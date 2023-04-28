Neoantigens Market Projected to Reach USD 10,54,783.54 Thousand by 2028

Neoantigens Market valued at US$ 2,71,428.57 thousand in 2023 and projected to reach US$ 10,54,783.54 thousand by 2028 with CAGR of 31.2% from 2023 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners Latest Research on "Neoantigens Market Forecast to 2028" Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Treatment (Combination Therapy and Mono Therapy) and Therapeutic Specialty (Gastrointestinal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Solid Tumor, Urinary Systems Cancers, Melanoma, Head and Neck Cancer, and Others)

Neoantigens are recently developed antigens that have not been detected by the immune system historically. Alterations in tumor proteins may result in the development of neoantigens caused by mutations or viral proteins. Neoantigens are used in selective treatments for cancerous cells.

The market is expected to grow due to the key factors such as developments in neoantigen vaccines against cancer and increasing prevalence of cancer. However, the possible side effects associated with neoantigen vaccines are expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

The most notable market participants are Achilles Therapeutics plc, Advaxis, Inc., Frame Cancer Therapeutics, Genocea, Gradalis, Inc., Gritstone Oncology, Immunicum AB, Medigene AG, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc., and Moderna, Inc. among others, occupying a considerable share of the market owing to their offerings to the market.

Many biotechnology companies are involved in the development of neoantigens, and most of them are in the clinical and pre-clinical phases of development. As per the data obtained from ClinicalTrials.gov, many clinical studies have been completed and moved on to the next stage of clinical trials in the US and other countries. For instance, Phase 1 study of ADXS-NEO is an antigen delivery product developed by Advaxis to identify neoantigens is under Phase 1 of clinical trials. Furthermore, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is evaluating a personalized adjuvant vaccine, GEN-009 Neoantigen Vaccine, for the treatment of patients with solid tumors. Currently, the candidate is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. With the assumption of the probable commercial availability of neoantigen for clinical treatment in 2023. Analyzing this, the market has been forecasted from 2023 to 2028.

Prominent players in neoantigens market are focusing on majorly on inorganic strategies such as signing of agreements, and collaborations to garner their significance and remain competitive in the market. Few of the important key developments from the industry are mentioned below:

Apr-2021: Immunicum has announced the start of a research partnership with Nina Bhardwaj's laboratory at the Tisch Cancer Institute's Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Bhardwaj is the Director of Immunotherapy and Medical Director of the Vaccine and Cell Therapy Core Facility

Apr-2020: Frame Therapeutics and eTheRNA immunotherapies NV have established a new research partnership to create mRNA cancer vaccines against immunogenic neoantigens

May-2019: Ziopharm announced an exclusive licence arrangement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), a component of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), for intellectual property relating to the production and commercialization of cancer cell therapies

Based on treatment, the neoantigens market is segmented into combination therapy and mono therapy. In 2023, the combination therapy segment is estimated to have a larger market share, whereas the mono therapy segment is expected to have a faster growth during the forecast period.

Based on therapeutic specialty, the neoantigens market is segmented into gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, solid tumor, urinary systems cancers, melanoma, head and neck cancer, and others. In 2023, the gastrointestinal cancer segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

Major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the neoantigens market are American Association for Cancer Research, Cancer Association of South Africa, European Medicines Agency, The Food and Drug Administration, Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer – Commercialization of Research, and the World Health Organization, among others.

