.55 Million by 2028 at 8.5% CAGR | The Insight Partners

The Portable Evaporative Cooler Market report by “The Insight Partners” entails detailed information regarding the market valuation over the analysis period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Portable Evaporative Cooler Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Direct Evaporative Cooling and Indirect Evaporative Cooling) and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial),” the market is expected to grow from US$ 2,475.98 million in 2022 to US$ 4,036.55 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Portable evaporative coolers are gaining popularity in residential spaces due to their various advantages such as portability, convenience, and easy and quick maintenance. Moreover, the adoption of portable evaporative cooling is increasing in hotels, warehouses, shopping complexes, regional sites (churches), kitchens, garages, gyms, porches/decks, events venues, and workshops to handle the concerns regarding warm air. Thus, the rising demand for portable evaporative coolers in commercial and residential spaces drives the growth of the portable evaporative cooler market. In April 2021, Portacool, LLC extended its product line by adding an expansive Portacool evaporative cooler. The newly introduced Portacool 510 is a powerful and portable cooling solution developed to make open spaces comfortably cool through a natural evaporation process. Similarly, in September 2022, Indwell announced the launch of two in one air conditioner and cooler that uses evaporative technology for residential and commercial applications. Also, the compact cooler provides ultimate versatility for on-the-go and spot cooling to meet the requirements of outdoor living, home, and small workspaces. Such developments are contributing to the portable evaporative cooler market growth for the residential segment.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029822/

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Delta T LLC, Evapoler Eco Cooling Solutions, Hessiare Products Inc., Newair, Portacool LLC, Vankool Technology, Honeywell International Inc, Metalurgica Manlleuense SA, Symphony Limited, and Phoenix Manufacturing Inc

Portable evaporative coolers are widely used in manufacturing, food processing, and other factories, as well as in data centers. Since the mentioned areas generate sufficient heat during the production process, the demand for a cool environment in the surroundings is required. Moreover, as retail stores, gyms, commercial buildings, and hotels are getting advanced with technology, the demand for leisure experiences is rising, which would propel the portable evaporative cooler market growth in the coming years.

Hospitality: The hotel industry is another prominent end user in the portable evaporative cooler market. As the hotels have a nightlife setting, providing comfort becomes crucial. Due to the crowd, the temperature in enclosed and small rooms increases. As a result, demand for cooling solutions would gain momentum in hotels in the coming years. Hence, the rising demand for portable evaporative coolers from the commercial sector will continue to propel the need for energy-efficient cooling solutions, which, in turn, would fuel the portable evaporative cooler market during the forecast period.

Portable Evaporative Cooler Market: Application Overview

Based on application, the portable evaporative cooler market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Evaporative cooling systems maintain the required temperature in houses for maximum comfort. In countries such as Melbourne (Australia), evaporative cooling is the popular option for cooling homes. It is a natural cooling form with a low environmental impact and are deployed as a central cooling unit on a roof and connecting it to a ductwork across the ceiling. In majority cases, evaporative cooling is a cheaper option as compared to refrigerated air conditioning. As evaporative cooling is a low-cost option, it is widely used in Lilydale, Ringwood, Dandenong, and other Melbourne areas. Additionally, evaporative cooling is an energy-efficient system emitting less CO2 and using a natural process to keep home cooler. Moreover, rising population and increasing demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient cooler systems are among the major factors driving the portable evaporative cooler market growth for the residential segment.



Speak to Research Expert @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00029822?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10096

Portable Evaporative Cooler Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Delta T LLC, Evapoler Eco Cooling Solutions, Hessiare Products Inc., Newair, Portacool LLC, Vankool Technology, Honeywell International Inc, Metalurgica Manlleuense SA, Symphony Limited, and Phoenix Manufacturing Inc are among the key portable evaporative cooler market players profiled in the report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the portable evaporative cooler market size and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which can help major portable evaporative cooler market players strategize their growth.

In April 2021, Portacool LLC launched the Portacool 510 portable cooler for the North American market only. The product offers 575 CFM of airflow suitable for an outdoor environment.

In July 2020, Honeywell International Inc launched Zeta, a 3-in-1 device. It offers the benefits of an evaporative cooler, fan, and humidifier at an affordable price.

For Buy This Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029822/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

PressRelease: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/portable-evaporative-cooler-market

