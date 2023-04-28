Product Analytics Market Growth Overview, Demand, Future Scope, Regional Outlook and forecast to 2028

Product Analytics

Product Analytics Market is projected to grow from US$ 28,090.5 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Product Analytics Market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Product analytics solutions empower product teams to gain insights on the features and customer actions that lead to outcomes. The solutions also help them gain a deeper understanding of how customers experience digital products. Benefits offered by product analytics solutions such as analysing behaviours, identifying personas, tracking engagement, and enabling teams to easily see the complete picture and take faster action are propelling the growth of the market for the solutions segment. Amplitude offers its product analytics solutions to more than 1,400 customers and 26 of the Fortune 100 to analyse how customers use their products to maximize business outcomes. Similarly, Gain sight provides tools for the in-depth analysis of customer experience data to uncover customers’ demands. It also helps collect feedback from any part of the customer journey by bringing all of the structured and unstructured data into a single view, such as surveys, meeting notes, and online reviews. Heap Inc helps Software as a Service (SaaS) companies understand their users, get advanced signals on customer behaviour, and build better products. The product analytics solution automatically captures all user data from every click, swipe, pageviews, and fill and helps organizations make data-driven decisions.

North America is expected to garner a significant revenue share of the global product analytics market during the forecast period. In the coming years, North America is anticipated to lead in the business analytics market as more than half of global big data revenues are expected to come from the US. The regional market growth is attributed to the surge in technological advancements and increase in the number of product analytics market players, especially in the US. The growing demand for the managed platform and cloud-based analytical solutions would create lucrative growth opportunities for the product analytics market players during the forecast period.

Product Analytics Market Segmentation

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

On Premise

Cloud-Based

By Mode

Tracking Data

Analyzing Data

By Vertical

Retail and Consumer Goods

Food and Beverages

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Energy and Utilities

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

Surge in Demand for Cloud-Based Analytical Solutions to Propel Product Analytics Market Growth in Coming Years

Cloud computing environments, where data is kept remotely in distributed storage systems, allow IT infrastructure to be scaled up or down quickly. Pay-as-you-go arrangements are also facilitated in these contexts. This means that businesses that need to process massive amounts of data and have a lot of storage and processing capacity do not have to invest in an extensive IT infrastructure. Instead, companies can license the storage and processing capacity they require and pay only for their use. As a result, most large companies that deal with significant amounts of data are turning to cloud computing to supply their solutions to businesses. However, migrating data from an on-premises solution to the cloud is complicated and time-consuming. These factors are not preventing people from using cloud-based solutions. Instead, they are encouraging them to use hybrid and multi-cloud installations. Cloud storage is being used by early adopters for dynamic workloads, while on-premises platforms are still beneficial for steady applications. Due to these benefits, key players in the product analytics market are rapidly adopting the cloud platform, which is expected to support the market in the near future.

Product Analytics Market: Component Overview

Based on component, the global product analytics market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Service offerings and capabilities are tailored to the needs and goals of each customer from consulting to customized application integrations. Hence, companies in the global product analytics market are providing a diverse set of support services to users. For instance, Pendo.io, Inc. ensures a comprehensive approach leading to the company’s success. The Pendo team provides the support, enablement, and training required to implement Pendo product analytics solutions and integrate with existing systems. The company’s team of engagement managers, solutions engineers, and technical onboarding specialists helps over 500 customers to implement and leverage Pendo successfully.

Product Analytics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Amplitude, Gainsight, Heap Inc., and IBM Corporation are among the key players profiled during the study of the product analytics market. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analysed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In December 2021, Heap raised US $110M Series D round to fund the future of digital analytics. Heap will use the funds to expand its global operations and speed up research and development of the industry’s most comprehensive digital analytics platform for product builders, growth marketers, and fast-moving analytics teams.

